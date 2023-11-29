17 Foolproof Gifts For The Most Inscrutable Person On Your List

Amazon

A TheraGun Prime massage gun

Considered by many to be one of the best massage guns on the market, this percussive device is all about delivering therapeutic results by easing tension and pain. It has four attachments and five different speeds. It's Bluetooth-enabled, quiet and has an ergonomic handle that makes it possible to reach just about any spot on your body without causing you to twist, bend or strain. It's great for anyone who loves to complain about their aches and pains, your sportiest pal or someone who could really use a bit of TLC but would never splurge on themselves.