“Been looking for a long time for a small, quiet and powerful generator and this little thing does great! It can run my fridge and freezer in power outages which is what I needed. Its small enough I can take with me when working on my boat, hunting and other jobs. Would definitely buy again or recommend to a friend.” — Danielle Danet

“This is our second purchase of a duel fuel generator. We purchased two to parallel together because our current generator is too heavy to lift up to our 4x4 tail gate. (It takes both of us). The 2500s can be lifted by either of us. Recommend making sure your generator will be one you can lift as you age.” — Sue Moore

“I bought this generator to use at bbq competitions. On Memorial Day weekend this generator ran for 17 hours keeping my campsite and pellet grills running. It only used half a tank of propane for the weekend. The team next to us had a Honda e2000 inverter generator that was way quieter; however, the champion was still good on the noise and we were able to communicate and sleep with it nearby with no problems. I would definitely recommend this generator.” — BigRiver James