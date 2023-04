A waterproof Kindle

Available with or without ads, in 8GB or 32GB and four colors."Yes, that is me sitting in a pool in Hawaii holding my Kindle over the water without fear or stress that if it falls in, it will break. Truly living my best life. I've been an avid Kindle user for the past four years, but when I saw the new version, I knew it was time to upgrade.Plus, it's lighter, has more storage, and the battery last for WEEKS. I took this on vacation with me and was so impressed. I was able to sit on the ledge in the pool and read without worrying about getting the device wet. And I even put it in the water to test, and it still works perfectly.. That gets a big gold star in my book." — Abby Kass , Buzzfeed"I am so happy I didn't spend the money for the ad-free version. You don't even have to wait for ads to go away and they are only there when first turning on. This unit is lovely!Easy to get back to your spot, select books, turn pages, look up a word's meaning, I am so happy with this reader. I can read in the bright sun or shade, the dark, anywhere at all. I got a cover for it that will stand up, its perfect. I have read more books in the past eight weeks than the past three years." — Neal