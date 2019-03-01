Man Allegedly Faked Own Kidnapping To Get Out Of Super Bowl Pool Payout

Mike Segar / Reuters A 60-year-old New York man is accused of faking his own kidnapping and robbery to avoid paying out what he owned in his Super Bowl betting pool.

Troopers found 60-year-old Robert Brandel of North Tonawanda tied up in his pickup truck Monday in a parking lot in Newfane, 30 miles north of Buffalo.

Brandel told troopers two men involved in his Super Bowl squares robbed him of $16,000, drove him around for two days and left him tied up in his pickup.

Investigators determined Brandel had entered some fake names in his $50,000 squares pool hoping to take most of the winnings, but instead ended up short for the payouts.

Brandel was charged with fraud and falsely reporting an incident.