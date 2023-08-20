33 Products That’ll Leave Your Home Looking The Best It Ever Has

Popular items from this list include:
A fast-acting lawn repair formula
Promising review
: "I used this in the spring to fill out our lawn more, and it worked great! I was worried because I feel like you always hear grass seed horror stories, but I just raked our lawn good, spread seeds all over, and watered it once (sometimes twice) per day and it filled the lawn in beautifully!
" — Mariah
A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked.
I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." — KZ
A reviewer-beloved wood polish
Promising review:
"My kitchen cupboards were old, dried, and scratched. Now they look like they are almost new again. This polish also goes a long way. It's a bargain.
Get some." — Sharon O'Dell
Connectable Edison bulb string lights
Promising review:
"I have ordered four boxes of these light sets now. I love love love these lights.
They are gorgeous. I plugged them in while in the package to make sure they all worked. Then I unscrewed all the bulbs to make it easy to hang. I hung them up all around my balcony using a staple gun. When I finished I screwed the light bulbs all in :) I would highly recommend these lights. They are PINTEREST perfect!
" — Cora
A Baseboard Buddy with an extendable handle
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry. Promising review:
"Buy it NOW.
Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green
and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent.
I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" — artgirl
A patented pet hair remover
ChomChom Roller
is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers. Because this roller doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and can reuse it — cleaning the hair off the brush when it gets clogged, of course!Promising reviews:
"Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself.
No more sticky tape rollers!" — Blanca LInda Hatter
A set of interlocking teak wood tiles
Promising review:
"Really easy to install and makes my bathroom looks like something from a magazine." — Abe P.
A carpet stain remover for lifting those scary stains
Promising review:
"YOU NEED THIS IF YOU HAVE KIDS OR PETS! I am convinced this stuff is magic in a bottle!
If I can get up an ENTIRE bottle of ketchup that was rubbed in the carpet, you can get out anything!" — Ashley T.
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner
This also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth! Therapy Clean
is a family-owned small business creating safe, plant-based cleaning solutions from their very own factory in New Hampshire that just so happen to also smell amazing. Promising review:
"We got this product because, while stainless steel appliances look so nice when you first get them, as soon as you start using them you get fingerprints galore. All of the 'home remedy' tricks we tried were annoying, or so labor-intensive as to be overly frustrating, so this product has been wonderful. It takes only a few minutes to clean all the appliances and make them look brand-new again
— great for when company comes over and you want to pretend like you always live in a magazine spread for a home rather than the comfortable way you normally do :-)" — Anton Stocker
A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder
Promising review:
"Very sleek!!! I really needed one of these because I have limited counter space. Really loving the look and functionality so far!" — Anna_stace
A ready-to-spray bleach-free outdoor cleaner
Promising review:
"I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500.
" — R. Latreille
A remote-controlled Eufy robot vacuum
Promising review:
"This is a great tool for a lazy person like me. I've run it every day since I got it a week ago, and it's picking up all the dirt, dust and cat hair I have neglected for ages.
I still have to empty the dust collector and clean the filters, but it's nothing compared to having to drag the vacuum cleaner around the house myself! Definitely worth its price!" — Lina L. Yeung
A long-handled standing weeder
Grampa's Weeder
is a family-owned small business that's home to a standing weeder design that's been around since 1913. Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.Promising review:
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get
, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG
A minimalist flip-down hanger
Promising review:
"These hooks are functional and fun. There are five hooks for hanging your items. It's plastic, not wood — the description states this. It's easy to install and came with a paper ruler to use as a guide when installing. I have rain coats, umbrellas, sweaters, and dog leashes hanging on it and it's holding well.
" — M String
A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste
Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do with this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A decorative wooden beaded garland
Promising review
: "Love, love, love! It’s the perfect farmhouse accent! It’s versatile and very pretty.
It’s not long enough to run my mantle length, but I’ve had several uses for it so far. It just brings pretty to any space you want to pop. It’s thick, but not too thick either, and the beads are smooth and well-made." — May@36
An ultra-thin socket cover
Promising review:
"This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more
to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, and it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" — Jay
A stick-on prismatic window film
Rabbitgoo
is a small business dedicated to creating top-quality pet accessories to help you give them the comfort, care, and attention you know they deserve in every aspect of your lives. Check out our full write-up on this rainbow window film
.Promising review:
"SO EASY TO INSTALL! I was expecting more difficulties but had none at all. The light prism effect gives my apartment a very whimsical feeling that I love. Now I don’t have to worry about people looking into my apartment.
However, keep in mind at night people can probably still kinda see through. Do what you will with that info lol." — Violinanonymous
A microfiber EasyWring spin mop
Promising review:
"The mop is perfect for my 1000 square foot apartment. The bucket spinning feature prevents the mop from being too wet when you use it so the floors dry fast. The mop collapses down super small so storage is easy and the machine washable feature is perfect.
The only bump is that if you aren't pushing down on the mop hard enough when dragging it around it will sort of roll over itself, but its a simple problem to fix." — Michael Schnese
A modern slim rolling cart with moveable hooks
Available in black and white.
A bamboo corner hamper
Promising review:
"I LOVE this thing. It took about 15 minutes of assembly (very easy, though it might be difficult for someone with arthritis or hand issues) and is very cute. I love that it uses bamboo and thin metal, no cheap plastic. It’s heavy enough not to topple over when one of our cats rub up against it, but lightweight enough that I can easily move it from room to room with one hand.
It comes with a cloth liner bag so you put your dirty laundry in the bin, tie the bag, and just carry the bag (not the entire hamper) to your laundry room. It looks GREAT. I definitely recommend it." — Laura M
shopSAMANTHASANTANA / Etsy
A trendy arch wall decal
Samantha Santana
runs her eponymous Etsy shop from Pasadena, California. She used to work as a florist, and now merges her love of plants and creativity with her vibrant collection of removable wallpaper and decals. Promising review:
"I live in a rental with white bedroom walls and needed a little color in my office/spare room. This was so perfect.
I love it. Definitely will be other decals for other rooms. So easy to apply.
I should have asked for a second hand but I got it done on my own. Color is exactly what I expected (blush). I love it so much!" — Jessica Baker
A scrub-free mold and mildew stain remover
RMR Brands
is a small business that launched in 2013, creating powerful cleaning solutions for your toughest messes. Promising review:
"I used this product on my vinyl siding on my house which was covered with green mildew. Within 15 seconds (as advertised) the mildew was disappearing literally before my eyes. I rinsed the siding off with water and my house looks like the siding was brand-new. THIS PRODUCT REALLY WORKS!
Note: wear clothing that you can dispose of afterward, it will take the color out of fabric quickly if you get it on your clothing." — Ron
Some roll-on drywall repair putty
Erase-A-Hole
is a family-owned small business selling a patented blend of wall repair putty invented by a professional with over 20 years of drywall experience. Promising review:
"Does exactly what it says. Rather than getting spackle, waiting for it to dry, sanding it down, and tweaking as needed — this cuts the time/effort down!
Just rub over the place in need of patching and wipe off the excess. The hardest part is not accidentally getting the product on parts of the wall that don’t need it, but that’s easy to clean up, so it’s not a problem. I used this to patch holes in the wall from a former Wi-Fi router and modem, other than the color difference from the patch to the paint, you’d never know it was patched. Great price, easy to use." — Amanda
A pack of polished vinyl siding hooks
Promising review:
"I had previously ordered hooks for siding, and I couldn’t use them. But these are great!! They are easy to 'slide' into the siding and are pretty sturdy, too.
I am using three of this set and have hung different objects with them. The heaviest was a long welcome sign! You won’t be dissatisfied by ordering them." — Cheryl
A streak-free screen cleaner kit
Screen Mom
is a a small business creating gentle, streak-free cleaning solutions for all your screens that are odorless and free of abrasive chemicals. This set includes screen cleaning spray and an extra-large, scratch-free microfiber cloth. The formula has no alcohol, ammonia, or harmful phosphates and will gently clean HDTVs, PC monitors, Kindle Fire, tablet, laptops, smartphones, Apple Mac products, iPhones and more!Promising review:
"A miracle!
I've been looking for this product all my life! I have a nice 42-inch smart TV that I hate cleaning. Every product I used left streaks everywhere so I'd use more and rub and rub... Make sure your screen is cool and spray an ample amount on the cloth provided and smear it everywhere. Then flip the cloth and rub it off. I think this is truly one of the greatest breakthroughs in modern history.
They give you a huge can of this stuff and a quality cloth." — Paul Wedero
A cabinet door organizer
Promising review:
"This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space.
Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners.
" — Kerry
A fast-drying grout paint pen
Promising review:
"I agree with all the reviews. If you think you have to get rid of your tile think again. This was stupid easy. I am floored by the results and highly recommend.
My tile was grubby and gross and this gave our floors the clean feeling we could no longer get from our grout." — Sara Carlson
A set of metal hanging flower pots
Promising review:
"Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them.
I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project.
" — Maegan
A pet stain and odor eliminator spray
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.
is a family-owned small biz creating top-notch treats, toys, cleaning solutions, grooming supplies, and more for pets and their humans. The company is named after the founders' family pets, a Labradoodle named Rocco and a tabby cat named Roxie.Promising review:
"This product is great and works well. I have had a long standing pet urine smell in the 1930s wood floors from a prior occupant. After several applications, the smell is gone.
The product has a mild pleasing smell that dissipates over time which I really appreciate given my sensitivity to smells. Highly recommended." — Roberto
A varied selection of dried pampas grass
Promising review:
"Beautiful!! As others have mentioned, it needs to stay in the sun for a few hours to become fluffy and full. Very good amount for the price, I still have some left over for another small vase." — Shakima Long
A multi-print shower curtain
Promising review:
"I was eyeballing this shower curtain for a while. I’m so happy that I finally purchased it and it looks great in our lower level bath. Beautiful, vibrant colors, has weight to it, and feels good to the touch
(no wrinkles — liner required
). It has button holes and not the cheap grommets. There’s a variation in the pattern depending where the length was cut during manufacturing (one solid piece). See my photo compared to the one on the site. Extremely pleased with this curtain and the cat agrees too!" — MBF
A three-piece wicker chair and table set
This set includes two armchairs with seat cushions and a side table with a tempered glass top. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this set 😍 I cannot believe the price of it. It shipped fast, and was fairly quick and easy to assemble. It’s a hit; I get so many compliments by anyone who rings the doorbell." — Mrs.Mathews