Phoebe Waller-Bridge shouted out former President Barack Obama for loving her show “Fleabag” at the 77th annual Golden Globes.

While accepting the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy alongside the rest of the “Fleabag” cast, Waller-Bridge thanked Obama specifically.

“Personally, I would like to also thank Obama for putting us on his list. As some of you may know, he’s always been on mine,” quipped the 34-year-old, who also took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has an important message for President Barack Obama #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/dI6rp82gCn — Jezebel (@Jezebel) January 6, 2020

Waller-Bridge was referencing Obama’s list of his favorite 2019 movies and TV shows, which was released last week and included the second season of the BBC show.

The cheeky twist to that announcement is that Obama actually makes a minor cameo in the show’s pilot when Waller-Bridge’s character, Fleabag, masturbates to one of his speeches. So, as fans quickly noted upon the list’s release, the former politician has clearly seen that scene.

We’re glad Waller-Bridge got the opportunity to formally thank Obama ... for everything.