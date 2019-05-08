'2 Dope Queens' Co-Host Phoebe Robinson Inks Multi-Year Deal With ABC Studios

Comedian Phoebe Robinson has signed a multiple-year overall deal with ABC Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robinson, who is the co-host and co-creator of the popular podcast “2 Dope Queens,” which later turned into specials for HBO, will write and act across multiple platforms for the studio, the publication reported.

“Ever since ABC Studios put a ring on it, I’ve been tastefully twerking with joy all over my neighborhood,” Robinson said about the deal in a statement to THR.

She continued, “In all seriousness, I couldn’t be happier teaming with a partner who knows my worth, gets my comedic vision and is game to be a part of what I believe will be a beautiful relationship as well as a home for not only my ideas, but many future collaborations I intend on having with other dope queens and kings!“

Robinson and “2 Dope Queens” co-creator and co-host Jessica Williams, notably rounded out the final episode of their WNYC podcast with an interview with former first lady Michelle Obama last November.

“When the queen calls, the Queens answer!” the comedians said in a joint statement at the time. “We couldn’t have dreamed up a better, more meaningful, finale.”

Robinson, author of her most recent book “Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay,” also hosts podcast “Sooo Many White Guys.” Her 2016 book, “You Can’t Touch My Hair” is a New York Times best seller.