• A portable lockbox that can keep your most important valuables secure no matter where you are.
• A rapid-charging external power bank.
• A travel belt that chinches any bag to the handle of your suitcase, creating an instant trolley sleeve and hands-free transport.
A digital luggage scale
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements. Promising reviews:
"I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." — Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." — Robert
A portable lock box
You can also use this in your room to keep valuables protected, attach it to beach chairs and more. Promising review:
"This is a must-have for vacations. We took it to Atlantis in the Bahamas. It worked perfectly. Held our phones, room keys, etc while we were out enjoying the beach or pool. Just looped it to beach chair or table. Highly recommended." — Amazon customer
A waterproof pouch for electronics
It's designed to fit any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And not only will it keep your phone protected from water, but it will also keep sand and dirt out.Promising review:
"I purchased this case in July for an upcoming canoe trip with a friend, and as luck would have it, we flipped our canoe. Being the rebel that I am, I chose not to wear my phone around my neck, and so my phone, my ID, and my debit card ended up at the bottom of the river and I just assumed it would be discovered a thousand years from now and placed in a museum as an ancient artifact. Fast-forward to this week. I was contacted via FB by an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office diver and guess what he found? Yup, my phone case with all of the contents intact and dry as a bone!
He had to cut the case open, but there was not one single drop of water in it and he ended up purchasing a case for himself because he was just that impressed!" — Julie McDonald
Wine and Whiskey Co / Etsy
A water bottle cup holder adapter
Wine and Whiskey Co
is a small business creating clothes, phone cases, and car accessories.Promising review:
"I had to remove the foam wrap that was on it for it to fit in my cup holder, but now it works perfectly. No more having my water bottle in the seat next to me, rolling on the floor, or spilling 'cause I forgot to close it! Yay!" — sprocketnellie
An inflatable wedge pillow
Promising review:
"I used this on four international flights last month and it made all the difference in the world. It's compact, easy to inflate/deflate, very versatile in how you can position it, doesn't rely on the tray table, and works well for bulkhead seats as well as those with someone in front of you. I can't sleep with my head back without snorting myself awake, so this is a perfect alternative. I can very comfortably lean forward in my seat and sleep almost like I can in a bed. I'm 6'2" and this pillow is plenty tall enough to just rest on my lap and let me lean forward into it without feeling crunched over.
This pillow will easily let me get enough comfortable periods of sleep on a nine-hour flight that I don't feel completely drained upon arrival. My wife tried mine out before we left on vacation and loved it so much she had me order her one. We both wouldn't travel without them now." — Still Chilly In Colorado
A supportive and ergonomic neck pillow
Promising review:
"I had my doubts about this because it’s not a typical neck pillow. But thought because of its size, it would be easy to travel with. Turns out it is the best neck rest I’ve ever used. So simple and really supports your head and neck without any bulky pillow to carry along. I even lent it to my husband who can’t ever sleep on a plane and it worked like a charm. Highly recommend this." — C.
An external battery that can rapidly charge your phone up to three times
Promising review:
"This is an amazing rapid power charger! It charges an iPad faster than plugging it into AC, even while using it! The size is very manageable — about the size of a deck of cards. I travel frequently, and I'm not always near a power source. I just make sure to charge the Anker each evening and then none of my devices will be without power during the day. I was so happy with it, I purchased two more — one for my husband and one for my sister who can't seem to remember to keep her devices charged." — Cathy K
A wireless transmitter to connect Bluetooth headphones with on-flight entertainment
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.Promising review:
"Even with the news of Delta Air Lines adding bluetooth connectivity to IFE (on new Airbus neos for now), I honestly expect that to be flaky and would much rather trust something consistent like this. I wanted to note that I have successfully paired this with AirPods Pro 2 and find it to be fairly intuitive so far. It seems that once it has been paired, the AirFly with auto-connect to the AirPods when turned on, which will interrupt existing listening on the iPhone/Macbook.
Playing audio on either of these Apple devices doesn't seem to interrupt AirFly, which is exactly the kind of functionality I expect. After I turn off the AirFly, I simply enter the iOS/Mac bluetooth menu to reconnect. So far, the handoff back and forth has been really smooth." — Ezeitouni
A travel belt
The travel belt is adjustable to 38 inches so it will fit most bags.
Cincha Travel is a small Cali-based business started by a BIPOC couple that makes these adjustable straps from vegan leather. The brand also donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.Promising review:
"Love this! I am constantly struggling between holding my jacket and two carry-ons. This is the perfect solution! I can’t wait to start using it when I’m back to regular business travel." — Allison
An international power converter
Sokoo
is a small business creating voltage converters, travel adapters, cooling fans and more.Promising review:
"I travel frequently both for work and pleasure and always find myself laughing around a bag full of power cords and converter depending on the country I am visiting. This useful tool has saved me at least 5 lbs worth of excess luggage (a multitude of extension cords, power connectors and external plugs) by consolidating the my connection needs into one tool.
This power bank comes with two plugs (you can choose configuration based on the country specific outlets) and four USB plugs. The travel bag makes it convenient and keeps it organized. This is a great investment and value for the price." — LocalistGal
A chic and compressive carry-on suitcase
Available in 11 colors.
Promising review:
"I've been looking for a carry-on replacement for some time. My last carry-on was from 2007, so it was super old and not very good. Now that I have my July Carry On, I couldn't be more pleased. It's so good from functionality to style. I love the laundry bag — it's great that I don't have to remember to take my own separate laundry bag with me anymore — and the charging is so useful. The wheels are silent and smooth
— so much so that on the slightest decline the bag will 100% roll away from you. The bumpers are a bit scratched after some use, but it's hardy/designed to protect what's inside, and I accept that there will be some of that happening on long-haul flights. I really enjoy the personalization as well — I had my name and a little frog etched on the top — so cute!" — Ameeka N.
A rotating hands-free phone mount
Promising review
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer
. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time.
Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
A 10-pack of biodegradable hypoallergenic wipes
These are made with natural tea tree oil, peppermint, ginseng, and oil and come individually wrapped, so they're super easy to stash in your carry-on. Promising review:
"I purchased this product for a recent trip to China so that I could freshen up between flights and also so that I could clean up as needed. I predominantly used these to wipe my body between my long-haul flight and my connecting flight to a local destination. This was a nice alternative to a shower when one simply wasn't available. It just made me feel cool, refreshed, and slightly descuzzed.
I'd recommend them for this purpose. As they are perfumed, I wouldn't recommend using them as a toilet wipe for fear of throwing off a critical pH balance for women, but as an overall body cleaner, they are great." — Magdalene Sikora
A "Lay-n-Go" cosmetic bag
Available in three sizes and 33 colors.
Promising review:
"I was tired of fumbling around in my cosmetics case and saw this. I was skeptical, but...WOW! On my recent two-week trip to Europe, with constant laying out and packing up, this item was wonderful. I could find what I wanted quickly, right away
. Packing up was just a matter of pulling the drawstring. At first I wasn’t sure about changing to this bag, but now I could not do without it.
" — Mojosharkey
A lightweight and compact stroller that can fit in the overhead bin on a plane
FYI: This was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for being the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds and only weighs 9.5 pounds.Promising review:
"This is a must-have for all parents with toddlers
, especially if you are going on a trip. We went to a place where they do not recommend a stroller because it’s too bulky and gets in your way. Well, using this was not a problem at all.
People were amazed how this thing works, and it’s really handy. Very easy to fold. Very light and not space consuming in your trunk! Love it so much!" — Amazon customer
A waterproof stroller cover
Promising review:
"A must-have for vacations. This rain cover and mosquito net was perfect for our vacation! It fit over our stroller nicely and was great for the two-day trip we took to Cincinnati as some days we used the net and one day it rained when we went to the zoo so we used the cover! The baby didn't get overheated inside and was a happy camper since he could see through it
. Very easy to use and worth every penny!" — Tlake33111
A waterproof Kindle
Available with or without ads, in 8GB or 32GB and four colors.Promising reviews:
"Yes, that is me sitting in a pool in Hawaii holding my Kindle over the water without fear or stress that if it falls in, it will break. Truly living my best life. I've been an avid Kindle user for the past four years, but when I saw the new version, I knew it was time to upgrade. The main selling point is the fact that this one is waterproof. So waterproof, in fact, that it can be in up to 2 meters of fresh water for more than 60 minutes.
Plus, it's lighter, has more storage, and the battery last for WEEKS. I took this on vacation with me and was so impressed. I was able to sit on the ledge in the pool and read without worrying about getting the device wet. And I even put it in the water to test, and it still works perfectly. Plus, I used it every day and didn't have to charge it the whole time I was on the trip
. That gets a big gold star in my book." — Abby Kass
, Buzzfeed
"I am so happy I didn't spend the money for the ad-free version. You don't even have to wait for ads to go away and they are only there when first turning on. This unit is lovely! So very easy on the eyes, much better than reading stuff on my phone.
Easy to get back to your spot, select books, turn pages, look up a word's meaning, I am so happy with this reader. I can read in the bright sun or shade, the dark, anywhere at all. I got a cover for it that will stand up, its perfect. I have read more books in the past eight weeks than the past three years." — Neal
A portable rain hood
Available in two sizes.
Promising review
: "LOVE this hood! I've been looking for something like this for a long time - what a great idea!! Most of my coats and jackets don't have a hood, and this is the best way to keep my hair dry when wearing them. My hair frizzes like crazy if even one drop of rain hits it (or fog or wind) so this is definitely a must have for my wardrobe and life. I really like the way it looks too - like wearing a hoodie under a jacket but it's not bulky or hot. I can throw it in my purse or pocket and it's there to keep my hair just the way I like it. Love it, love it, love it!!!" —Terry
A boredom-fighting Games on the Go set
Promising review:
"For a quick and convenient game that can literally be taken anywhere, this game is perfect! The cost was great and the games are fun, quick, and can be played by kids and adults of all ages.
I would love to see families pulling these cards out while waiting for dinner at a restaurant or while sitting in the subway together rather than everyone pulling out their iPhones! These fun interactive games will get the whole family talking and playing together. Love it! I did notice that on a couple of the cards my daughter, who’s 8-years-old, had to read the card a couple of times or hand it to me to explain to her, but once I read the directions she was good to go. Overall, a great purchase!" — Julie
A pair of acupressure anti-nausea wristbands
The band applies pressure on the P6 acupressure point that is said to help relieve nausea and vomiting.Promising review:
"I wished I tried this a long time ago. I used it on a 13 hour drive. Once at Disney World, I wore them for every ride, and it was the first time I did not get nausea or sick. I was amazed.
This is a must-have if you get car sick or can’t ride rides at an amusement park." — E. Kendra
A sand-free beach blanket
This blanket also includes four securing anchors.Promising review:
"I recently purchased this blanket for a family vacation to Florida, and everyone LOVED it! It's lightweight, big enough for the whole family to lay out on, and the sand rolled right off.
One of the things I loved most about it is that it rolled up super compact and light so it was easy to pack! When you are going to the beach with kids, you drag along a lot of equipment! It was nice that this was easy to pack and travel with. Fun fact: If you have one of those canopies to bring to the beach, this blanket fits perfectly under it!" — Megan
A skyline mini wallet emergency kit
Anne Cate is a woman-owned small business based in Cleveland, Ohio that handmakes minimalist keepsakes with a skyline from more than 100 cities and colleges around the world!
The kit includes a hair tie, lip balm, two floss pics, a sewing kit, bandages, emery board, two safety pins, two earring backs, a makeup wipe, two bobby pins, two mints, a deodorant wipe, a Shout wipe, a tampon, hand sanitizer, and Tylenol. Promising review:
"I, your resident forgetful person, bought the NYC skyline version of this at the start of COVID-19 to keep in my work tote. Unfortunately, I haven't touched my work tote in months because...*gestures at the world around*...but it's a really handy kit I know will save me a ton whenever I regularly leave the house again. Everything from Anne Cate is super high-quality. The wallet on its own is adorable and could be used for a million different things." — Danielle Healy
, Buzzfeed
A luggage-mounted cup caddy
Promising review
: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor!
I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
A kid's ride-on carry-on suitcase
It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 and fits most standard economy seats. Plus, it has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in the flight. Parents have even used this product while in the airport waiting for the flight
to keep their kids comfy and happy. Available in six colors.Promising review:
"Traveling with a toddler is always a challenge but comfort is key and this little magic package makes the airport trip that much smoother. We can store small toys, pillow, and one throw blankets for our family of three. Great idea and great buy. We will be using this until it breaks." —TifferTheTrend