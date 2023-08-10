There seems to be a universal checklist of necessities that every student moving into a college dorm has to include in their back-to-school shopping list. It involves shower shoes and a caddy, XL jersey sheets and a heavy-duty laundry bag. But the most essential item is a dorm room’s unsung hero: the three-tier rolling cart. It used to be an Ikea staple, but now it can be found at just about every home retailer, including Amazon.

This handy little cart is as versatile as it comes, and an absolute must whether you’re shopping for your dorm room or getting ready to move off-campus. It can be used to hold cosmetics and toiletries, as a nightstand, for holding deskside necessities, clothing and so much more. The wheels make it easy to roll around a room so you can keep it close by as needed, while the metal exterior helps to keep it easy to clean, streamlined and utilitarian. The simple silhouette makes it easy to pop into any design aesthetic, and the variety of shapes, sizes and colors makes it easy to adapt to your own style and needs.

Below, I’ve curated a list of the must-have three-tier rolling carts from places like Urban Outfitters, Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and more. They come at a range of price points, so you can snag the one that best fits your budget. But rest assured that each and every one of them will get the job done and look good doing it.