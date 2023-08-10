ShoppinghomeBack To SchoolOrganizing

If You Only Get One Thing For Your Dorm, Make It This

The three-tier rolling cart is the unsung hero of a dorm room.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

There seems to be a universal checklist of necessities that every student moving into a college dorm has to include in their back-to-school shopping list. It involves shower shoes and a caddy, XL jersey sheets and a heavy-duty laundry bag. But the most essential item is a dorm room’s unsung hero: the three-tier rolling cart. It used to be an Ikea staple, but now it can be found at just about every home retailer, including Amazon.

This handy little cart is as versatile as it comes, and an absolute must whether you’re shopping for your dorm room or getting ready to move off-campus. It can be used to hold cosmetics and toiletries, as a nightstand, for holding deskside necessities, clothing and so much more. The wheels make it easy to roll around a room so you can keep it close by as needed, while the metal exterior helps to keep it easy to clean, streamlined and utilitarian. The simple silhouette makes it easy to pop into any design aesthetic, and the variety of shapes, sizes and colors makes it easy to adapt to your own style and needs.

Below, I’ve curated a list of the must-have three-tier rolling carts from places like Urban Outfitters, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and more. They come at a range of price points, so you can snag the one that best fits your budget. But rest assured that each and every one of them will get the job done and look good doing it.

HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
The Container Store
The Container Store three-tier rolling cart
Available in seven colors, this rolling cart is as classic as it gets. It has a slender silhouette that can easily be slid into corners or rolled out to another room and has mesh bottoms for ventilation, which makes it a great addition to the bathroom and can help to keep things hygienic. It'll help you stay organized and tidy.
$39.99 at The Container Store
2
Amazon
Amazon Basics three-tier rolling cart
I'm digging the curved push handle on this otherwise beautifully standard metal utility cart. It is made with rubber caster wheels that pivot smoothly so you can move about with ease, an anti-rust finish and mesh shelves that are ideal for damp rooms. Get it in one of four colors.
$37.59 at Amazon
3
West Elm
Kaloh storage cart
Offering a slight variation on the classic theme, this circular three-tier cart from West Elm is a decidedly chic offering. You can get it in a more traditional rectangular shape, but the round option is an easy way to add an organic dimension to your space. It's on the pricier side, but it might be worth it for the elevated style and beech wood accents.
$185+ at West Elm
4
Target
Brightroom three-tier metal utility cart
These rust-resistant steel carts from Brightroom at Target come in three neutral colors. They have locking wheels and ventilated mesh shelves. They're sturdy and will last for many years to come, long after you've left dorm life behind.
$40 at Target
5
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma folding three-tier storage cart
Save tons of space with this collapsible folding cart from Williams Sonoma. It's strong and sturdy, with mesh shelving and locking caster wheels. It can be easily and quickly folded down and stored in tight spaces, like under the bed or behind a sofa or in a closet, making it ideal for people who don't think they'll need it out 24/7.

$99.95 at Williams Sonoma
6
Amazon
Kingrack three-tier cart
Add a pop of color with this pink utility cart from Amazon (also available in black or white for those who prefer a more subtle vibe). It has roomy shelves with mesh bottoms and a triangular metal frame that gives the cart a bit more visual interest than others. You can purchase them with or without the addition of accompanying hooks.
$37.99+ at Amazon
7
Crate & Barrel
Yamazaki Tower slim storage cart with handle
If you need to save a bit more space, then consider this ultra-slim cart from Yamazaki. The Japanese brand set the standard in minimalist utilitarian home goods, and this cart is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. It's available in black or white and both have a wooden top that gives it a more elegant look than your everyday cart.
$145 at Amazon$145 at Crate & Barrel
8
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters three-tier rolling storage cart
For a slim and streamlined silhouette, consider this sweet green cart from UO. It has three fixed wire baskets made from tinted steel that are rust-resistant, so you can use it anywhere you need a bit of extra storage space or if you want to display some of your cute dorm room decor.
$79 at Urban Outfitters
9
Amazon
SimpleHouseware heavy duty rolling cart
Available in six colors, this heavy-duty cart has lockable wheels, a mesh bottom and three hooks. There's no end to the many ways you can organize all kinds of belongings in this roomy, convenient cart.
$38.87 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A three-tier cart with dual pegboards and basket hooks
Get the most out of your utility cart with this multifunctional option. It comes with pegboards and hooks so you can optimize your space and get a whole lot of bang for your buck. It has lockable wheels and mesh shelves and comes in four colors.
$53.99+ at Amazon
11
Bed Bath & Beyond
Songmics three-tier rolling cart
This plastic and metal cart is perfect for the bathroom but would look great and be just as functional in your dorm room. It has a more slimmed-down silhouette with ventilated shelves and comes with three hooks.

$32.49 at Bed Bath & Beyond
