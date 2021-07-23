An argument between a Philadelphia Eagles fan and a New York sports supporter escalated into gun violence with one man shooting the other at a famous cheesesteak joint in Philadelphia, according to reports. The victim later died at a hospital.

Police said the two men were waiting in line at Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia early Thursday when they began arguing, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. One point of contention was football, Pat’s general manager Tom Francano told the newspaper.

“They were arguing and it turned into a fight,” Francano said. “One guy grabbed the other guy and got him in a grip, and the other guy pulled out a gun and shot him in the torso. It was one shot. The cops came right away.”

The shooter fled in a van driven by someone else and later surrendered to police near Independence Hall, Philadelphia’s CBS affiliate reported.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were identified by police.

Philadelphia has tallied more than 300 homicides this year.

“I have called the rise in gun violence a public health emergency,” Mayor Jim Kenney said, per the station.

Boogich via Getty Images Pat's King of Steaks, pictured in 2013, is an iconic Philadelphia food spot.