This Highly Rated Portable Speaker Is Less Than $60 Right Now

Get the JBL Clip 4 for 25% off.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Clip-Bluetooth-Integrated-Waterproof/dp/B08PJ7B6HM?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64429420e4b03c1b88c6954e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="JBL Clip 4" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64429420e4b03c1b88c6954e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Clip-Bluetooth-Integrated-Waterproof/dp/B08PJ7B6HM?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64429420e4b03c1b88c6954e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">JBL Clip 4</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Clip-Eco-Ultra-Portable-Waterproof/dp/B0BV5LV7QR?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64429420e4b03c1b88c6954e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="JBL Clip 4 Eco" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64429420e4b03c1b88c6954e" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/JBL-Clip-Eco-Ultra-Portable-Waterproof/dp/B0BV5LV7QR?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64429420e4b03c1b88c6954e%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">JBL Clip 4 Eco</a>
Amazon
JBL Clip 4 and JBL Clip 4 Eco

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Now is the perfect time to get your hands on a portable speaker that can provide a soundtrack all your outdoor activities this summer. And you’re in luck, because the JBL Clip 4 and the JBL Clip 4 Eco — the latter of which is made of recycled materials — are both on sale right now at Amazon for only $59.95 (originally $79.95).

Though tiny, the Clip 4 delivers the same rich sound quality JBL speakers are known for, and you can take it with you even after the party’s over. Its carabiner-style hook makes it easy to attach it to your bag or belt and carry it wherever you go. It’s also waterproof, so you can even bring it to the beach, lake or pool to play your favorite songs without worrying about the speaker getting wet.

JBL Clip 4: $59.95 at Amazon (originally $79.95)
JBL Clip 4 Eco: $59.95 at Amazon (originally $79.95)

The Clip 4 boasts 10 hours of listening time on a single charge, so you don’t have to worry about it running out of power before the festivities are over. It also come in multiple colors, including red, blue, green, black, and white/gray.

It has over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, but if you need an extra push to add this speaker (or its eco-friendly twin) to your cart, check out these glowing reviews:

“This is the perfect beach speaker! It’s light yet durable, and the volume is impressive. I loved that I could hang it from the umbrella so it didn’t get allI sandy. The hook feature is super convenient. I have yet to charge mine but I’ve used it at like 5 times now. I highly recommend this product to anyone looking to invest in a small, portable speaker.” — Olivia

“Just what I was looking for! I wanted to be able to hang the speaker off my beach bag but love the versatility of being able to set it down and use it all over the house as well! Great sound and size. Highly recommend!” — Whitney

“This speaker is great! It’s small and can fit right in my purse or I clip it on my backpack! It easily paired with my phone and the sound quality is great! If you like to take your music with you but don’t want a big bulky speaker then this one is for you! Good things come in small packages!” — A Mac

