These Are The Most Practical Prime Day Purchases

A Bissell carpet cleaner, classic Champion T-shirts, a Zojirushi travel mug and other life-enhancing goods to snag on sale.

Staff Writer

Who says that Prime Day shopping has to be frivolous? With Amazon running deep discounts today and tomorrow for Prime Day, it’s a perfect time to stock up on everyday household essentials and practical items you’ll always use in your domestic space.

From a top-rated carpet cleaner and a buzzy electric toothbrush to laundry soap and a multi-pack of batteries, we rounded up a list of evergreen items that you’ll thank yourself for buying. Ahead, find the time-saving gadgets, household goods, and life-enhancing products that you’ll reach for again and again.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Clorox disinfecting wipes (27% off)
These Clorox wipes are great to have around the house (and to buy in bulk). This three-pack gives you a total of 225 scented disinfecting wipes that are tough on dirt and messes.
$10.98 at Amazon (originally $15.05)
2
Amazon
A Stasher silicone reusable storage bag (30% off)
Make the switch to reusable Stasher silicone bags. They're safe for microwaves, dishwashers and freezers. There are a ton of different colors and shapes for all your food storage needs.
$9.09 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
3
Amazon
Rocketbook smart reuseable notebook
This 42-page notebook has 7 different page styles that can transmit handwritten notes to a variety of cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Slack, email and more.
$22.01 at Amazon (originally $37)
4
Amazon
A multipack of Ziploc gallon slider bags (51% off)
Keep bulk foods organized with these Ziploc gallon sliding bags. They're also great for traveling, straightening up junk drawers, storing small toys and general housekeeping. You'll get four boxes totaling 104 bags.
$9.28 at Amazon (originally $18.90)
5
Amazon
Goodful all-in-one dishwasher-safe nonstick pan (38% off)
Save space in small kitchens or just simplify your cooking routine with this multi-purpose pan. It's deep enough to boil pasta or potatoes, but still is great for making sauces, eggs, veggies and more. Best of all, it's dishwasher-safe.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
6
Amazon
Cooluli 10-liter mini fridge, portable cooler and food warmer (17% off)
Keep your skincare cool and your favorite snacks on hand with this actually mini mini-fridge that also works as a portable cooler and a food warmer. Measuring 9.4 inches by 11.4 inches, it will easily fit on your desk or bedside table to keep baby food, cold brew or your jade roller near.
$66.36 at Amazon (originally $79.99)
7
Amazon
Crockpot electric lunchbox (33% off)
Heat up your lunch no matter where you are with this portable 20-ounce electric lunchbox by Crockpot; only an outlet is required. The seal-tight lid prevents spills and the removable inner storage container and lid is dishwasher-safe.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
8
Amazon
Tile thin Bluetooth wallet tracker (30% off)
If you're prone to losing wallets, bags, laptops or other small items, you'll be happy to hear about Tile. They make trackers you can slip in or stick on to all sorts of things and link to your phone to help you keep track of your belongings. You can also set them to make noise if you're looking for something in a rush. The Tile Pro, the tracker version for keys, is also on sale for 30% off today, a must for clipping onto to key rings or handles of bags.
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
9
Amazon
Zojirushi 16-ounce stainless steel travel mug (27% off)
Shopping managing editor Emily Ruane attests that this highly-rated travel mug will keep beverages at temperature for hours if not days — she owns a few from this Japanese appliance brand and swear by their insulating powers to keep her kids’ drinks cold. With a stainless steel construction and a generous 16-ounce capacity, it’s sturdy and roomy enough for your extra-large iced coffee.
$21.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
10
Amazon
Champion unisex regular fit crewneck white tee (50% off)
Everyone needs a plain white t-shirt. Heck, everyone needs a couple of them. For high quality without a high price tag, snag a couple of the Champion all-gender regular fit shirts, with the "C" logo on the chest and shoulder.
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $20)
11
Amazon
Amazon Basics 3-piece set of quick-dry towels in lake blue (32% off)
Adding some fun, bright towels is an easy way to revamp your bathroom on a budget. This 3-piece set includes a 100% cotton bath towel, hand towel and washcloth in a dreamy blue.
$11.04 at Amazon (originally $16.14)
12
Amazon
Bissell Little Green multi-purpose portable carpet and upholstery cleaner (30% off)
Beloved and recommended by "Queer Eye's" Bobby Berk, this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner is a must for parents and pet owners alike. Lift away stains and smells from carpets, couches, cars and more.
$86.99 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
13
Amazon
A Power Perch single wall outlet shelf (31% off)
Create more storage space in bathrooms, kitchens, doorways or home offices with this easy-install wall outlet shelf. Simply remove your current outlet cover and screw on this baby for an instant place to put keys, essential oil diffusers, spices or more.
$9.52 at Amazon (originally $13.87)
14
Amazon
Seventh Generation's Easydose laundry detergent (35% off)
If you're always wondering how much laundry detergent to put in the wash, we've got the soap for you. With a squeeze top with an "easy dose" valve, this bottle automatically measures out how much soap you need (one squeeze per dose), and is made without dyes, fragrances or artificial brighteners.
$9.08 at Amazon (originally $13.99)
15
Amazon
3M monitor mount document clip (27% off)
Free up desk space with 3M's handy monitor mount clip. It's one of those things you never think of, but once you have it, it makes a delightful difference. Not only does it make transcribing and reading information easier, but it helps to minimize the physical strain of continuously looking up and down. It can clip up to 30 sheets.
$9.60 at Amazon (originally $13.23)
16
Amazon
A six-pack of Method dish soap (30% off)
With a grapefruit scent and an easy squirt top, this plant-based dish soap from Method is tough on grease and dried food but not super noxious. The grapefruit six-pack has the biggest discount, but you can find great deals on single bottles and other scents like clementine and rosemary.
$16.76 at Amazon (originally $23.94)
17
Amazon
Hum by Colgate smart electric toothbrush kit (53% off)
This smart sonic Hum toothbrush will really give you something to smile about. It comes in three colors with a rechargeable battery, travel case, bonus replacement brush head and an app that shows you where you need to brush more.
$35.45 at Amazon (originally $74.99)
18
Amazon
28-pack of Duracell AA batteries (33% off)
Never take the batteries out of your TV remote control to power your kid's new toy again. With this pack of 28 batteries, you'll always have a spare (or 27 spares) to keep your whole family going.
$15.08 at Amazon (originally $22.54)
19
Amazon
Scotch felt furniture pads (48% off)
Protect your floors and make moving furniture a breeze with these adhesive felt furniture pads from Scotch. One pack comes with 162 round pads in different sizes, ensuring all your chairs, tables and couches won't scratch your floors.
$6.29 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
A Hydro Flask water bottle (12% off)

