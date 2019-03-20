Prince William And Harry Are Allegedly Feuding, Claims Royal Filmmaker

“The story behind Harry and Meghan’s move to Frogmore Cottage? Harry and Meghan spreading their wings,” Richard Palmer, royal expert for the Daily Express, tweeted at the time. “No big fallout but Kate and Meghan not close. No royal properties available in London apparently.”

He added, “The crazies on Twitter won’t like it but it is clear that Meghan is regarded as difficult and demanding by some in the family and on the staff.”

The brothers officially split households last week, just days after making a public appearance together with their wives.

In a statement, both Kensington and Buckingham Palace called it a “long-planned move” and said it had nothing to do with any rumored rift.

“The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting The Duchess since Their Royal Highness’s engagement in November 2017,” a spokesperson for the palaces said.

Marlene Koenig, a historian and the author of the royal-centric blog Royal Musings, told Town & Country that the move is “very normal.”

“This is what happens when royals get married,” she said. “Harry is a full-time working royal and he has a full-time working royal wife. It makes perfect sense.”

It seems the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex are doing their best to put any rumors of unrest aside, displaying affection toward each other at the outing.