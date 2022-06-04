Police Dispatcher Fired After Allegedly Hanging Up On Store Employee During Buffalo Shooting

“She was yelling at me, saying, ‘Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper,’” Tops Supermarket assistant manager Latisha Rogers told The Buffalo News. “And I was telling her, ‘Ma’am, he’s still in the store. He’s shooting. I’m scared for my life. I don’t want him to hear me. Can you please send help?’ She got mad at me, hung up in my face.”

Erie County, which oversees the 911 call center, previously told HuffPost last month that the call “has been investigated” and the dispatcher was placed on leave. On Friday, NBC News reported that the dispatcher, who has not been identified but worked as a dispatcher for eight years, was fired.

“The individual, who was the subject of a disciplinary hearing yesterday, is no longer employed as a police complaint writer for Erie County,” spokesperson Peter Anderson told NBC News.