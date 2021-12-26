Shopping

41 Products For All Those Little Problems You've Been Low-Key Ignoring For All Of 2021

Every weird lingering stain on your stove, oven, tub, floor, wall and cookware is going to rue the day you bring this container of The Pink Stuff cleaner into your home.
Emma Lord

1
amazon.com
A 3D mouth bracket
You can clip this to the inside of your face mask to keep you from breathing in fabric, keep pressure off your nose, and even prevent your lipstick from getting smudged.

Promising review: "Love this item. As a healthcare worker who had to wear glasses all the time, the use of this device in between the layers of my masks certainly prevent my glasses from fogging up. It also helps to keep the pressure off my nose. Helps to reduce nasal skin irritation from prolonged wear off the masks at work and in the community. Highly recommend this item. Great price." —RC

Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.74.
2
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A popular water-resistant Under Armour face mask designed to sit off your lips
This mask has the approval of a *ton* of runners and athletes in its reviews, but also runners IRL. I have two of them in my own run rotation, and I'm impressed not only by how well they stay in place and don't get over-sweaty and gross on long runs, but by how well they wash up and maintain their shape. The straps are super soft on your ears, too. I've gotten to used to straps chafing on longer runs that I was surprised by what a difference this made. A lot of reviewers also swear by these for long trips on planes, since they're so comfy. I gifted one of these to my dad for Christmas, too, and it's his go-to for walks and errand running. It's just an overall easier mask to breathe in (while still maintaining a tight fit and keeping the people around you safe!).

Type Of Fit: Around-the-ear loops
Pocket For Filter: No
Fabric Type: Iso-Chill fabric
Shipping Time: Standard shipping

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and six colors)
3
amazon.com
A set of light-dimming stickers
So you can finally stop shoving your pillow over your eyeballs whenever you tilt your face toward one of the LED lights blasting their glow like tiny UFOs in your room at night. They come in a pack of all different sizes, so you can find the perfect ones to match your gizmos and finally get a good night's sleep.

Promising review: "I wish I'd had these for the last 15 years. If you have electronics in your bedroom and hate the light they put out, this is what you're looking for. Now all my chargers are nice and dim, my Bluetooth audio device no longer guides ships safely to shore, and I can leave my amplifier on a sleep timer without planes headed into the nearby international airport mistaking it for runway lights." —J.G. Kerns

Get a set from Amazon for $4.99.
4
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover
This works its magic on your glass in just 20 seconds, so you can stop telling yourself that it's just a "headache" when, in fact, you are an adult hungover from one glass of two-buck Chuck. It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends one to two drops for each glass of white wine, two to three for a glass of red, and seven to nine if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be raring to go!

Promising review: "I became really sensitive to wine in my 30s and through a lot of trial and painful error, I thought I might have to give up on wine altogether. Then I found out about the preservatives being a possible cause and decided to give this product a shot. So glad I did!! I'm still pretty sensitive to reds but this helps tremendously so that I can have a glass with dinner without a headache immediately settling in. Whites cause me no problem whatsoever! I love that it takes so little product to make a difference to a whole bottle. Just a few drops, a few minutes, and we are good to go." —CastawayIrons

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5
Amazon
An adorably encouraging daily planner
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.

Promising review: "So glad I bought this! This is a great little notepad! Cute, practical, and with just enough writing space to capture the most important things. Well worth the price!" —Nikki Grillo

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
6
amazon.com
A knee stabilizer band for that knee twinging you've been ignoring
Promising review: "I have chronic pain. First in my low back, then my neck, now my right foot and both knees. I’ve tried everything to try to support my knees. Those one-size-fits-all knee braces that cover the whole knee, those knee sleeves that cover the whole knee, a patella brace with a strap for the thigh and just below the knees with a padding that covered the back of my knee. Nothing worked AND was comfortable. They all shifted and chafed. About to give up I tried this. It fit comfortably under my jeans, it doesn’t shift around. I can wear it all day, I can go up and down stairs without pain, and I’ve even noticed improvement in my lower back as well. I’m very pleased!" —Angela

Get a set of two from Amazon for $13.88 (available in four colors).
7
amazon.com
A foot file to remove calluses and hard or cracked skin
Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them! This is all you need!!! Just check out the 'before' and 'after.' I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute ! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $8.95.
8
amazon.com
A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nause
Promising review: "So I get carsick, seasick, airsick, 3D-movie sick. I get motion sickness at a drop of a hat. Being in my mid-30s, I would have thought I'd grown out of it by now, but no such luck. When I decided to go on a second cruise, I bought these thinking they wouldn't do anything and that I would return them once I got home. I was pleasantly surprised and found that these helped me tremendously. I wore them all the time over the course of my five-day cruise and was never sick during my vacation. I was stunned. My first cruise I got so seasick the first day and ended up in a foggy haze the rest of the trip since I took so much Dramamine. Considering how cheap these were compared to popping pills, I should have bought them a long time ago. Great little product and I can't believe how well they worked. I bought a second pair for the car, so if I ever feel sick, I can just put these on. I would highly recommend, even for the skeptical." —KristinaK

Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.54 (available in adult and children's sizes).
9
amazon.com
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for sensitive teeth and gums
Promising review: "You need this! A little goes a really long way. I love this product and I’m still on the first pen I can truly see a difference!" —T.

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.99 (clip the $3 off coupon on the product page for this price).
10
amazon.com
A popular streak-free anti-fog spray
You can quickly apply to eyeglasses, sunglasses, and face shields to prevent them from fogging up while you're wearing a mask instead of adjusting them every few minutes and hoping for the best. A heads up that this works *super* well for some reviewers, but not all — note that this is meant for non antireflective-coated lenses, and the instructions for use are very specific. To apply, spray a small amount on both sides of your lenses, and use your fingers to rub it across the whole area. Let it sit for a full minute, then wipe with a dry soft cloth. Once they're fully dry, you should be raring to go!

Promising review: "I have tried everything to keep my glasses from fogging with my mask and this product is by far the best. I'm sorry I waited so long to purchase it. I live in the Florida Keys and do a lot of diving and snorkeling and it works fabulous for my dive mask also. I would highly recommend Optix 55 fog gone. Great price, also I think this bottle will last a very long time." —Bebe

Get it from Amazon for $9.55.
11
amazon.com
A set of affordable, highly popular (seriously, these have over 230,000 popular reviews) wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4+ hours with each full charge). Psst — these are also a great option for going outside in a mask, since they don't have wires that'll get tangled in the mask straps.

Promising review: "The earbuds worked seamlessly and well out of the box. I use them while hiking the hills with my dogs and when working at my desk – I can still hear outside noises when needed for safety, but can listen to music without disturbing others. The earbuds are comfortable even during exercise, and they fit securely. Using the earbuds as a headset with my cellphone is easy as well. I do have to experiment with how they handle the Google assistant. The audio quality is at least stereo hi-fi, and the earbuds paired easily with both my phone and laptop. Wireless charging and having a large backup power source for the phone are terrific features." –Jawpar

Get it from Amazon $29.99 (available in five colors).
12
amazon.com
A set of bed bands that will lock your fitted sheets neatly into place
Promising review: "I have a pillow top and pillow bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY .... SINGLE... NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie

Get a set of four from Amazon for $12.99.
13
instagram.com
A suuuper popular Bio-Oil
FWIW re: scars, though, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night.

Promising review: "I bought this for my scars but because of the current COVID-19 crisis I have been washing my hands so much that they are painfully dry. Hand cream hasn't helped enough so I decided to use the Bio-Oil on them and even after the first application they felt SO much better! I'm glad I bought the big bottle!" —L. Strand

Get it from Amazon for $8.92 (available in three sizes).
14
Amazon
A set of itty bitty dermaplaning razors
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!

Promising review: "I just got this delivered today, so I decided to test it. I'm a woman with very dark and coarse hair, so my peach fuzz is a little more prominent than normal, and I'll admit that I do have a unibrow that I try to shave. I've tried everything from a facial blade that never really did much of anything, to a regular old razor, and then finally an electric razor. None of them did what this thing does. My electric razor cuts about half of the growth of the hair, and this razor completely eliminated it. I can't even feel any residual hair that's usually left when I shave, only skin. Plus the built in exfoliation when in use is a great addition; no need for any sort of lotion or shaving cream (although you may want to use right after a shower or get the area wet to weaken the follicles, just as you would any other sort of razor before shaving, and also to avoid razor burn). I hadn't really intended on this happening, but I actually procrastinated on shaving my unibrow this time around and this is going to sound so odd but I'm glad that I did because it completely eliminated the existence of my unibrow." —Natalie Clark

Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
15
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A set of clear Command strips to install a cute (and easily removable!) little mask station
The sticky backing on these are strong enough to support objects, but designed to be easy to remove by tugging at the bottom of the sticker to gently undo the adhesive without damaging the paint or the wall. This is my little "mask station" up top — you can read more about some of BuzzFeeders' favorite face masks for more cute and handy finds!

Promising review: "I have long been a fan of Command Hooks. I bought these to finally get some pieces hung in my house. I can now look over and see some of my favorites hanging on the wall instead of just resting against the books on the shelves. They are easy to use and I've never had one ruin a wall." —P. Woodland

Get a pack of seven from Amazon for $10.99.
16
amazon.com
A produce-saver storage container
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE these! We buy only organic produce which does not tend to last very long and when you pay as much as we do for organic you don't want it going bad so fast. My favorite thing about these is that it keeps my lettuce crisp and fresh for weeks not days. I've been able to buy bunches of lettuce and keep them in the fridge for several weeks. I keep the second container for strawberries, asparagus, blueberries, etc. and it keeps them fresh for way longer now. Not only that but it prevents them from molding after only a few days so I'm not worried about having to eat my strawberries in two days now. Will definitely be buying more in the future. Totally worth every penny and super easy to wash and dry." —Jessica

Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the produce savers for more deets!

Get it from Amazon for $13.87 (available in multiple sizes and sets).
17
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A ring size adjuster for loose rings
As you can see, this is my own human hand pictured above. I'm obsessed with jewelry retailer Local Eclectic, but my ring finger is between two of their sizes — enter this plastic coil, which made up the size difference in the hottest second.

Promising review: "I’ve been holding off on getting my ring resized and decided to do something temporary till then. These are perfect! They came with a bunch of different sizes, and you only use a small amount of the one you need. If I end up needing it tighter again, I can swap it out for a larger coil. They are really easy to put on, and I hardly feel it at all on my finger. I’m not sure how long they will last because I haven’t had it for long, but it comes with enough extra that it would be easy to swap out if they don’t hold up." —Charet

Get a 12-pack in two sizes from Amazon for $8.99.
18
Amazon
A pretty pastel mug warmer
I got one of these for my mom for Christmas (her entire kitchen is pink, it is a Big Mood) and can confirm it is QUITE beautiful in person.

Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." —hottytoddy

Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in six colors).
19
Amazon
A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries
Promising review: "I thought this might be one of the silly things I sometimes fall for. Nope. These are awesome. I keep one on the driver's side headrest and the other on the passenger side. I prefer to use the passenger one, because I can reach into my purse from the drivers seat, but if I've got extra people in the car, it's nice to have the flexibility to keep my purse on either side. Also, they fit very snugly and are tough. My purse easily weighs 20 pounds, and it never looks like they're strained." —Kendra

Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in black).
20
amazon.com
A memory foam seat cushion
Promising review: "I've purchased similar items in the past that visually looked like this but were stiff and rigid. This is amazing. Totally eased my back pain from my quarantined-at-home desk job. Highly recommend." —Bellarosa555

Get it from Amazon for $33.95.
21
amazon.com
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
You can plop it into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk and gross smells you've been hoping would go away on their own.

Promising review: "This stuff really cleans my sink and disposal of the foul odor that sometimes develops. I've tried everything to get rid of the smell from the garbage disposal: Vinegar, bleach, ice, various other products, baking soda, baking soda with vinegar, boiling water...nothing seemed to get rid of the smell for long, but this stuff does. I like it so much that I ordered it online because I couldn't find it again at the grocery store." —Carol L. Hill

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.98.
22
amazon.com
A headband with lil' kitty ears to hold your hair in place while you wash your face
Promising review: "I'M SO HAPPY WITH THIS HEADBAND!!! I'm new to the skin care game and I've been trying to make myself get into a regimen. But I have really long hair and I hate tying it up because of the creasing, and my other headbands fall down/don't hold my hair back/start to hurt after a while (the workout headbands especially don't hold back my bangs because they are essentially one pice of rubber band). This headband is cheap, cute, stays in place, doesn't damage your hair, is thick enough to keep bangs/long hair out of your face and DOESN'T HURT ... like literally one of the best things I have bought from Amazon." —Taylor

Get it from Amazon for $5.43.
23
amazon.com
A roll-on migraine stick
Made with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils that a ton of people swear by to take the edge off their headaches. This > white knuckling it through your day like the on-fire "this is fine" dog.

Promising review: "This stuff is my go-to fix when I feel a migraine coming on. I suffer from sinus headaches and migraines usually once or twice a week. This product I put on each temple, under my nose and on my wrists when I feel the pressure starting and it cuts the pain to a minimum. It seems to stop the worst pain before it has a chance to start. Thank you for a great product! I will buy again and again!" —Brenton1985

Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick for more deets!

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
24
amazon.com
A mini steamer for your clothes that heats up in literally a minute and a half
Promising review: "I’ve had this for a few months now and I use it all the time! It heats up so fast and steams the fabric within seconds! I normally use this just on my blouses before I go to work or my boyfriend's pants/suit so no heavy materials. Then I was doing a large clean and in my room, I have canvas that comes down to create a closet. I tied it up and had let it down and it was endless wrinkles! I read a review it didn’t work on heavy material but figured I would try it. It cleared them right up!! I have never been so impressed with something I have purchased!" —Emily

Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
25
amazon.com
A durable set of space-saving vacuum storage bags
Promising review: "THESE ARE LIFE-CHANGING. The package came quick to my door with five storage bags. They even give you a hand pump to use in case you're taking the bags camping or just don't have a vacuum handy. I tested the pump to see how well it works — perfect! HOLY COW I have half my closet back! I would have more room but I left out a few blankets we regularly use. I used three bags to store ALL THE items including three large pillows and several thick blankets and comforters. I will most definitely be buying more, these are fantastic!!!" —Knastay

Get a set of six from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes).
26
amazon.com
A compression foot sleeve to help manage heel pain and plantar fasciitis
Promising review: "I went on my first walk in years without pain the second day of trying these socks! I had almost given up trying to relieve the intense burning/soreness due to my plantar fasciitis, but I decided to try one last product. These socks have already changed my life and have allowed me to start working out again! Highly recommend." —Emily

Get a pair from Amazon for $12.95 (available in four sizes and nine colors).
27
amazon.com
A pair of compression gloves designed to help alleviate pain from carpal tunnel and arthritis
Promising review: "When I tell you these gloves are heaven sent. I've been having unbearable pain to the point I've been unable to use my hand. I'm in my early 30s, so that's scary. I've used TENS units & pain patches but they only provided temporary relief for a few minutes or hours. Purchasing these gloves I've now been able to use my hand again within the first 24 hours. Initially they were too small/tight but I contacted the seller whom amazingly replaced them, and now I've been using them constantly without issue. I highly recommend these gloves." —Zbrand

Get a pair from Amazon for $15.97 (available in three sizes).
28
amazon.com
A set of dishwasher-cleaning tablets you can pop into a cycle with your dirty dishes
Promising review: "We have very hard water in this area, and though my dishwasher is supposed to be self-cleaning when you use the right detergent (which I have been), it's been getting gunkier and gunkier and a couple of months ago the rinse aid dispenser stopped filling properly. When I looked that up, the online advice said that can happen if it gets too dirty and gave advice on running the dishwasher with vinegar and other tricks. But I saw this and, being pleased with Affresh's machine cleaners I'd used on my clothes washer, decided to try it. It worked AMAZINGLY, in ONE try. My rinse aid dispenser immediately started working good as new again, and my dishwasher is the cleanest it's been since we got it! Love it!" —Mouriana

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $10.79.
29
amazon.com
A self-grooming cat toy s
You can easily mount this toy to a flat wall or a corner using the adhesive strips included, and even comes with a little bit of catnip you can put in it to initially attract 'em.

Promising review: "My cat Gambino Bambino would let you brush him bald!!! He loves to be groomed and comes running whenever the brush comes out. Though we love to accommodate, I know he wanted more. He was constantly rubbing his cheeks and ears on the corner of our walls to get even more scratching. I finally came across this product and knew he would love it! It took a little convincing but once he got a hang of it he’s been loving it! We have one in the living room, one in the kitchen, one at the top of the stairs and one in the guest room! He is having a great time!!! Very easy to put together and place on the wall." —T. Mangiacarina

Get it from Amazon for $5.23.
30
amazon.com
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that you simply brush on your nail beds once a day
Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
31
amazon.com
A TubShroom you can stick in your shower drain to catch all your hair
Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews but this thing is so amazing I had to share. With every shower I take, I shed a TON of hair and (as you can see from the picture) stick it to the wall so that no hair goes down my drain. I thought this method was working out well but my drain was continuing to stop up. I figured it must be my sister's fault since I was so good about not letting any hairs go down the drain, but I went ahead ordered the TubShroom after seeing advertisements on Facebook. I got this thing and after only two showers, it collected a crap ton of my hair that I didn't catch. It really is so easy to install and wipe away the hair, exactly like the videos. Awesome invention and I'm super happy with this purchase!" —Megan K.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
32
Amazon
Too late? A drain snake you can funnel into your shower drain
Promising review: "I’m so excited to finally have a bathroom sink that drains!! Since moving into my apartment, my bathroom sink and bathtub took forever to drain. I bought multiple de-clogging solutions but they didn’t assist or help much with the problem. When my bathtub was taking over an hour to drain I decided it was time to try these out! After receiving it I went to work, within minutes it pulled out so much hair in both drains. It’s disturbing/disgusting yet weirdly satisfying because now my sinks drain!!" —DebSD

Get a set of three from Amazon for $6.99.
33
Amazon
A Baby Yoda dishwasher magnet
Promising review: "Who doesn't love Baby Yoda? I was tired of my husband saying he didn't know if they were clean or not and with us being Star Wars fans I had to go with this design — it's just adorable!" —Melsa

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
34
Amazon
An undated budget planner
This planner is realistic about sticking to your goals, accounting for all kinds of things you might have forgotten — there's legit a whole section just for holiday shopping. It also comes with motivational stickers, aka the most scientifically sound way to ever get things done.

Promising review: "I'm new at attempting a budget. It only took me 54 years to figure out it was a good idea. I have been extremely pleased with the three different Clever Fox planners that I own, so I decided to go with this budget journal/tracker. I am so very glad I did. I find it extremely user-friendly and simple to use; I don't feel overwhelmed at all. It is extremely well-made, and I love the paper quality. The purple is so pretty! If you're new to budgeting like me, or an old hand at it, I think you'll be very pleased with this one." —K. Howard

Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in 18 colors).
35
amazon.com
A hanging tool organizer for all those odds
Promising review: "Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down, was able to fit them neatly in the holder. Liked it so much, going to install another next to it for the other items. The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed." —Rob C.

Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
36
amazon.com
A shampoo scalp massager
Promising review: "This has been the BEST $8 I’ve ever spent! I suffer from psoriasis on my scalp I’ve dealt with FOR YEARS. I get the worst flare ups and the dandruff is just incredibly painful and embarrassing. I tried just about everything. I read some of the reviews and saw some other people had used it for the same thing. I literally just massaged my entire scalp while shampooing. I have a lot of hair so I had to flip my head over and do sections but I was able to get everything off my scalp. I didn’t have ANY dandruff. It really did help get all the buildup out and remove any irritation I had on my scalp. If you have psoriasis, try it!" —Michelle

Get it from Amazon for $7.58 (available in three colors).
37
amazon.com
An earwax removal kit
Y'all, this stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews to see the GOBS it is taking outta people's canals.

Promising review: "I’ve been waking up deaf in one ear recently and didn’t know what to do. It drove me nuts and I tried and tried to stick things in my ear to dig anything that I could out, which probably made it worse. So I finally did some research and found this, which is pretty cheap, and decided to try it out. And I am SO glad I did. I got an M&M-size nugget out of each of my ears! I can hear so well now that it’s actually tripping me out a little bit. How I used it: I bought the box that comes with the rubber bulb syringe. This wouldn’t have worked if I didn’t have that. I laid down on my side and put the Debrox in my ear until it felt like my ear was full, then I just let it soak in there for 20 minutes. I flushed it out with water that was hot, but not enough to be uncomfortable with squirting it into my ear canal. I flushed it as hard as I could, and in all angles. I had to do this 30–40 times before the nugget came out, so just be patient. I did my left ear first and didn’t get much out so I thought it didn’t have anything in it. But then I did my right ear and got a nugget. You will know when your ear is completely cleaned out because the water won’t stay in your ear, and obviously your hearing will immediately be improved. That’s how I knew I had to do my left ear again, and then I got another nugget. So just be patient with it and try it multiple times if needed. Definitely get this if you’re having problems with earwax, it is so worth it!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
38
Amazon
A cushioned comfort mat designed to alleviate pressure from your feet while standing
Promising review: "We purchased the large size to go in front of the sink to the corner of where the cabinets reach the stove. With two small children, I spend most of my day doing dishes and cooking. It's the perfect size and has made such a difference on my back and feet. It is thick, not like the decorative ones at other stores, so it actually does make a difference. The rounded corners are great so we don't trip on it. The gray is a nice earthy grey which will fit any decor. Our dog walks on it often and so far no nail holes! Highly recommend." —S. Jackson

Get it from Amazon for $43.97+ (available in nine colors and three sizes).
39
amazon.com
A bitter-tasting clear nail polish that will help you kick your nail-biting habit
Promising review: "It's a miracle! I am 45 years old and have tried every product over the years ... my mom used to put everything imaginable on my fingernails to keep them out of my mouth, my grandma tried to pay me to grow my fingernails out, but still here I was at 45 with horrible nails. This has been a miracle. I can't describe the taste but will just say that it makes me not want my hands anywhere near my face." —Laurie C.

Get it from Amazon for $15.50.
40
Amazon
A cable clip you can stick to your desk or your nightstand
Promising review: "It was always a pain to reach down the side of my bed to reach my chargers, not to mention the wad of cables I’d have to sift through just to charge my phone. I finally searched for a solution and came across these. They’re great! They’re really easy to stick on and they stay in place. I haven’t had an issue of them falling off. Whenever I need to charge a device they’re right next to me, easy to reach and untangled. I definitely recommend!" —Nelis Perez

Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.96.
41
amazon.com
A set of bed risers that will open up extra storage space
Promising review: "I'm so happy with these bed risers. They were delivered in a jiffy and have stackable add-ons to make the bed even taller! Perfect for under bed storage and being pregnant! Hip-height bed is the way to go! Thank you!" —Sydney

Get a set of eight from Amazon for $18.99.
