A generator — whether it’s a heavy-duty standalone model intended to power your entire house or a portable power station that’s designed to take on camping trips — is the kind of thing you might not think to buy. However, with hurricane season officially upon on us and unpredictable severe weather increasingly becoming the norm, you soon may find yourself in need of a backup power supply.
Luckily, you don’t need to clear out your entire backyard to install something that’s the size on an entire refrigerator. We found a powerful-but-lightweight option from Champion Power Equipment that’s highly rated on Amazon and about the size of a home printer. And, even better, it’s on sale for over 50% off today.
This dual-fuel model runs on either propane or gasoline, offering up to 34 hours of power on the former or 11.5 hours on the latter. Weighing just 39 pounds, it’s strikingly lightweight, and it’s also quiet. At 53 dBA, it’s somewhere around the “background music” level, according the Hearing Health Foundation. It’s equipped with two covered 120V 20A outlets, a 12V outlet (like the one you’d find in your car) and a dual-port USB adapter.
Generators by Champion Power Equipment were previously recommended to us by an electrician in our roundup of portable generators, and this particular model earned a 4.5-star rating from Amazon customers and over 300 5-star reviews. If you’d like to do some more research, check out some of the reviews we pulled from Amazon below, or go ahead and add this to your cart in case of an emergency.
“Been looking for a long time for a small, quiet and powerful generator and this little thing does great! It can run my fridge and freezer in power outages which is what I needed. Its small enough I can take with me when working on my boat, hunting and other jobs. Would definitely buy again or recommend to a friend.” — Danielle Danet
“This is our second purchase of a duel fuel generator. We purchased two to parallel together because our current generator is too heavy to lift up to our 4x4 tail gate. (It takes both of us). The 2500s can be lifted by either of us. Recommend making sure your generator will be one you can lift as you age.” — Sue Moore
“I bought this generator to use at bbq competitions. On Memorial Day weekend this generator ran for 17 hours keeping my campsite and pellet grills running. It only used half a tank of propane for the weekend. The team next to us had a Honda e2000 inverter generator that was way quieter; however, the champion was still good on the noise and we were able to communicate and sleep with it nearby with no problems. I would definitely recommend this generator.” — BigRiver James