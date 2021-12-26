41 Products For All Those Little Problems You've Been Low-Key Ignoring For All Of 2021

Popular items from this list
-
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that you simply brush on your nail beds once a day to condition and strengthen all those brittle spots and hangnails.
-
A 3D mouth bracket you can clip to the inside of your face mask to keep you from breathing in fabric and keep pressure off your nose.
-
An undated budget planner to help you organize not just your day-to-day, but your month-to-month, and overall year in a nonintimidating way.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A 3D mouth bracket
2
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A popular water-resistant Under Armour face mask designed to sit off your lips
3
A set of light-dimming stickers
4
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover
5
Amazon
An adorably encouraging daily planner
6
A knee stabilizer band for that knee twinging you've been ignoring
7
A foot file to remove calluses and hard or cracked skin
8
A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nause
9
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen for sensitive teeth and gums
10
A popular streak-free anti-fog spray
11
A set of affordable, highly popular (seriously, these have over 230,000 popular reviews) wireless Bluetooth earbuds
12
A set of bed bands that will lock your fitted sheets neatly into place
13
A suuuper popular Bio-Oil
14
Amazon
A set of itty bitty dermaplaning razors
15
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A set of clear Command strips to install a cute (and easily removable!) little mask station
16
A produce-saver storage container
17
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A ring size adjuster for loose rings
18
Amazon
A pretty pastel mug warmer
19
Amazon
A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries
20
A memory foam seat cushion
21
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
22
A headband with lil' kitty ears to hold your hair in place while you wash your face
23
A roll-on migraine stick
24
A mini steamer for your clothes that heats up in literally a minute and a half
25
A durable set of space-saving vacuum storage bags
26
A compression foot sleeve to help manage heel pain and plantar fasciitis
27
A pair of compression gloves designed to help alleviate pain from carpal tunnel and arthritis
28
A set of dishwasher-cleaning tablets you can pop into a cycle with your dirty dishes
29
A self-grooming cat toy s
30
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that you simply brush on your nail beds once a day
31
A TubShroom you can stick in your shower drain to catch all your hair
32
Amazon
Too late? A drain snake you can funnel into your shower drain
33
Amazon
A Baby Yoda dishwasher magnet
34
Amazon
An undated budget planner
35
A hanging tool organizer for all those odds
36
A shampoo scalp massager
37
An earwax removal kit
38
Amazon
A cushioned comfort mat designed to alleviate pressure from your feet while standing
39
A bitter-tasting clear nail polish that will help you kick your nail-biting habit
40
Amazon
A cable clip you can stick to your desk or your nightstand
41
A set of bed risers that will open up extra storage space
42
BuzzFeed
Looking for the perfect gift for any occasion? Check out all of BuzzFeed’s gift guides!
Refresh Your Home In The New Year With These Items