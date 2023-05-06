Prince Harry's Coronation Outfit Carried A Secret Meaning

As the royals began to file into Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, a few of the more prominent figures had particularly stand-out outfits on display.

As the coronation was designated a “Collar Day,” all of the royals could wear their most elaborate outfits (and collars) to show off their rank.

Advertisement

According to The Telegraph, Buckingham Palace has confirmed they all wore mantles appropriate to the most senior order of which they are members; Garter, Thistle, or Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

Here’s a run-down:

Prince Harry

Harry was in morning dress and had a star around his neck, which indicates that he is the Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO). This honors his distinguished personal service to the monarch of the Commonwealth.

He also had his Afghanistan service medal on – a marker of his time as a Captain in the Army – along with golden, diamond and platinum jubilee medals on his medal bar.

As he is no longer a working member of the Royal Family, he was not permitted to wear military uniform.

Advertisement

Prince Harry arrives for the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, May 6, 2023. Andy Stenning/Pool via REUTERS POOL via Reuters

Princess Anne

The Princess Royal wore her military uniform with the Thistle Mantle, made from deep green silk velvet.

She was also the Gold Stick in Waiting for the day, a role Charles gave to her for the special day as a gesture of recognition for her years of service.

It meant she would be responsible for the monarch’s personal safety and lead the grand royal procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace, riding on horseback behind the King and Queen in the Gold State Carriage. The tradition goes back to the 15th century.

Princess Royal arriving at Westminster Abbey Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

Advertisement

Princess of Wales

As a Dame Cross of the RVO, Kate wore the Grand Cross Mantle made from dark blue silk satin, scarlet accents and white silk taffeta. Her headpiece also kind of stole the show.

Prince of Wales

William wore a Garter Mantle made from a deep blue silk velvet with white satin ribbons and a lining of white taffeta.

This is a bit of a big deal. The Most Noble Order of the Garter is the oldest British order of chivalry and the world’s oldest national order of knighthood still in existence.

Prince and Princess of Wales PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images

Prince Edward

Also in a Garter mantle.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

She wore the same robes as the Princess of Wales, wearing the Grand Cross Mantle of the RVO.

Prince Edward and his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh WPA Pool via Getty Images

Advertisement

Prince Andrew

Despite not being a working royal for several years, Andrew was in the robes of the Order of the Garter. Charles appeared to have let him wear the navy mantle, in a marked U-turn since last June where Andrew was banned from appearing with his relatives at the Order of the Garter ceremony.

However, he had no formal role in the coronation ceremony.

According to some reports, he was booed when driving past a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace.