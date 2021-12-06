Prince William Reveals The Song Charlotte, George And Louis Go 'Crazy' Over

Prince William got especially candid on what mornings are like in his household, during an episode for the Apple Fitness+ series “Time To Walk,” which was released on Monday.

The Duke of Cambridge explained how he navigates the “massive” fights that generally take place in the mornings when his children get to choose what music everyone listens to.

Advertisement

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” the Duke of Cambridge said. “And I have to now basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn.”

“So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music,” he said.

Luckily, there is some common ground between the 8- and 6-year-old siblings, and little Prince Louis, 3.

“One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, ‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),’” he said. “There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up.”

Advertisement

He said that Charlotte generally puts on dresses and ballet accessories and then “goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.”

“It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around and singing,” he said.

William also talked about his own happy memories of musical moments with his late mother, Princess Diana, and his brother, Prince Harry.

“When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school,” the duke said.

Advertisement

“One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still ― to this day ― still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best,’” he said. “Because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment.”

“And my mother, she’d be driving along, singing at the top of her voice,” William explained. “And we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along.”

Princess Diana with her sons Prince William, left, and Prince Harry on a skiing holiday in Lech, Austria, in March 1993. Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images

“You’d be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off,” the prince added.

“That’s when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you’re lost in songs,” William said. “You’ll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going. And when I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother.”

To hear more of William’s walk, visit Apple Fitness+ here.