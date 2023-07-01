27 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

Popular items from this list:
A cooling memory foam pillow
Promising review:
"I have been struggling trying to find a good pillow. After ALOT of trial and error with store bought pillows I came across this pillow and I couldn’t have asked for a better pillow, especially at this price point. Highly recommend to anyone suffering with neck and back issues." — Amazon Customer
A Thermacell mosquito repeller
Promising review:
"Placed Thermacell on front porch, not really expecting anything. Turned it on. Went in to get coffee to let the Thermacell warm up. Sat down, and saw mosquitos ready to swarm. It was like they were being blown back! The bloodsuckers would fly toward me, then circle back! Absolutely amazing product!" — Dog lover
A Waterpik water flosser
Promising review:
"I'd heard about these things before, but I never dreamed I would like having one so much. I've always hated manual flossing with a passion. This is so much nicer, and I really enjoy keeping my teeth clean now. It's much more pleasant than pulling the floss between my teeth. My teeth feel so much cleaner after I use this, so I use it twice a day.
I love it. It is a little noisy, but it's not bad. I wish I had gotten it years ago because I actually enjoy doing my teeth now instead of dreading it. I also like this size as it doesn't take up much space on the counter. It's light and easy to move around." — NtheNite
A pack of washing machine tablets
THAT came out of a washing machine!? Like, how. Please explain. Promising review:
"Our washer will really start to stink after a few weeks. Before I found this cleaner, I would just run an empty cycle with detergent. This would alleviate the stench, but it was never fresh smelling. Since I found and used Affresh, it has made a very welcome difference. Not only does it remove the odor, but it also leaves the washer smelling fresh and clean.
I have ordered this a few times now and will continue to use it. Highly recommend for stinking washing machines.
" — Rob
A Flexihose
Promising review:
"I love this hose! It's lightweight, it doesn't get all tangled up and when you turn off the water when done using the hose, it shrinks back down to nothing.
It's a nice nozzle that comes with it, with several different settings for the spray. I absolutely love this hose." — Nise
A meat thermometer straight from the year 3000
Promising review:
"The best feature for me is the cooking time estimate, which tells you how long to cook your meat and when it is ready to come out of the oven. (The app will alert you!) It’s so convenient; I don’t know how I could’ve cooked before without knowing this information." — Anita Chan
A Stanley tumbler alternative
Promising review:
"My daughter wanted a Stanley cup for her birthday but knowing the prices, she was all about a good [alternative]. Her friends at school think she got the real thing! It comes with two different straws, two different lids (one clear that she LOVES and one opaque also great), and rubber bottom sleeve.
The quality and color is absolutely amazing that I am definitely going to order one for myself!" — Jessica Lentz-shannon
A set of five mesh laundry bags
Promising review:
"I used the smaller bags for my bras (I closed the bra snaps first so it would not snag the mesh). I used the other bags to wash my sequin tops. I used one of them for my beaded top. None of the sequins fell off. None of the beads fell off.
I did turn the tops inside out prior to putting them in the mesh bags to avoid the beads and sequins snagging the mesh. I am very pleased with how the mesh bags held up in the washing machine (I did use the delicate cycle). The largest bag is HUGE, and it worked well for my sequined squirrels-on-skis sweatshirt (don't judge me)." — T. Webster
A nonslip bath rug
Promising review:
"I really love this rug ! It is soft, absorbent, really beautiful. It feels great on my feet." — Amazon Customer
A mattress protector that's hypoallergenic AND waterproof
Promising review:
"We have had this for a year and it is still working properly. It does its job as expected. Washing it doesn’t harm it or shrink it. When we need to replace it, we will be buying this again. 10/10 would recommend!!
" — Sara
A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes
Promising review:
"These are very easy to use. They work great
. I got my plant on clearance 'cause it was dying. Purchased these, and it perked right up
. They aren't real thick, but they do last a long time. Great value for money.
" — Amazon Customer
A dryer vent cleaning kit
The entire set comes with a plastic hose, a Holikme adapter, and a vacuum hose for use with most any vacuum. Plus, a flexible lint brush! Promising review:
"Wow. I’m going to say this and I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I truly didn’t even know these things needed to be vacuumed out. I was just removing the lint collector and emptying it but, lo and behold, I learned something new from Amazon, again. Got all the lint out in a matter of minutes and my dryer looks brand-new. A win in my book and didn’t even know I needed it
." — Erin Alexis
A portable Bissell Little Green upholstery cleaner
Promising review:
"I bought this to clean my upholstery in my home. We have dogs who rub up against our couches and toddlers who spill A LOT, so things can get quite messy. This little machine is perfect to clean up spills, or just keep our furniture looking brand spanking new. I could not believe how amazing everything looked after using this, and how disgusting the dirty tank was after I used it.
This machine is super simple to use, easy to store, and lightweight enough to easily move from place to place. I love this thing.
" — Marina B.
A six-pack of Keurig-cleaning cups
Promising review:
"I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use.
I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results. VERY HAPPY
!" — Corey West
A pair of blackout curtains
Promising review
: "These are TRUE blackout curtains!!! FINALLY I found some curtains that you truly cannot see through. These are exactly what I was looking for! They really don't let ANY light through
, they're fantastic for both my office, where I have to do minute color adjustments on architectural illustrations on my computer monitor, AND my bedroom, where the nearby train station's blinding lights keep me up all night unless I wear one of those sleeping blindfolds, which are really uncomfortable." — DotScott1
A set of grocery organizer bins
Promising review:
"These are so helpful if your fridge is cluttered. I bought these for my mom who is an extremely cluttered person. I love her to death, but she is not an organized person. Her fridge used to look wild. There would be food piled on top of food, and small jars and containers EVERYWHERE. I bought her these to help her organize everything. Now she can see what she has and everything has a place. Thank you for making something like this to help those that are so cluttered.
" — Amazon Customer
A 10-in-1 eight-blade vegetable slicer
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this chopper! It made chopping a BREEZE! I highly recommend! — Amazon Customer
A water-resistant reversible quilted sofa cover with an adjustable strap
Promising review:
"One word for this cover! Amazing!!! We have two kids and three dogs, and this cover does everything I wanted it to do. It doesn’t let liquids slip through onto the couch and it doesn’t look too bad either. It is super soft and fits perfectly on our couch too. Adjusting and fixing it back into place after your kid or dogs jump on the couch is super easy. It also washes and dries perfectly in the washer and dryer and is always ready to be put back onto the couch.
Totally going to be ordering a second one to always have one on the couch while the other is being washed. So if you have kids and pets, or one or the other, I would 100% recommend it to you!" — Rob
A Cuisinart cast-iron grill press
Promising review:
"This is working out really well for me. Hubby doesn't like his burgers rare and, when they shrink up and get thicker in the middle they get too well done for my taste. This flattens burgers out nicely and saves cooking time because they aren't so thick anymore.
And if I want mine to be more rare, I just don't put it on my burger after I flip them! Good price, also." — Gloria
A 12-pack of nonstick silicone reusable cupcake liners
Promising review:
"I have always wanted to buy silicone cups because I love to bake (but hate foil and paper cups), so I'm glad I finally got around to it. These are perfect. They are fun and colorful, and despite feeling thin, they are very durable and hold up to oven temperatures no problem. I didn't have to adjust baking times or grease the cups. My muffins came out really easily with minimal residue. A little tedious to clean because the crumbs get caught in the grooves, but not a huge deal.
I just flipped them inside out and scrubbed with hot water and soap. I would definitely recommend these for any baker!" — Paula
A fluffy throw blanket that's a fantastic alternative to the highly beloved Barefoot Dreams one
Promising review:
"I love everything about this blanket. The color is pretty and the texture is soft and elegant and the blanket is large, warm, and lightweight.
I will probably buy more of them." — Amy Allshouse
A hands-free bladeless fan
Promising review:
"I live in south Florida so it's hot and humid most of the year. This lightweight neck fan really helps! I like to spend time outdoors but sometimes it's just too uncomfortable. The neck fan makes a difference. The three fan speeds are nice but I like the fastest speed because you can really feel the coolness on your neck. There's a section of the neck band in the middle that is flexible and nonslip. This makes it easy to adjust so it fits just right!" — R. Helfman
A pack of rug grippers
Promising review:
"When I first unwrapped these, I was surprised by how sticky they felt just against the skin on my hands. Not 'tape' sticky, but ultra-grippy. I installed six of them along the sides of my runner after running a vacuum on the floor and a lint roller along the bottom of the rug itself. When I first tested it, the rug slid. I thought for sure these wouldn’t work and I would come home to a crooked or folded up rug. Surprise!! These little babies settled right onto the hardwood floors and their grippy action is in full effect now. I have roommates, dogs, a handy man was even here today and typically without fail the rug slides or folds up. Not today!!
I’m going to be buying a half dozen more of these for bathrooms and other rugs!! Just give them a chance to settle!" — Chelsea
A sleek oscillating tower fan
Promising review:
"This fan has been a game changer in my upstairs bedroom. I live in an area where it’s been quite warm this summer (100-degree+ weather). Noise factor is nonexistent; the breeze is constant and cold. The oscillating is awesome. Especially needed upstairs, where it gets warmer than the downstairs. Love this product!!" — Frequent Amazon customer
A portable car vacuum cleaner
Promising review:
"This thing is awesome! I own a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12-volt car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum so if you want extreme suction then buy a shop vac. Also, the attachments are fantastic." — Sally
A set of NoNo brackets
Promising review:
"THESE ARE GENIUS. I hate trying to hang curtain rods. We live in a rental in Hawaii and all of the houses in my neighborhood have these awful hanging blinds with no room for a curtain rod. These brackets made such a huge difference.
So easy to install. I seriously can't say enough good things." — Leah Hinders
A pack of sticky stakes that'll take care of all those pesky bugs
Promising review:
"Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time, I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like crazy. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house
. Unfortunately, I added a new houseplant, plus repotted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" — Megan