Don't Miss The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From April

Smash burgers, chicken enchiladas and herby pull-apart bread.
Blue skies, green leaves and blooming flowers can only mean one thing – spring is in the air. On the HuffPost Taste Instagram account, we are celebrating this vibrant time of year with a bevy of colorful recipes that utilize the bright fruits and veggies of the season.

Some of the most beloved recipes include strawberry baked oatmeal, lime cheesecake bars, blueberry sweet rolls and a beautifully green spring pea risotto. Try the recipes below, and let us know which ones are your favorites!

10
All The Healthy Things
Greek Yogurt Chicken
There are endless ways to enjoy this chicken, whether it be in a salad, wrap, or over rice with all the toppings your heart desires.
Get the recipe from All The Healthy Things
9
Ambitious Kitchen
Brown Butter Strawberry Baked Oatmeal
The best way to elevate your spring brunches.
Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen
8
A Classic Twist
Croissant French Toast Bake with Berries
This french toast is a delicious way to enhance a slow weekend morning.
Get the recipe from A Classic Twist
7
Orchids + Sweet Tea
BBQ Ranch Turkey Smash Burger
Barbecue weather is right around the corner, and what better way to start off the season than with these smash burgers.
Get the recipe from Orchids + Sweet Tea
6
Feasting At Home
Spring Pea Risotto
Add some color to your table with this bright risotto.
Get the recipe from Feasting At Home
5
Ambitious Kitchen
Lemon Blueberry Sweet Rolls
Take your brunch game to the next level.
Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen
4
Half Baked Harvest
Skillet Creamy Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
No tortilla rolling necessary with these enchiladas.
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
3
Sally's Baking Recipes
Pesto Pull-Apart Bread
This bread is so addicting, you might need to make more than one.
Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Recipes
2
Completely Delicious
No-Bake Lime Cheesecake Bars
No need to turn on your oven!
Get the recipe from Completely Delicious
1
Dishing Out Health
Crispy Lemon-Feta Roasted Potatoes
Minimal ingredients are needed to make a side dish that everyone will love – we can see why it's our most popular recipe of the month!
Get the recipe from Dishing Out Health
