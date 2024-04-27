If You Feel Like You Spend Practically All Day In Your Car, You Might Want To Try One Of These 34 Products

Popular items from this list include:
- A magnetic phone mount that clips right to your AC vent to make your phone magically float and stay conveniently close to eye level when you’re trying to use Google Maps, then lets you easily pull it off at the end of the drive and go on your merry way.
- Plus a car cup holder extender for anyone with mighty hydration needs — this is handier than other versions on the market because it will adjust to specifically grip the cup or bottle you put into it, so there isn’t a chance of any loosey-goosiness when you hit the brakes.
- A retractable car charger so you can charge several devices at any time without having to untangle a veritable jungle of wires.
A magnetic phone mount that clips right to your AC vent
Promising review:
"I bought this for my cellphone. It comes with a magnet to attach to my cellphone, and then I attach the other magnet to the dash of my car air vent. After I make a call, I attach my cellphone to the magnet and can talk hands-free. My voice is heard clearly by the recipient of my call. I love it." — Arlene Berge
A front seat organizer
Promising review
: "Most awesome thing I bought all year! I have a small sports car, no cup holders. This thing looks awesome, is well-made, and is sturdy!
It's everything I needed, and it looks fantastic in my car, even though I have a dark blue leather interior. Fabulous find!" — 2019
Plus a car cup holder extender
Swigzy
is a small business that specializes in drinkware and accessories. Promising review
: "Fits great in my F-150. I've been manually holding my Yeti for years,
often times picking my water bottle off the floor after it slides off my passenger seat. Slide no more. This thing works great. Feels sturdy. Holds all of my oversized cups.
Highly recommend." — Bryan
Get it from Amazon for $26.99
(available in two styles).
A retractable car charger
Promising review:
"Didn't realize I had so many cables in my car until I put this in. Now I just keep a few wrapped up in the glove box that fit older connections. Great that the cables retract out of the way
. Only complaint could be that it is rather large, but it is to be expected with four connections. Little car voltage display is nice to have as well (everyone should have one of these, by the voltage amount it shows if your alternator is working)." — Jaxmoto
A Saucemoto dip clip
Saucemoto
is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories. Promising review:
"How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive
. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)"
— Pleasure Pamela
And a handy car steering wheel tray
Promising review:
"I often times like to enjoy my lunch at work in my car, I just like having my own personal space but I’m always dropping my food on the seats and floor of my car. This product is super nifty and I am guilty of discovering it via TikTok of course, but it’s great!" — Bella W
A portable car vacuum
Promising review:
"This was the perfect solution for a busy mom as myself. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine
. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" — Amazon customer
A lil' car mirror swinging duck accessory
Promising review:
"Saw it one day when I was just browsing. That’s usually dangerous I know. It’s actually heavier than I thought it was going to be, in a good way though. It’s not cheaply made. I’ve gotten a few laughs from people in other vehicles.
Only side effect is if you get upset at other drivers it isn’t very intimidating when you’re giving the mad stare. LOL. I was pleased with the purchase in all." — Charles Ramsey
A memory foam cushion
Promising review:
"Life changing on a long trip! My partner wanted us to drive from Colorado to California. I wanted to fly because I had a fall and half of my body was in pain. He talked me into it so I purchased this pillow for the car ride. What a game changer! It helped so much with the pain and I would recommend it for anyone in the car
!" — Nadia
A squishy universal cleaning putty
Promising review:
"This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders.
The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" — Loren
A backseat hook
Promising review:
"I saw this product in a TikTok video for 'products on Amazon you didn’t know you needed' and added it to my cart. I didn’t actually purchase it until I got a new, bigger car, and my kids were sick of me setting my big purse on their feet in the car. It’s easy to snap on and stays in place. Money well spent!" — Asha Brown
A dimmable LED car visor mirror
Promising review:
"Very large, very bright, but brightness is adjustable. You also have the choice of true white LED illumination or a softer incidence 'yellow'/natural light or you can run both simultaneously.
Very large but would fit all sun visors. No magnification (that I am aware of), but its clarity makes you think it does. Battery is chargeable, but we have not needed to recharge it yet due to its long battery run time
. It’s inexpensive and needed for anyone that loves to 'finish getting ready in the car.'" — Chris Cook
A discreet seat gap filler
Drop Stop
is a small business that specializes in car accessories. Promising review:
"Somehow, my phone manages to ALWAYS fall perfectly between the large gap between my console and seat.
And MAN, when I'm driving it is so frustrating, because I can NEVER reach it without stopping the car, because it's wayyyy under my seat. Before I ordered this, I tried the traditional insert that is a popular solution because it gives you extra storage and such, but it didn't fit the gap, it was loose, sloppy, and would literally slide forward with the brakes. UGH, Those are now sitting on my bar, waiting to be gifted to some lucky person, hopefully with a smaller gap. I immediately ordered these and love love love them
!" — Ronald & Shannon White
A "New Car Smell" air freshener and odor eliminator spray
Promising review:
"I've tried many of the trees, sprays, air vent dispensers, etc. from other companies and I found some that I really like. However, this product from Chemical Guys is hands-down my favorite
. It is the most faithful to that new car smell that I've found, and it seems to last quite a while without being overpowering." — Anymouse
An all-purpose car upholstery cleaner
Promising review:
"Works great! I saw a video for this product on TikTok and knew that I needed it in my life. I love it, and it helps keep my new car looking clean and new!" — Alison Crawford
Plus, a spray-on interior cleaner and protectant
Promising review:
"This does exactly what I wanted — clean all the interior surfaces of my car while not leaving any residues, streaks, or strong odors.
I first used this on my 4-month-old Grand Cherokee Trailhawk that was CAKED in dust (inside!) from a recent off-road adventure. The Total Interior Cleaner cleaned all my surfaces — dash, screen, leather seats, etc.After things settled, my car looked and smelled new again!
" – T. Porter
A compact emergency seatbelt cutter and window breaker
Note
: Reviewers warn *not* to test it out on the window for fun, because it does its job well, and it absolutely will break without much force required! Promising review:
"This is a great window breaker/seatbelt cutter combo. I love that they give you a small piece of safety glass to test the window breaker on.
That gives me peace of mind that if I ever need to use it, it will do its job. I highly recommend buying these for everyone in your life." — Haley
A chic collapsible trunk organizer
Promising review:
"Great organizer. Easy to collapse if I need to put it away. Storage pockets are well thought out and sturdy. Fun prints, too." — RDD
A foldable, waterproof hanging car trash bag
Promising review:
"This is the perfect size trash bag for the car. You can make it small too if you want, but I needed more space. They are cute. Plus they are so easy to clean. I got pop all over mine so I quickly sprayed it down with the hose and let it dry. Brand-new. If it gets too funky you can wash it as well. Just buy it." — Jodie F.
A PumpCup portable hand sanitizer holder
PumpCup
is a small business that specializes in portable hand sanitizer dispensers. Promising review:
"This fits perfectly in my cup holders, even the side ones on the car door. It's easy to use and is also aesthetically pleasing. I highly recommend this product for an easy squeeze of hand sanitizer in the car." — Rose Anne Guitierez
A bottle of Invisible Glass windshield cleaner
Promising review
: "Okay, so I got this magical Invisible Glass cleaner for my car and home. First of all, it's invisible, so I'm not sure if I even sprayed anything. But wait, my windows are suddenly sparkling! I guess the 'deep cleaning foaming action' did its thing.
It's ammonia-free, so no stinky smell, and it's safe for my car's tinted windows, which is great because I want to keep looking cool. Two bottles in one pack, so now I can clean my car and my house windows, too! Double the shine, double the fun
!" — B
And a mega-absorbent "Shammy Towel"
Note:
Shammy Towels should be stored slightly damp in their containers after use, or they'll dry out. Promising review:
"I've tried my fair share of car cleaning products, but this has truly stood out in terms of performance and quality. If you're passionate about keeping your vehicle in pristine condition, this product is a must-have. Its unmatched absorption power, streak-free shine, and durability make it a top-tier choice for keeping your vehicle looking its best.
" — Jose Galeano
A cleverly designed retractable window sunshade
Check out a TikTok of the sunshade
in action.Promising review:
"I purchased this windshield cover for our RV, it holds the heat out and covers the window completely! Well worth the money, it’s sturdy, and the suction cups hold up for long periods of time!" — Allison
A set of stick-on shades
Promising review:
"These shades work great. With a freshly cleaned window, they stick to the glass quickly, even in Arizona. They fold up easily and stay on indefinitely." — Brad
An UnbuckleMe car seat release tool
UnbuckleMe
is a family-owned small business that specializes in car seat accessories.
It's also helpful for older kids to unbuckle themselves at the end of car rides! Promising review
: "I purchased this because I always struggle to unbuckle my sons from their car seats if I have nails. This has allowed me to have my nails done and still be able to do their buckles.
I have two. One for the car and one for the diaper bag. It's so worth it." — VASILIY YEFIMOV
A car tissue holder
Promising review:
"I love this so much! I saw a TikTok of a girl who put disposable masks in it and had to get one. And it’s still useful when the pandemic is over to hold napkins. If you have a cream headliner, it blends in super well. The zipper makes it look more expensive than it was. Honestly, it’s the best 'upgrade' I’ve done to my car
." — Laura King
A chic magnetic eyeglass and sunglasses hanger
Check out a TikTok of the sunglasses holder
in action. Promising review
: "Should have bought one sooner. My car doesn't have a sunglasses compartment, and this thing works perfectly. Excellent value and well constructed!" — ManWithThePlan
A clip-on vent pouch
High Road
is a small business that specializes in travel and car organization products. Promising review:
"My car console does not have a handy place for my phone, my reading glasses and sunglasses, my small bottle of hand sanitizer, and my lip balm. These are the things I seem to constantly need within reach when I am in my car. This pocket holds them all. It is roomy, sturdy and easy to attach to a vent, yet does not get in the way of my gear shift
because it can slide back and forth on the vent if you want it to. I am really pleased with this purchase." — VWB
Or a "car side pocket"
Promising review: "
I needed something to hold devices on the side of the center console. This fit perfectly and the Velcro back attached perfectly to the felt side of the center console. Bought a second one for the other side." — Juan C. Hernandez
A car seat organizer
Promising review:
“Purchased this for a road trip and it has been amazing. I actually use it for my rear-facing infant, so it is on the front side of the back seat. I am able to put the iPad in the case for movies, and it holds toys, snacks, bottles, and squeezes.
And it helps to protect the seat from her shoe prints. Love it and so glad we purchased." — mr.bigs12
A backseat car video monitor
Note:
You should only ever look at the camera when the car isn't in motion! Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and knew I wanted to try it. I LOOOOOVE this product! I hate trying to use my rearview mirror to look into her mirror to make sure she’s okay. The quality of the video is great for the price, and I can easily see if my infant has spit up, or I can see her mouth to shove a paci in if needed.
I can see details like if her eyes are open or closed. The night vision isn’t too bad but not as detailed, but you can see enough. But overall, for the price, I would buy this product again hands-down." — Michael Giblin
A set of pastel cloud air vent clips
Happy2be2gether
is a US-based Etsy shop that specializes in unique car air vent clips. Promising review:
"I love these little clouds! They are such a fun detail to add to your car :)" — Gabi
Miami Design District/Etsy
A pink cowboy hat disco ball car accessory
Psst — these also make great ornaments during the holidays! Miami Design District
is a Florida-based Etsy shop that specializes in handmade car accessories. Promising review:
"Legit the cutest thing i have ever bought. Looks just like the pic and the packaging was adorable! Legit in love." — Avery Forbes