30 Problem-Solving Products For Those Issues You Didn’t Even Know Had Legit Solutions

A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt from surfaces such as sinks, cookware, tiles and more WITHOUT the need for elbow grease
An oddly satisfying Baby Foot exfoliant foot peel for those times you look down at your little piggies and think, “Dang, I need a miracle”
A stainless-steel tongue scraper capable of getting all the gunk off your tongue
A manual flossing toothbrush with special bristles to clean in between your teeth
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
loves these: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these??
Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."Promising review: "
I absolutely love this toothbrush!! TikTok made me buy it and I will never own anything else again. My teeth feel clean all day long like I went to the dentist but better. I even have a sonic toothbrush and this blows it out of the water. Don’t hesitate…buy this for your teeth!" — Amy
A nose wax kit in case you're tired of constantly having to trim or pluck those unsightly hairs
Note: The hairs in your nose play an important role in filtering out any harmful debris. But, of course, it's your body and if you want to wax your nose hairs, you're more than welcome to — just be careful as plucking nose hairs can lead to infection and ingrown hairs.
This kit includes: 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups.Promising reviews:
"This is the easiest to use, and takes care of nose hair. My new favorite beauty aid.
" — Jackie Phillips
"The instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up, however it didn't even hurt." — Julie J.
A ChomChom hair roller that works so well to remove pet hair
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life!!
We have one long-haired cat and three dogs — suffice it to say, shedding hair is a big problem on every cloth-like surface in our home. No more vacuuming the couches and chairs like wild when you have this around. This picks up hair quickly and easily
when used correctly (fast back-and-forth motion). I will never not have this in our house!
" — Shelby Cipolla
An ear-washing bottle if you feel like using cotton swabs is pushing the wax further in instead of getting it out
Promising review:
"My son has earaches all the time. Took him to ear doctor and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." — Tootie
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, capable of cleaning and removing stubborn stains and dirt
Promising review:
"THIS STUFF IS MAGIC.If you’re questioning getting this to clean harder stains or anything, this is your review to read!
I was a little skeptical because I’ve tried many things to clean my shower door with the hard-water stains and nothing really ever got it completely clean...this stuff did! I wish I would have taken before pictures. It did take a couple of applications and some scrubbing, but honestly I didn’t have to scrub hard,just used a wet cloth and this and my shower door is now completely clean without any hard water stains!
I’m obsessed. Now to see what else I can clean with it." — R. Ford
An oddly satisfying Baby Foot exfoliant foot peel
Promising review:
"I've used this foot peel a number of times and have always had great results. First, it smells wonderful and is easy to use. After a few days, you will notice your skin starting to peel right off. It's magic.
A word of advice: Do not use two weeks before you need to wear sandals or go barefoot — I like to do it in early spring so I'm ready for summer." — ryan owen
A keloid remover in case you just got a new cartilage piercing
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic
.Promising review:
"This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone!I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing
so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" — Jordan Caprigno
A stainless-steel tongue scraper capable of getting all the gunk off your tongue
Promising review:
"I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I've tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try.
You will not regret it." — Me
A collagen-coating hair treatment that'll have your dry, brittle, or frizzy hair feeling like it's on cloud nine
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair
, curly hair
, and type 4 hair
.Promising review:
"This mask is a holy grail for my hair
. It makes it incredibly smooth, soft, and revitalized. I loved it so much that I bought my mom one as well." — Maneet Gill
Bio-Oil, a multi-use oil packed with all the good stuff like vitamin E, chamomile and lavender oil
Promising reviews:
"Holy grail product.
This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference!
It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." — sarah_baerah
A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty for those days you're feeling a bit stuck
.Promising review:
"I'll do you all the courtesy of NOT adding a photo or video (You're welcome). This works. Whoever invented the toilet had their heart in the right place, but not their knees. This device mimics proper positioning, and you should get one. That is all.
Thank you for coming to my TedTalk." — P.W.
An antibacterial butt acne-clearing lotion if you switched laundry detergent and broke out everywhere
Promising review:
"This product is gentle on the skin, but strong enough to combat any buttock issues caused by stress, environmental issues, or whatever. Living in the Deep South, we sometimes have a condition called 'swamp butt.' Little red bumps like a rash or breakout can form in sensitive areas. Using this product once a day after showering...I've had ZERO bumps in over three months. It works. Doesn't smell the greatest, but it's tolerable, for sure. Great product." — Billie B
The Wet & Forget weekly shower spray that does all the hard work for you
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
for use on the vinyl siding of our house. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customer
Some seamless bra liners for when boob sweat just won't allow your day to be great
Promising review:
"This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there!
To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" — Niko
Easy-to-use retainer cleaner tablets
Promising review:
"I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner.
I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have.
" — Lisa R.
SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes
Each box lasts two months!Promising review:
"For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS.
It is amazing!" — Frosty McGee
A vegan ingrown hair oil
Bushbalm
is an Ottawa-based small skincare brand creating products for our most sensitive areas.Promising review:
"I've bought this product numerous of times and it never fails.
I have no more ingrowns and it also helps so much with irritation after shaving!" — Pris
A flexible drain snake that can pull out enough hair to make a wig
This pack contains a reusable handle and five single-use heads that you just remove and dispose of after handling your clogged pipes. Promising review:
"Wow. Best thing ever. Seriously. I have had tweezers and sticks and plumbers and chemicals trying to get my master sink to drain. Plumber even said I need an entirely new faucet
to get the drain plug part because they don't sell those separately. Well, I have two sinks, a tub, and shower that all match so that was not a valid solution. Doubt I can find the same model. So I bought this thing, stuffed it down, and pulled up hair and black muck.
Did it about eight times quickly, ran the water, went right down the drain. Seriously. This is the best tool ever and the best $20 I have ever spent. Everyone with a sink needs this tool. Seriously." — juliejules
An exfoliating scrub mitt made from a fiber that's rough enough to visibly lift dead skin away
Promising review:
"My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use, its true. All the grime, rolled up skin, flakes and chucks — shudder, that was on me???
Everything other customers are saying about how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about six weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, a MUST-HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens
. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" — Kindle Customer. g'ma
A natural shoe deodorizer spray
Promising review:
"This product WORKS! You won’t be disappointed. I used to get embarrassed taking off my flats in my office because they smelled so bad, but not anymore!
My work flats make my feet sweaty and this spray helps keep the awful odors away at least four to five days (probably longer but I was so excited I just sprayed my shoes again because I liked the smell haha!) The lemon is strong and the eucalyptus I love, so I would purchase again! Although it will likely last a while! I have a little boy who gets sweaty feet also so I’m sure I’ll soon be using this in his shoes also." — Traeannah Brown
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement with over 47,000 5-star ratings
Promising review:
"Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term
. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma.
He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" — Darcie Nation
Hard as Hoof nail strengthening cream
Promising review:
"Achieved holy grail status.
My entire life I have had very weak nails that split. Regular manicures aren't helpful, neither are supplements or a healthy diet. No underlying health issues to contribute to this. I bought this a month ago on a recommendation. I'm pretty amazed that within three days I saw a significant improvement with the cuticles and my nails have been getting stronger ever since
. For the first time ever my nails look healthy and strong and I can wear polish and still see benefits.Some of the reviews talk about a weird cherry smell but I think I have a reformulated one that smells light and pleasant, like shea butter. I have since bought two more...one for the office and one for my car. GAME CHANGER!" — R. Weber
A quick-dry stone mat
Me Mother Earth
is a small business in Las Vegas that specializes in eco-friendly home goods for your bathroom, kitchen, and more. Each product was thoughtfully created with the intention of living a more plastic-free life.Promising Review: "
We LOVE our drying mat. It's larger than most typical drying mats, at least the ones used to dry your dishes on, and I'm glad I can finally stop using a bunch of towels all over my kitchen counter to hold dishes.
It's a firm board so I can stack things much easier on it. It absorbs really quickly, doesn't hold a smell, and looks great in our kitchen.
We are so pleased with how durable it is and I know it will last us a really long time. Can't wait to invite guests over so I can show them how amazing it is!" — Kindle customer
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"My brand new LG dishwasher has stopped draining on several occasions. I recently noticed that there was an egg-ish odor and I had no clue how to fix this without hiring someone to come out for a service call and drop a minimum of $100. I bought this product, used once (put on very bottom of dishwasher) and ran without dishes. Very happy to see that the water was gone and my machine smells great.
DEF worth buying because I think it unclogged pipes or something." — rebecca cohen
Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed
A dishwasher magnet that'll instantly bring a sense of organization to your hectic home
Promising review:
"What took them so long?? Every household should have one of these. Does your partner point to the dishwasher and ask you, 'Hey, are these good?' Mine did, almost daily. Not anymore, though!
A breeze to install (our dishwasher is magnetic, but I'm really glad it came with adhesive pads — someday when we move, if we need them we have them!), and even though I bought it (mostly) as a joke, I use the heck out of it. Slides easily when it needs to." — Andrea Braun
A bottle of CeraVe's salicylic acid body wash
Promising reviews:
"I always struggled with acne on my back and sometimes on my chest. After I found this body wash my skin changed for GOOD!!! It's acne-free and very soft
I don't need to use any other exfoliant. Note: In winter I used extra lotion after this body wash (CeraVe as well) because my skin tends to dry a lot." — Noe8890
A pack of stain-removing pads to make accidents seem like they never happened
They're also great for things like wine, mud, coffee, blood, and juice.Promising review:
"WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously.
I have some stains that are 1.5–2-years- old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new.
I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars.
" — Matt
A cable-concealing box so you can hide that unsightly bunch of cords
See it in action on TikTok here
Promising review
: "I bought it because I saw a women on TikTok showcase something similar like this on her page (on how to keep a home tidy) and I was like I HAD to buy! It’s wonderful! I have ALWAYS hated seeing all the clutter of cords stick out from cord extenders and having this makes my small place look cleaner and organized!
I would recommend this for anyone!" — Chidi
A beeswax wood polisher because no one has the time and money to constantly replace furniture
Promising review:
"Works as incredibly as the reviews said! Super fast, no strong smelly chemicals, amazing results!
" — Michelle B
A "silent" chew toy that emits an ultrasonic sound only your pup can hear
Promising review:
"I have an auditory processing disorder and that makes squeak toys very difficult for me. I always had to be very careful as to what toys my good girl could have. This has solved all the problems! The only sound I can hear is the air being pushed out and she goes nuts for it! Best of both worlds! If only all dog toys were like this!" — V. F.