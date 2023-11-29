17 Foolproof Gifts For The Most Inscrutable Person On Your List

It’s all about finding thoughtful gifts that can help them to feel seen and loved.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost





Even those who love gift-giving can get stumped when it comes to certain folks on their list. It can be quite challenging to shop for individuals like mothers-in-law, mysterious colleagues, pals with rigid aesthetic preferences or people who buys themselves whatever they want. However, it makes finding just the right holiday gift for these hard-to-please giftees even more satisfying.

And while your instinct might suggest that bigger is better when it comes to this category of folks, I like to go simple. Fussy people or those who impulse-buy whatever their heart desires rarely want you to go all out. It’s more about thoughtful gifts that help them to feel seen and loved.

Below, I’ve rounded up a selection of utterly foolproof gifts for even the most inscrutable person on your list. It includes simple home decor items like a unique sculptural vase, soft and plush slippers, a must-have rechargeable lighter and much more. You can’t go wrong with any of these goodies from some of our favorite retailers like J.Crew, Etsy, Amazon and more.

1
Amazon
An AeroGarden Harvest Elite indoor herb garden kit
This popular hydroponic system can grow lush herbs indoors, all year round. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.
$79.90+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Bissell Little Green upholstery cleaner
Everyone could use this HuffPost reader-loved upholstery cleaner from Bissell. It can be used on everything from floors to rugs, upholstery, car seats and even mattresses. It'll be deeply appreciated by people with kids or pets or who are spill-prone.
$123.59 at Amazon
3
Target
A Bodum Brazil eight-cup French press
Every coffee lover needs a French press in their arsenal, and this beauty is a great option. It's made with heat-resistant borosilicate glass that is easy to clean and durable. The elegant and timeless design looks great on the kitchen counter and has a slim silhouette that can be tucked away easily for storage.
$19.99 at Target
4
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are a big investment, but one that is well worth it. They fit comfortably over ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired, which is key while on a plane. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications. HuffPost readers can't get enough of these travel-friendly headphones.
$349 at Amazon
5
Parachute.
Parachute Cloud Cotton robe
There's nothing dreamier than a soft, plush robe, and this Cloud Cotton robe from Parachute has long been on my wishlist. It's a great alternative for people who prefer natural materials and don't want heavy winter robe. It comes in a lovely array of muted colors in sizes XS–3X.
$109 at Parachute
6
J.Crew
J.Crew cashmere blend trouser socks
You better believe these cuties are in my shopping cart. I love treating myself to cashmere socks during cold weather, and there's a good chance a pair of luxurious socks would be a great stocking stuffer for the luxe lover in. your life. They're available in nine colors.
$59.50 at J.Crew
7
Courant
Courant Mag:3 phone charging station and catchall
When in doubt, I always turn to Courant's products. Their wireless charging stations are elegant, easy and will elevate any space. This is their newest model, the Mat:3. It can be used to charge two items at once and has ample space for little things like jewelry, lip balms, sunglasses and more. You can get it in various colorways in both leather or linen material. They can pop it on their nightstand or have it by the entry way. Either way, these hardworking little items always earn their keep and make great gifts.
$150+ at Courant
8
Amazon
A Suprus electric lighter
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is a game-changer for anyone who loves candles and incense. I'm looking forward to using one of these instead of going through packs of matches or disposable lighters. It's available in several colors, is easy to use and charge and is wind and splash-proof.
$7.99 at Amazon (regularly $16.99)
9
Amazon
A Canon Selphy CP1500 Compact photo printer
This is a great gift for new parents or new grandparents. Who doesn't want to be able to print out baby pictures in an instant from the comfort of home? This photo printer is a great option. The quality of the images is sharp, it prints quickly and images come out totally dray and waterproof. You can easily connect via Wi-Fi from your phone or computer or by using a USB connection or sticking a camera's memory card into the port on the printer.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $139.99)
10
Amazon
A four-pack of Kasa smart Wi-Fi plugs
HuffPost editors love these handy Kasa smart plugs, and it's a great way to help someone simplify their life. Individuals can use them to turn home electronics like lamps on and off from anywhere around the world thanks to a handy app. Even the most tech-averse person in the world can figure these out and will appreciate their usefulness.
$34.99 at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
11
Amazon
A highly-rated essential oil diffuser
Give the gift of relaxation with an essential oil diffuser to help calm the body and mind. This popular option from Amazon is versatile and has a large tank that is easy to clean. It includes seven LED light colors, several mist nebulizer modes and a remote control. The fan is super quiet, so they can just enjoy the lovely smells and effects of the humidifier.
$26.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A Manta sleep mask
Give your loved one the gift of some much-needed rest with Manta's sleep mask. It's an adjustable, light-blocking mask that doesn't put pressure on the eyes, making it comfortable and easy to wear for those who are sensitive to facial pressure. They'll be hooked before they know it.
$35 at Amazon
13
Amazon
Nikon Monarch M5 binoculars
Over the course of the last year, I have gifted both my dad and my partner a pair of binoculars. And I'm pleased to report that both were received with utter delight and enthusiasm. This highly-rated pair from Nikon offers a wide field of view, can see very far distances, has a smooth central focus knob that is easy to align and adjust, a comfortable design that can be worn with glasses and a rubber-armored body that is easy to grip and can withstand bumps and drops.
$259.89 at REI (regularly $299.95)
14
Target
A Himalayan salt lamp
Few things are as vibey and cool as a salt lamp like this one made from natural Himalayan salt crystals. Your loved one doesn't have to be a super crunchy, granola-leaning fellow to enjoy this lamp's relaxing and calming vibes. It makes for a great nightlight or can be used as mood lighting to flood the space with a romantic glow. It has a sturdy wood base and comes with a six-foot cord that can be used with any outlet.
$25 at Target
15
Amazon
A TheraGun Prime massage gun
Considered by many to be one of the best massage guns on the market, this percussive device is all about delivering therapeutic results by easing tension and pain. It has four attachments and five different speeds. It's Bluetooth-enabled, quiet and has an ergonomic handle that makes it possible to reach just about any spot on your body without causing you to twist, bend or strain. It's great for anyone who loves to complain about their aches and pains, your sportiest pal or someone who could really use a bit of TLC but would never splurge on themselves.
$194 at Amazon (regularly $279.76)
16
Madewell
Madewell The Ezra slippers
When in doubt, go with slippers. These suede cuties from Madewell are soft, plush and desperately cozy, making them perfect for the dark and cold months ahead. Your loved one will enjoy padding around their home in these shearling-lined slippers that will keep their piggies nice and toasty. These slippers are available in women's sizes 5–11.
$68 at Madewell
17
Amazon
Etsy knitted lambswool hot water bottle cover
Do you know someone who loves being cozy? With a deep appreciation for all things vintage-inspired and kitsch? Who longs to be tucked away at a tiny cottage along the wind-swept cliffs of Ireland? Then they need an adorable kitted lambswool hot water bottle cover with a grazing sheep design from Etsy shop LindaBinghamArtist. You can purchase the bottle along with the cover as a bundle or you can just grab one of these classics at Amazon. Either way, they'll think of you every time they hunker down for a comfy night with this beauty.
$55.99+ at Etsy
18
Nordstrom
A NuFace Mini+ petite facial toning device kit
The stocking stuffer to end all stocking stuffers, this beauty gives all the benefits of the OG NuFace Trinity but at a lower price. It's a sweetly petite toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel, silk creme activator and an application brush so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend. It's a surefire win to make a skin care devotee happy.
$250 at Sephora
19
The Citizenry
The Citizenry's Sitara glass vase
Anything from The Citizenry makes me immediately perk up, because you know it's going to be good. From household goods to decor pieces and bedding, their products of made of the highest-quality materials and with the utmost care and attention to detail. These sculptural glass vases are a great option for a fancy friend who you know will appreciate these carefully crafted pieces. They're available in two sizes individually or can be purchased as a set of two.
$89 at the Citizenry
20
Nordstrom
Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum
Good Genes is a unique chemical exfoliant that encourages quick cell turnover in the surface layers of the skin, leaving it smoother and helping clear up blemishes. It’s paired with licorice and lemongrass, which help brighten up the look of dark spots, sun damage and other discoloration, and prickly pear extract that helps soothe redness and calms sensitive skin. There’s really nothing else quite like it over the counter. Skin care devotees will love it, especially people who are reluctant to spend a lot on expensive products. It's the perfect splurge gift.
$85+ at Sephora

