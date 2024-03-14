Shopping teethDental Healthoral hygiene

8 Space-Saving Water Flossers To Use At Home Or On The Road

Now there's really no excuse to not up your flossing game.
Did you know clean teeth are the secret to longevity? I’m being hyperbolic, of course. But it is true that improper oral hygiene has been linked to serious health issues like heart disease and stroke — so if improved oral hygiene is on your mind, consider adding a water flosser routine. I’m personally devoted to my Waterpik Aquarius, but it does have one fatal design flaw: It’s huge. Not HUGE huge, but it does take up valuable real estate on my already overcrowded bathroom vanity; and I would sooner succumb to excess plaque than lug it on an overnight trip.

I recently decided it was time for a backup, and was pleasantly surprised to find a slew of viable options that are as powerful as my trusted plug-in model, compact enough to fit in both my medicine cabinet and overnight bag, and affordable enough to justify buying something I technically already own. So whether you’re considering your first water flosser or it’s time for a second (or third), read on for some of the best ways to save your teeth and while saving some space.

A pocket-sized flosser that fits into the palm of your hand
With pressure and pulse rates that rival much bigger models, the truly tiny Synhope mini flosser is a palm-sized powerhouse. It features three strength modes and four different tip styles (including a tongue cleaner), it’s waterproof, and it can stay powered for up to 30 days on a single charge. The telescoping water tank is definitely on the small side, so you may need to refill it mid-sesh; but it’s a small price to pay for an on-the-go flosser that literally fits in your pocket.
$34.99 at Amazon
A cordless water flosser with a four-pronged water stream
Promising to be up to 150% more effective than floss, this popular water flosser boasts a unique “quad” stream that sends water in four different directions for a penetrating clean. The large and intuitively designed water reservoir is easy to fill, and it's also safe for use in the shower.
$79.95 at Amazon
An affordable water flosser with just enough features
Balancing portability, performance, and price, the AquaSonic flosser has a moderately sized tank, three flossing modes (with adjustable pressure and pulse rates), and four interchangeable flossing tips (which is more than enough, IMHO). Its ergonomic shape looks comfy to hold, and it comes with a travel bag for even more convenience when flossing away from home.
$39.95 at Amazon
A portable option from an ADA-approved water flosser brand
This rechargeable flosser has only two speed settings, two interchangeable flossing tips, and a 6-ounce capacity tank — but what it lacks in adjustability, it more than makes up for with the trusted, ADA-approved Waterpik name: The Colorado-based company became a leader in the water flossing game when they created the first-ever motorized oral irrigator back in 1962. It also comes with a 2-year limited warranty, and you can use it in the shower.
$49.99 at Amazon
An ergonomically shaped option that comes in pink
Lightweight and a perfect size for use both at home and on the road, this portable, rechargeable flosser has four cleaning modes, five interchangeable tips, and double-stream water jets that pulse up to 1,800 times per minute. The rechargeable battery lasts about three weeks without needing a recharge. Plus it comes in three colors: white, black, and pink.
$29.99 at Amazon
A water flosser with a generously sized tank and a digital display screen
The MySmile flosser’s sleek silhouette belies a slew of bells and whistles, like a frequency rate of up to 3,300 pulses per minute, a generously-sized 11-ounce water tank, eight cleaning tips, and five cleaning modes. It also has an OLED screen that displays water temp and quality, session time and battery power — and a three-step start process that prevents accidental face blasts when you inevitably press the power button unintentionally.
$56.99 at Amazon
A stylish cordless flosser with a lifetime warranty option
Along with two cleaning modes and on-demand or continuous flow options, this flosser from dental startup Quip also comes with a 360-degree rotating snap-on tip (that you can easily replace every three months by signing up for the company’s subscription plan) and an impressive lifetime warranty. This plastic body option is great, or you can go with the metal version for about $20 more.
$49.99 at Target
A reviewer-favorite option with a roomy water tank and long-last battery
Thousands of customers have given this portable flosser a full five stars. It features an easy-to-fill, 260-mLcapacity water tank (one of the largest on this list), 15 different cleaning modes (three pulse styles that can each be customized with five different intensities), and six different flossing heads. The battery can last up to a whopping 40 days on a single charge, and it’s waterproof enough to use in the shower.
$34.99 at Amazon

