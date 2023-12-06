57 Presents That Actually Won't Get Re-Gifted

Popular products from this list include:
- A Tineco two-in-one cordless vac-mop
- An Always Pan, a gorgeous-looking piece of cookware that takes the place of 10 cooking tools
- A Revlon One-Step volumizing air drying brush
An etched rocks glass personalized with their favorite city
They're dishwasher-safe, too, and available in 41 cities.Promising review:
"I saw these on the site and knew right away that they would be perfect for my friend. Not only does my friend love the cities but is also a map enthusiast. Instead of getting a set of one city, I got four different cities that are special as a commemoration of special events
. I gave them as gifts and they were really well received. They are a fun gift to give and receive." — Antcat
A crepe-making set
Promising review:
"I bought this crepe maker because it was inexpensive and I wasn't sure how easy to would be to do crepes. I can't say enough how pleased I am with the product. The crepes come out consistently good every time. It is extremely easy to clean by just wiping it down after every use.
I made dessert crepes for my daughter's party with friends and it was a complete hit!!! No trouble, and I was able to cook them to right there and then. it's that easy! the temperature is very precise and no hot spots. Cooks evenly." — Amazon customer
An embroidered cap
Brain Dazed is a Los Angeles-based Etsy shop that makes anything and everything in embroidered dad caps. If you don't see one you want, you can also get one custom embroidered
. The hates are available in eight colors and 20 embroidery or printing colors.
Promising review:
"This hat is everything I wanted. The stitching is immaculate and looks just like the font. Thank you!" — Elizabeth
An at-home putting green
It's 3 feet by 9 feet, by the way, and the "sand traps" in the back catch overshot balls so you don't have to go chasing them.Promising review:
"Bought this for my husband who is an avid golfer. We live up north so he's stir-crazy in the winter. It has been laid out in my living room since Christmas. We don't use that room so I don't mind. He practices putting every day. Even uses it as a stress reliever between meetings.
" — Kim
The Beachwaver, a curling iron that rotates
It has a unique, shorter clamp to avoid bent ends, dual rotation for curls that go away from the face on either side, and 30-minute auto shutoff for safety. Promising review:
"I purchased this for my 23-year-old daughter as a birthday gift. She loves it so much. She has very long thick straight hair and she loves this more than the expensive Dyson Air Wrap she has!
— bigcitylittlehouse
"I’ve tried so many curlers and NOTHING compares to this! It’s so easy to use, the curls are Stunning!!!!
Nothing compares especially for such a great price" — Brittany
A two-in-one straightener and curling iron
It has a swiveling tangle-free cord, plus dual voltage for international trips.Promising review:
"I bought this for a trip to Italy, as I didn't have a dual-voltage iron (and you can't just use a converter-adapter combination with things that heat up). I liked that it was a flat iron and curling iron combo, so I could change things up as I desired. It worked beautifully on our trip--I look nice in all my selfies ;) -- and continues to work beautifully at home. In fact, I've replaced my old flat iron with this because of the versatility and now use this one every day.
Btw, in case you are wondering, it automatically switches to the appropriate voltage, no looking for a switch or anything. You don't need to do anything but plug it in! Great product!" — Diane Field
A train that sets up dominoes
Promising review:
"Love, love, love! Got this for my 3-year-old for his birthday and he's obsessed! It came with a whole bunch of dominos, two stacks for the dominos, the train of course, and batteries were included! You're able to adjust the front wheels to make it automatically go in a circle which I thought was cool
, I assumed we would just have to keep moving it so that was a nice surprise! Overall it's just a really neat toy that keeps my kid very entertained!
" — Lea Bransky
A 2024 Jeopardy desk calendar
You're going to want to buy it for decades to come. According to an Amazon question answerer, "I cannot tell you exactly how many years we’ve been using/enjoying this calendar — perhaps 30 — and don’t recall any repeats." I've bought several
years' worth and loved them all year long!Promising reviews: "
I have been getting this desk calendar for my husband every Christmas for many years
. He really likes the daily responses and questions." — Avidreader
"Annually get this as a birthday gift for boss.
Sets on the counter in the office so everyone can see it." — nana
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
A mini Marshall speaker
Promising review:
"The best of the best. I shopped around and this is the best bang for your buck. I would recommend this for a gift, it is spectacular.
I absolutely love it, and I’ve used a portable speaker for decades. The sound quality is [bonkers], and the volume reaches a level that doesn’t seem possible for something so small.
Also I’ve had for a few months now and I only charge maybe twice a week, if that. The battery last for days since I only use it 4–6 hours a day. 5/5 overall!" — Christopher Valle
A disco ball essential oil diffuser
Promising review:
"The coolest diffuser ever! This diffuser definitely stands out on the market above the rest in terms of quality and performance. What an awesome atmosphere it brings to any room with its extraordinary design. I love that it works silently without any noice whatsoever, releasing the mist of essential oils that promote such relaxation. Also, its customizable settings allow me to choose between various LED light options, creating a personalized ambiance. You can switch it on rotating so it creates a disco effect on the ceiling as well. Will be ordering this product for my friends, it makes a perfect gift!
" — Charity Rivers
A cute and colorful air frier
It has a 3-quart capacity, an auto-shutoff feature and a removable basket for easy cleanup. It's available in four colors.Promising review:
"So glad I have this air fryer! Was amazed at how simple clean up was even after I used it cooking something with a sticky marinade! Soaked for literally just a couple of minutes and everything just simply wiped away! Instructions on use were easy to follow and loved that the manual included a few good recipes. Fryer is quiet when in use and doesn't take up a lot of space, so if you have a small kitchen this is ideal!
I am looking forward to trying out new items in this air fryer!" — Pam McGrath
A gift subscription to KiwiCo for kids
Here are the crates you can choose from:
- Panda Crate (ages 0–24 months)
- Koala Crate (ages 2–4)
- Kiwi Crate (ages 5–8, focus on science, art, and more)
- Atlas Crate (ages 6–11, focus on geography and culture)
- Doodle Crate (ages 9–16+, focus on create and craft)
- Tinker Crate (ages 9–16+, focus on science and engineering)
- Maker Crate (ages 14–104, focus on art and design)
- Eureka Crate (ages 14–104, focus on engineering and design)
You can switch the ages or cancel at any time, too!
A marble print wine holder that's also a Bluetooth speaker
Promising review:
"I was really surprised by the sound quality on this as the speaker isn’t too large. It’s a nice simple product that i would definitely recommend. The buttons work well and Bluetooth connected seamlessly." — Amazon customer
"The Complete Whiskey Course"
This book covers what whiskey is, how it's made in different regions, how to start choosing and collecting bottles, and of course, a guide to doing your own tasting complete with glossary and food pairings. Promising review:
"Anyone with the slightest interest in whiskies should get this book......and you'll be an instant expert. This publication is an outstanding achievement for the whiskies world at large! Amazing quality inside an out. The binding and paper stock scream high-end, while the contents of the whiskies courses contained within seal the deal. But don't be scared, this is truly a book for all whiskies enthusiasts; new to the world, or a bit long in the tooth, there's something in there for everyone!
Quite impressive in its breadth and depth of content, though not in the least unexpected from a man who has been living and breathing the whiskies world for so long. Make no mistake, this book will stand as the new defacto whiskies resource for ages to come!" — Jason O'Donnell
A three-in-one foldable magnetic wireless charger
Promising review:
"Compared it to Mophie — just as good for one-third the price.
I bought one of these for my wife to use, but assuming that I travel a lot more than her, I opted to buy the more expensive Mophie device of similar design direct from Apple for myself. The Mophie device turned out to be no better, even though it cost 3X as much. I was able to return the Mophie device and bought another of these for myself.
In the end, if it doesn't last as long as the Mophie could have, no worries since I would have to buy two more just to match what I spent. The blue charging indicator lights don't seem too bright, but I placed black electrical tape over them anyway. The QC charging brick is a nice touch and was able to charge all three devices without difficulty." —TubaTim
A set of handmade oyster shell salt and pepper dishes
La Vie Sainte is a Florida–based small biz. They also make other oyster salt and pepper dishes with other designs
inside (including lemon prints and florals), plus oyster jewelry dishes and more!
Promising review:
"Absolutely gorgeous pieces! I gifted them to my mother in law and she cried saying they were so beautiful and thoughtful.
Great quality, fast shipping and fast responses from the seller if you need to contact them." — Alexa D.
A genius Tineco two-in-one cordless vacuum and mop
It also self-propels so they just need to steer, no hard pushing!Promising review:
"I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic, since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entire new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze.
I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use... It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time) I would buy another.
" — Tsippi
A chic pickleball set
Promising reviews:
"Daughter loves this set. If your looking for something to get your teen or college student
to have at school for fun, this is it!!!" — Choose Kindness
"Best paddle for a beginner! Cute and trendy! PERFECT buy for a group of girlfriends on the way to the court for pickleball. And the net bag is so cute!" — jaselle
Villainous, a strategy-based game from Disney
Six people (ages 10-plus recommended) can play as their favorite villain — Maleficent, Jafar, Ursula, Captain Hook, the Queen of Hearts and Prince John — each with different abilities and objectives. Promising review:
"I love board games, particularly more adventurous and more adult ones, but getting my wife to play them with me is like pulling teeth. This one is very easy to learn but a challenge to master, which makes it accessible for those who are casual board gamers but enjoyable for the more hardcore enthusiast.
Each play-through is different depending on what characters each player chooses, the strategy they apply, and the random draw of the cards. Can't wait until they release expansions with new villains." — Phil
A Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Duo
The balm is available in 13 shades.
Promising review: "I got the clear gloss and the honeysuckle plumping gloss. I LOVE them both! The clear is great for all day everyday hydration and the plumper is such a beautiful color and has a cooling effective plumping effect. I use them both all the time. I definitely recommend getting them whether individually or in the bundle!" — Marie S.
A Colgate Hum electric toothbrush
Promising review:
"I was always one of those people who thought I was doing a good job by brushing my teeth quickly but when I went to the dentist I was always told I need to keep doing better. I’ve been avoiding electric toothbrushes because I simply didn’t want to pay the big price tag. This one was on sale during prime so I thought why not just try it? Oh my gosh, mind blown! Best toothbrush EVER!! I’ve never been able to get my mouth this clean before.
The app is super helpful showing me where to brush and what percentage clean that area is. When I reach 100% it goes to the next zone. I like too that I can pause brushing to spit or take a breath by simply taking the brush out of my mouth. I’m so excited about brushing my teeth for the first time in my life.
And I can hardly wait to go to the dentist and see what they tell me! If you’re on the fence, BUY THIS TOOTHBRUSH! You won’t regret it." — Carissa
The "Shark Tank"-famous wearable blanket
Promising review:
"This is the best thing I've ever bought. I love it, my dog loves it, my friends are envious. It feels like being wrapped up in the best blanket ever.
I'm short (5'0") and wide (~2x–3x) and this fits perfectly loose. I wish the sleeves were shorter, but I know that I have dinosaur arms and for people with longer arms, it probably fits better. Wish the pocket was lower too, but it's nice and big and I can fit my phone and probably a small child in it. It does attract dog hair, but it brushes right off. Didn't notice any issues with stitching/quality. I know what I'm getting people for Christmas if I run out of ideas.
" —Amazon customer
A miniature greenhouse DIY kit
The estimated time to complete this is about 20 hours, btw! It comes with everything needed to complete the kit, and is recommended for ages 14-plus. It's also available in five other designs.Promising review:
"I have worked on many DIY kits, and this one was one of my favorites. Good scale to use with Figmas and Nendoroids for anyone looking into using for photography or displays. Robotime has created some of the easiest comprehensive in-color instruction manuals for their kits. I personally use a few more tools than that is provided, however you can easily complete this kit with everything in the box. Easily customizable to what you want, I highly recommend this kit to anyone. I would say this is an intermediate level kit but with Robotime's easy instructions one could easily pick this up as a beginner to the hobby.
" — Ashley F
A 14-karat solid gold pendant with diamonds
Promising review: "Love this pendant...so much I bought one for my sign and one for my husband's! Perfect size for stacking so I wear both on one chain. Just enough bling that I wear everyday whether I'm at the office or chilling in jeans and tshirt!" —Yvonne S.
A Leatherman multitool
Promising reviews:
"Yep, it's quality. I've purchased other Leatherman-like multitools before but they never measured up to the quality of a real Leatherman. I won't make that mistake again. When you're struggling with gifting ideas — this is a great option.
" — AFvet
"I got this for my dad as a gift and he’s already used it numerous times. It’s small enough to fit in a nice little pouch but also has plenty of tools to help get the job done! Excellent quality!" — Imabanana
A multi-purpose Always pan
It's available in seven colors.
Promising review: "My Always Pan is going to be my new favorite cookware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" — Celyn V.
A pair of wine-aerating spouts
Promising review:
"I am not a wine specialist, but I know what I like and buy very good wine at very reasonable prices. I did a taste test to see if I could notice a difference. Sipped some wine out of the bottle left to breathe for a couple of minutes; then some wine poured through the aerator and sipped immediately. The difference is VERY NOTABLE, even to my untrained palate. The wine tasted fresher, smoother, less harsh and more flavorful! I no longer drink reds without using these
. And if I forget, I pour the wine back in the bottle and attach the aerator. Another nice feature? There are no wine drops coming down the side of the aerator, so no more risk of dripping onto a tablecloth or a shirt." — J. Long
A rose gold cheese knife set
Promising review:
"Came just as pictured. Everything is very sturdy and was perfect for my party. Knives were good quality and much sharper than anticipated. Would definitely order from them again!" — Emma
A chicken nugget-shaped AirPod case
Promising review:
"Item is thick but allows for wireless charging. Not bulky either. It fits snug and protects well. Definitely recommend." — Emily Schoen
Knope for President, a 'Parks and Rec'-inspired card game
This somewhat-Cards Against Humanity-ish game is for 3–6 players ages 16-plus. Each round, the reporter reads the scandal card, and players have to use the cards in their hand to get into character, embellish the story, blame another character, etc. They can add as much detail as they want! The reporter gives the best answer a vote token, which count as points!Promising review:
"I’m big enough to admit I’m often inspired by myself. My Best Purchase yet this year. The quality is great, and the references are on point. So excited!! A must get if you are a 'Parks and Rec' fan!!!" — Nicholaus
A tongue-in-cheek succulent planter
"Please don't die!" I chant to the one plant I have every day. And now I can have a planter that says that! These planters are hand-thrown on a pottery wheel, so each one will be slightly unique. And they're made with a drainage hole and saucer to prevent over-moisture or drips on your furniture! They're available in four colors.
A Revlon One-Step drying brush
Promising review:
"The best thing I’ve ever bought for my hair and the only thing I’ll use on it!!!
100000000000/10 recommend this. Cuts drying/styling time down to 15 minutes. Leaves my hair shiny without any frizz as if I just straightened it. Make sure you use a heat protectant as always. Buy it!" —Tuesday Henry
A pair of chunky droplet earrings
They're available in three sizes and 11 colors.
Promising reviews:
"Bottega, who? These are adorable and super close to the original ones!
Perfect for work, events, or casual days. They don’t get rusty or anything right away (I wore them while walking around in 90-degree weather). Love them and I’m gunna get them in gold too!
" — Amazon customer
"Yep..this is it, FINALLY! For those of you who have been searching for the best, affordable, similar looking Bottega [swap], THIS IS IT!! I searched many places and bought from other places but this is the best one out there…
I thought the price of these earring was sketchy but NO…its legit" — Amazon customer
A pair of freshwater pearl huggie hoops
I have two pairs of Studs earrings and I love them! I have very sensitive earlobes that (sorry this is gross) get low-key crusty when I wear earrings too long or too often, but these haven't bothered me AT ALL.
An immersive LED backlight
It fits 55- to 65-inch televisions.
Promising reviews:
"Being a frugal sort it really took me awhile to go ahead and get this product. Worried about buyer's remorse and such. All I can say is boy howdy: I should have gotten this sooner! After installing it to the back of my new 65-inch TV and fired it up I almost cried. It was as if Bob Ross himself had descended from heaven and painted my walls full of happy little lights.
Simply amazing. I had seen in some reviews that some colors didn't match so well. As the guardian of a few felines I decided to do a test. First I grabbed my orange cat Ollie and pointed the camera at him. On the wall a glorious orange. Next was my black cat Midnight. Aimed it at him and a light white color splashed the wall. Highly impressed I grab my last cat Skittles, a calico, and swept it over him. Amazing lights bouncing off the wall — I was totally sold at this point. My only regret with this product is that I didn't buy it earlier.
If I had maybe I would still have a wife and not so many cats." — Amazon customer
"I absolutely love this lights , the app is super helpful and has a lot of different settings and colors to choose from , you can even make your own color theme! I love when I play music and it changes with the beat. Best purchase I've ever made!" — Miriam Garcia
"Fantastic Cities," a wanderlust-themed coloring book
Promising review:
"I'm awful at arts and crafts. Seriously, I'm in capable of drawing a straight line. This coloring book helps me pretend that I'm a pro. All I have to do is add some color and I can enjoy the feeling of accomplishment as the page comes to life, even though most of the work isn't my own. It's like when your mom asks you to help cook and all you do is mix the ingredients, but you feel like you made an invaluable contribution. I'm starting grad school this fall and I need this. The artwork is seriously beautiful and the pages are HUGE. They're larger than I've seen in any other coloring book. I bought this specifically because it's of real places rather than animals or mandala, which for someone who loves traveling really helps bring the images to life." — Ivan
An extra large skull ice cube mold
Each silicone mold makes two at a time, so you and a ghoulfriend can enjoy your scotches together.Promising review:
"I was looking just to make fun ice cubes for parties and came across this. I was a little skeptical at first but followed the directions and wow! The ice came out in skull shapes perfectly. Removal from the silicone tray was simple. These are great for parties or for everyday use as they last longer than regular ice cubes.
" — RJM 73
A PhoneSoap sanitizing case
Promising review:
"I work in a large dental clinic with 50+ docs and even more assistants. Anyone who knows about dentistry knows that there are a lot of aerosols given out during almost every procedure. Since we don't have a radio in the operatories, I've had to use my phone for music. Before phone soap I had to wipe my phone down every time with Cavicide wipes...not the best for your phone. Enter PhoneSoap! I'm able to sanitize my phone without destroying it with cavicide! We've even tested and swabbed the phone for cultures before and after...this sucker works! Hands down, great investment. I'll be buying another one for the home because this one is staying in my office." — James
A set of "butter noodles" hair clips
Promising review:
"So cute! Well made and stays put. Would buy again. Especially if you release a 'Cheese Pizza' set." — Michaela Ramirez
A pair of custom socks
Promising review:
"I’m really surprised at how well these turned out! The socks are soft and the pattern is cute and clear. They cropped the photo perfectly. I didn’t have high expectations because they charge so much less than other companies but the risk was sooooo worth it! I don’t think they could have done better. Plus, the shipping was estimated to arrive by dec 19-the middle of January but they arrived on Dec 12!" — Savannah Del Ray
A Rifle Paper Co. recipe card box
It comes with 12 dividers and 24 recipe cards. Promising review:
"I received this as a birthday present from my husband and I absolutely adore it. My mom had a metal recipe box when I was growing up, so having my own brings back fond memories. I cannot wait to fill it up with yummy recipes that I can pull from for years to come. The quality of this box is not to be underestimated. It showed up way more beautiful and sturdy than I imagined (and is reflected in pictures). It is something that you can have on your countertop with pride.
It does not come with very many recipe cards but you can get additional cards from a multitude of places (Amazon, Rifle, Paper Source, Etsy, etc.)." — AnHonestReview
Listography "One List A Day," a three-year journal
Promising review:
"I thought this looked like a very easy, simple thing I could do every day, and in the end have three years of some kind of journal to look back on. The questions are very introspective. Some are hard to answer, others very easy but it makes you think. And so far I've been able to keep up, which is a minor miracle in my life! You can start anywhere, so it's not a Jan. 1st kind of book and I think that almost makes it even better. I love my One List a Day, have recommended it to friends, and will probably buy more for gifts. You won't be disappointed." — T Hummel
A gift kit of Glow Recipe's bestsellers
It comes with five travel size products:
Promising review:
- Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier cleanser
- Watermelon Glow PHA +BHA Pore-Tight toner
- Plum Plump hyaluronic acid serum
- Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA serum
- Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
"I absolutely LOVE this Fruit Babies kit; every single one has a special place in my heart (especially the toner). The toner is to die for and so are the Dew Drops. The face wash gets everything off, even waterproof mascara!" — MakaylaP7
A beyond-classic leather moto jacket
It doesn't skimp on quality; it's 100% satin-lined and made from 100% top grain sheep leather. It's available in women's sizes XS–XL and four colors.Promising reviews:
"Fantastic experience was my first purchase, and I will turn around and quickly ordered the black biker one
[with no belt]. These fit true to size and their buttery, soft leather, well-made, unbeatable price can’t go wrong
!" — Elsa G.
"Oh wow! The leather is so soft. It fits perfectly. Great price for the quality and craftsmanship.
All the zippers were covered with tissue paper to protect the leather while shipping." — Edna E.
A Facetory sheet mask subscription box
Each kit comes with a detailed info card explaining the benefits of each mask, too, so you know the what amazing things they're putting on their face.Promising review:
"It's fun to try out new masks that a well-reviewed by experts (I'm definitely no expert), and I love the subscription model! This weekly face mask tradition has helped banish the Sunday scaries this fall/winter
." — Emily Berglund
A pair of corgi slippers
They fit up to women's12/men's 10.
Promising review:
"I bought these slippers for my wife for Christmas and she loved them and thought that they were hilarious and adorable. They seem to be very well made and for what it's worth, my two corgis seem to like really like them also." — LM
The newest generation of the Amazon HD Fire TV stick
Promising review:
"We were a little hesitant about trying this but have a beautiful TV that was just a little to old to be a smart TV. We were connecting our laptop via USB cable and that was a pain with the cable running across the living room. After a friend suggested this we were still in debate...would it work? Could we figure it out? Would it be a pain to use? We are not tech experts so any changes are usually challenging. But it was so easy. We did it in 15 minutes and were already adding to our watchlist. Literally thousands of shows to choose from. Old favorites, new exclusives, and movies galore. Alexa is there to help. So happy with this purchase and much cheaper than buying a new TV.
Thank you Amazon for another great product." — Lucy
A stemless wineglass for dachshund lovers
Promising review:
"I gave it as a birthday gift to a friend who has a daschsund and she loved it. After reading reviews on similar items, I decided to purchase this one and I'm glad I did. The etching was beautiful and the glass was thick, not thin as others were described. Very pleased with my purchase and would definitely recommend." — Susan
A wireless karaoke microphone
It can also connect to their device via cable. Available in 11 colors. Promising review:
"Oh my gosh, I love this! I got mine in the mail yesterday and ended up playing with it for about five hours last night LOL. It connects via Bluetooth so you can connect it to your phone — the music and your singing comes out of the microphone's speaker. It has a volume control for your voice and for the music and also an echo feature. You can put an SD card into the bottom of it and record yourself, or connect it with an audio out to record on one of those karaoke apps on your phone. Between this and being able to find just about any song on karaoke via YouTube, you could easily have your own karaoke parties at home!
" — Ferretocious
"An Unexpexted Cookbook" inspired by "The Hobbit"
There are even vegan, gluten-free, and Paleo-friendly recipe options and tweaks inside!
A compact Shiatsu massaging cushion
Promising review:
"Over the years I've bought and returned a few different massagers. The ones that attach to the chair are just too big. The smaller ones hurt or just vibrate. The sharper image ones are junk. So... I took a chance with this one. Wow! This really works. I like that it's smaller so you can actually position it where you want. It turns in one direction for a little while and then it switches and goes the other way. When it turns, it really feels like a massage instead of that vibrating feeling.
I really like how compact it is and how it doesn't move too fast. It's just a steady massage that's hands-free. I can use it on my calves, legs, back, shoulders and neck. If this breaks I will definitely buy another one. This is the best massager I have ever had." — cbear
A percussion massager gun
Promising review:
"The first thing that I liked is how fast the shipping was. I am a swimmer and at the end of each practice I end up with sore muscles and have really painful spasms in my legs, so I decided to purchase this massager gun to help with that. My friend recommended it to me and I have to say that I am really impressed with this product. The gun is really well built, it's not heavy, and it's easy to use, most of the accessories are made of plastic but have a good quality. The power of the gun is incredible; with the first level, I can feel that it massages the deep tissue of my muscles, I have been using it every day since I received it, for almost one week now and the battery is still full. Another thing that I loved is the case that comes with the gun, you can carry it and the accessories everywhere. The best product I've ever bought." — Solange
A softcover book personalized with photos
It's available in three sizes, six colors, five themes and three foil colors for the text. Just upload your photos right on the site — it's super easy!
A monthly book subscription
Each month they can choose from five available titles — plus, they can always get more books or even skip a month if none of the options sound like the right fit!
A trio of snowball makers
Promising review:
"Easy enough for a 4-year-old girl to use. She made 10 snowballs in just two minutes.
And two minutes later, all the snowballs are shooting on me. We had a great fun snowball fighting." — acheyueliang
A chunky knit weighted blanket
It's available in three sizes/weights (10, 12, and 15 pounds) and three colors.
Promising reviews:
"I wanted a weighted blanket that was woven instead of being weighted with filler material like beads that shift around or could “leak” and I wanted something made of natural fibers. Most blankets that fit the bill are $350 minimum, often more, so I feel like I hit the jackpot with this!
The blanket is super comfortable, and the woven style means the weight is evenly distributed for a deep sleep. It’s a beautiful dark navy and larger than I expected, plus it comes with a duffel bag! Skip Bearaby and other pricier competitors and go with this. Best woven blanket on the market.
" — Emw95
"I was looking for a sustainable (aka, natural fiber, no filler) weight blanket. Those that are similar to this one, start at almost twice the price (like Bearaby). I was skeptical but I'm so glad I purchased this one — the quality is superb.
It even comes with a great canvas duffel! My husband and I love it, great for naps and just when you need a 'hug'. It has great weight, so much so that if my cat decides to join me it almost feels too heavy. :) I highly recommend this product — it is a great deal." — Stephanie S.
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
Promising review:
"This is now a staple for my kitchen. How I cooked without it before, I'll never know. Makes the best vinaigrette ever, quick pan sauces for pork, unexpected zip in dozens of dishes. Does it come in gallons? Have given it as hostess gifts several times and everyone gets hooked." — Martha Ronemus