These Are The Most Practical Prime Day Purchases

Who says that Prime Day shopping has to be frivolous? With Amazon running deep discounts today and tomorrow for Prime Day, it’s a perfect time to stock up on everyday household essentials and practical items you’ll always use in your domestic space.
From a top-rated carpet cleaner and a buzzy electric toothbrush to laundry soap and a multi-pack of batteries, we rounded up a list of evergreen items that you’ll thank yourself for buying. Ahead, find the time-saving gadgets, household goods, and life-enhancing products that you’ll reach for again and again.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.