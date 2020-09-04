Kate Middleton, aka Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is known for her sense of style. But her little sister, Pippa Middleton, has made her mark on the fashion world as well.
As maid of honor at her sister’s wedding to Prince William in 2011, she made headlines with her figure-hugging, cowl-neck gown designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen. She has also been a regular chic fixture at Wimbledon each summer and showed off her lovely maternity style in 2018 while pregnant with Arthur, her first child with husband James Matthews.
In honor of her birthday on Sunday, we’ve rounded up photos of the royal sister’s fashion moments. Keep scrolling for Pippa Middleton’s style evolution through the years.
2007
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
The Middleton sisters attend a book launch party for "The Young Stalin" by Simon Sebag Montefiore on May 14, 2007, in London.
2007
Niki Nikolova via Getty Images
Pippa Middleton leaves the London club Mahiki on July 12, 2007.
2007
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton attends a book launch party for "Time to Reflect" by photographer Alistair Morrison at Bluebird in London on Nov. 28, 2007.
2008
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton attends the Sotheby's Summer Party at Sotheby's Bond Street in London on June 19, 2008.
2008
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton smiles at The Royal Parks Charity Gala at the Serpentine Lido in London's Hyde Park on Sept. 10, 2008.
2008
Jon Furniss via Getty Images
Middleton arrives at the End of Summer Ball at Berkeley Square on Sept. 25, 2008, in London.
2008
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton attends the 10th anniversary party of Claridge's Bar in London on Nov. 11, 2008.
2009
Nick Harvey via Getty Images
Middleton poses at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Polo Charity Cup at Ham Polo Club in Richmond, London, on June 12, 2009.
2009
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton smiles at the Tatler 300th Anniversary Party at Lancaster House in London on Oct. 14, 2009.
2009
Nick Harvey via Getty Images
Middleton attends a book launch party for UNICEF's "Snowman in Africa," featuring illustrations by Michael Roberts, on Dec. 1, 2009, in London.
2010
Dave M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton poses at The Reuben Foundation & Virgin Unite Haiti Fundraiser at Altitude 360 in London on May 26, 2010.
2010
Nick Harvey via Getty Images
Middleton skates at Somerset House during a London event presented by Tiffany & Co. on Nov. 22, 2010.
2011
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Middleton arrives at the wedding of Lady Katie Percy and Patrick Valentine at St. Michael's Church in Alnwick, Northumberland, on Feb. 26, 2011.
2011
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Middleton arrives at London's Goring Hotel with her mother, Carole, and sister, Kate, on April 28, 2011, the day before the royal wedding.
2011
Dan Kitwood via Getty Images
Middleton serves as maid of honor during her sister Kate's wedding to Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.
2011
Ian Gavan/GP via Getty Images
Carole, James, Michael and Pippa Middleton depart the Goring Hotel the day after Kate's wedding on April 30, 2011.
2011
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Middleton leaves an office in Kensington, London, on May 19, 2011.
2011
SAV via Getty Images
Middleton walks in West London on May 20, 2011.
2011
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
The Middleton sisters attend the wedding of Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin at St. Michael and All Angels Church on June 11, 2011, in Lambourn.
2011
SAV via Getty Images
Middleton shops on July 15, 2011, in London.
2011
SAV via Getty Images
Middleton shops in London on July 22, 2011.
2011
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Middleton attends the Temperley London Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 19, 2011.
2011
SAV via Getty Images
Middleton walks in Kensington on Sept. 29, 2011.
2011
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Middleton arrives at the Boodles Boxing Ball on Oct. 1, 2011, at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in London.
2011
Nick Harvey via Getty Images
Middleton poses at a charity event supporting Breakthrough Breast Cancer at Petersham Nurseries in Richmond on Oct. 13, 2011.
2011
Alex Moss via Getty Images
Middleton walks through South Kensington on Nov. 3, 2011.
2012
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Middleton arrives at her London office on Jan. 11, 2012.
2012
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Middleton and her brother, James, smile from the Spirit of Chartwell during the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pageant on June 3, 2012.
2012
Clive Rose via Getty Images
Middleton arrives to watch the ladies' singles second-round match between Serena Williams and Melinda Czink on day four of Wimbledon on June 28, 2012.
2012
Mike Egerton - PA Images via Getty Images
The Middleton sisters attend the men's singles final during day 13 of Wimbledon on July 8, 2012.
2012
John Phillips via Getty Images
Middleton arrives at the U.K. premiere of "Shadow Dancer" at the Cineworld Haymarket in London on Aug. 13, 2012.
2012
James Devaney via Getty Images
Middleton walks in Manhattan on Sept. 4, 2012.
2012
James Devaney via Getty Images
Middleton walks in New York City's Upper East Side on Sept. 5, 2012.
2012
EMMANUEL DUNAND via Getty Images
Middleton watches Tomas Berdych play Roger Federer in their U.S. Open men's singles quarterfinal match in Queens, New York, on Sept. 5, 2012.
2012
Alo Ceballos via Getty Images
Middleton arrives at The Frick Collection on Sept. 6, 2012, in New York.
2012
David Levenson via Getty Images
Middleton launches her book, "Celebrate: A Year of Festivities for Families and Friends," at an afternoon children's party at Daunt Books on Oct. 25, 2012, in London.
2012
Danny E. Martindale via Getty Images
Middleton attends another launch party for her book at Daunt Books on Oct. 25, 2012.
2012
Nick Harvey via Getty Images
Middleton attends a party to celebrate the best of W&W Jewellery at Barts London on Nov. 26, 2012.
2013
Danny E. Martindale via Getty Images
Middleton and friend Tom Kingston watch day three of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2013.
2013
Niki Nikolova via Getty Images
Middleton leaves Loulou's in Mayfair, London, on May 9, 2013.
2013
Clive Brunskill via Getty Images
Middleton smiles during the men's singles second-round match between Andy Murray and Nicolas Mahut on day four of the Aegon Championships at Queens Club on June 13, 2013, in London.
2013
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Middleton attends the wedding of Lady Melissa Percy and Thomas Staubenzee at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland on June 22, 2013.
2013
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Middleton and brother James stand in the royal box during the Coronation Festival Evening Gala at Buckingham Palace on July 11, 2013.
2013
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Middleton arrives at the wedding of Lady Laura Marsham and James Meade at the parish church of St. Nicholas in King's Lynn on Sept. 14, 2013.
2013
Handout via Getty Images
Middleton attends the Boodles Boxing Ball on Sept. 21, 2013, at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.
2013
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton smiles at a donors dinner hosted by Michael Bloomberg and Graydon Carter to celebrate the launch of the new Serpentine Sackler Gallery designed by Zaha Hadid on Sept. 24, 2013, in London.
2013
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Middleton and boyfriend Nico Jackson attend the Sugarplum Ball at One Mayfair on Nov. 20, 2013, in London.
2014
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Middleton arrives at the wedding of Arabella Musgrave and George Galliers-Pratt at St. Paul's Church, Knightsbridge in London on Feb. 8, 2014.
2014
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Middleton attends a memorial service for Sir David Frost at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2014.
2014
Jan Kruger via Getty Images
Middleton attends day two of the Aegon Championships at Queens Club on June 10, 2014.
2014
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Middleton arrives at the match between Lukas Rosol and Rafael Nadal on day four of Wimbledon on June 26, 2014.
2014
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Middleton arrives at the GQ Men of the Year awards at London's Royal Opera House on Sept. 2, 2014.
2014
Jordan Mansfield via Getty Images
Middleton watches the wheelchair rugby final between the U.S. and Great Britain on day two of the Invictus Games at the Olympic Park in London on Sept. 12, 2014.
2014
AFP via Getty Images
Middleton and Nico Jackson leave the wedding ceremony of Anneke von Trotha Taylor and Charlie Gilkes at the Carlo V Castle in Monopoli, Italy, on Sept. 19, 2014.
2014
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton smiles at the launch of designer and entrepreneur Tabitha Webb's first retail store on Elizabeth Street, Belgravia, London, on Sept. 23, 2014.
2015
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
Middleton poses at the British Heart Foundation's Roll Out The Red Ball at London's Park Lane Hotel on Feb. 10, 2015.
2015
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton attends Spectator Life magazine's third birthday party at the Belgrave Hotel in London on March 31, 2015.
2015
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Middleton applauds on day seven of Wimbledon on July 6, 2015.
2015
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Middleton attends day 10 of Wimbledon on July 9, 2015.
2015
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Middleton attends the Boodles Boxing Ball at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Sept. 12, 2015.
2016
Ian Gavan via Getty Images
Middleton attends the British Heart Foundation's Roll Out The Red Ball at The Savoy Hotel in London on Feb. 11, 2016.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton and Mike Dixon pose at Disability Snowsport UK ParaSnowBall 2016 at The Hurlingham Club in London on April 28, 2016.
2016
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Middleton attends day one of Wimbledon on June 27, 2016.
2016
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Middleton smiles on day eight of Wimbledon on July 4, 2016.
2016
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Middleton and future husband James Matthews attend day nine of Wimbledon on July 6, 2016.
2016
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Middleton and her brother attend day 11 of Wimbledon on July 8, 2016.
2016
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton arrives at the Frost family's final summer party to raise money for the Miles Frost Fund in partnership with the British Heart Foundation on July 18, 2016, in London.
2016
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
Middleton attends the BGC Annual Global Charity Day at Canary Wharf in London on Sept. 12, 2016.
2016
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Middleton and Matthews arrive for a Christmas Day church service on Dec. 25, 2016, in Bucklebury, Berkshire.
2017
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Middleton arrives for her wedding to Matthews at St. Mark's Church on May 20, 2017, in Englefield Green.
2017
SAEED KHAN via Getty Images
Middleton and Matthews arrive at Rose Bay Wharf in Sydney, Australia, during their honeymoon on May 31, 2017.
2017
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton and Matthews attend the Miles Frost Fund party at Bunga Bunga Covent Garden in London on June 27, 2017.
2017
Tony O'Brien / reuters
Middleton and her brother attend Wimbledon on July 5, 2017.
2018
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Middleton and Matthews arrive for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018.
2018
Rindoff Petroff/Suu via Getty Images
Middleton and Matthews attend the French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2018, in Paris.
2018
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Middleton applauds during day four of Wimbledon on July 5, 2018.
2018
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Middleton and Matthews attend the christening of her nephew, Prince Louis, at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, on July 9, 2018, in London.
2018
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Middleton attends day 11 of Wimbledon on July 13, 2018.
2018
Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Middleton and Matthews arrive at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Oct. 12, 2018.
2019
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Middleton attends the Beating Hearts Ball in support of the British Heart Foundation at The Guildhall on Feb. 27, 2019, in London.
2019
Pool/Max Mumby via Getty Images
Middleton and Matthews arrive at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on May 18, 2019.
2019
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Middleton attends day seven of Wimbledon on July 8, 2019.
2019
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Middleton attends day 12 of Wimbledon with her sister, Kate, and Meghan Markle on July 13, 2019.