8 Space-Saving Water Flossers To Use At Home Or On The Road

Did you know clean teeth are the secret to longevity? I’m being hyperbolic, of course. But it is true that improper oral hygiene has been linked to serious health issues like heart disease and stroke — so if improved oral hygiene is on your mind, consider adding a water flosser routine. I’m personally devoted to my Waterpik Aquarius, but it does have one fatal design flaw: It’s huge. Not HUGE huge, but it does take up valuable real estate on my already overcrowded bathroom vanity; and I would sooner succumb to excess plaque than lug it on an overnight trip.

I recently decided it was time for a backup, and was pleasantly surprised to find a slew of viable options that are as powerful as my trusted plug-in model, compact enough to fit in both my medicine cabinet and overnight bag, and affordable enough to justify buying something I technically already own. So whether you’re considering your first water flosser or it’s time for a second (or third), read on for some of the best ways to save your teeth and while saving some space.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.