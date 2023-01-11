This Story In Prince Harry's Book Has People Paging Dr. Freud

The revelations in Spare keep coming. Andrew Aitchison via Getty Images

Social media appears to have alighted on the most awkward paragraphs from Prince Harry’s memoir as he explained his attempt to relieve frostbite of the penis.

One of the earliest leaks from the book, “Spare,” revealed the Duke of Sussex was suffering from the injury to his nether regions during Prince Willam’s wedding in 2011, following a charity trek to the North Pole.

But one proposed remedy seems to have been lost in the tsunami of revelations since. Now the book is available to all, the story has led to people on Twitter to evoke Sigmund Freud and his theories on a child’s feelings towards their opposite-sex parent. Harry himself admits he was left feeling “weird.”

His description is worth recounting in full.

Harry writes: “My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized. The last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan.”

Harry added a friend recommended a remedy: “She’d urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream.

“My mum used to use that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger.

“It works, Harry. Trust me.

“I found a tube, and the minute I opened it the smell transported me through time.

“I felt as if my mother was right there in the room. Then I took a smidge and applied it … down there. ‘Weird’ doesn’t really do the feeling justice.”

The section of the audio book – read by Harry himself – was being shared widely on Wednesday.

This book is a Freudian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/PPJtjPXWvq — Dominic Wakeford (@domwakeford) January 11, 2023

Many listeners couldn’t quite believe their ears.

Please tell me this was dubbed by a very good impersonatorpleaseplease https://t.co/zTgzp2Oy45 — Bolu Babalola 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) January 11, 2023

There’s oversharing and there’s admitting something reminds you of your mum before putting it on your cock https://t.co/njHgkIuSSm — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) January 11, 2023

I missed 30 second ago when I didn't know this was a thing. https://t.co/zUPLSRffcK pic.twitter.com/w9oKtusk5M — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) January 11, 2023

Harry goes on to say he could’t tell anyone about his predicament for fear an aide would leak details of the condition of his “todger” to the press.

It’s worth noting “Frostnipistan” seldom appeared in earlier news stories about this account, perhaps because it was mis-translated from the leaked Spanish edition.

Spare is one of the fastest-selling non-fiction books ever, according to its publisher Transworld Penguin Random House, with more than 400,000 hardback, e-book, and audio format copies sold on its first day.