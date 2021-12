41 Products For All Those Little Problems You've Been Low-Key Ignoring For All Of 2021

An earwax removal kit

Y'all, this stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews to see the GOBS it is taking outta people's canals."I’ve been waking up deaf in one ear recently and didn’t know what to do. It drove me nuts and I tried and tried to stick things in my ear to dig anything that I could out, which probably made it worse. So I finally did some research and found this, which is pretty cheap, and decided to try it out. And I am SO glad I didI can hear so well now that it’s actually tripping me out a little bit. How I used it: I bought the box that comes with the rubber bulb syringe . This wouldn’t have worked if I didn’t have that.I flushed it out with water that was hot, but not enough to be uncomfortable with squirting it into my ear canal. I flushed it as hard as I could, and in all angles. I had to do this 30–40 times before the nugget came out, so just be patient. I did my left ear first and didn’t get much out so I thought it didn’t have anything in it.You will know when your ear is completely cleaned out because the water won’t stay in your ear, and obviously your hearing will immediately be improved. That’s how I knew I had to do my left ear again, and then I got another nugget. So just be patient with it and try it multiple times if needed. Definitely get this if you’re having problems with earwax, it is so worth it!" — Amazon Customer