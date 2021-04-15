HuffPost Finds

23 Products That Just Might Improve Your Relationship

Activity books, storage solutions and other items that will help keep the peace between you and your partner.
By Heather Braga and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Spending all your time with your significant other can be wonderful... until it’s not. Sharing (and cleaning) a living space and cooking meals for two starts to take a toll after a while. We’ve rounded up some products that will help make your day-to-day routines a little easier — from a dual-thickness comforter for couples who don’t agree on the bedroom temperature to a pocket-filled shower curtain that helps create more space in the bathroom.

A couples activity book with fun prompts to fill out together
TarcherPerigee
Plan the dinner party of your dreams, make up a public holiday you'd both celebrate and pick a theme song for your partnership (aww).

Promising review: "I highly recommend this book for newlyweds. If you are looking for a way to understand and strengthen your relationship, buy this book! It's a fun five-minute activity you can do with your loved one every night before you go to bed. It's always so much fun to look back at your old entries, too, and see how much your lives and perspectives have changed over the years. By far this was one of the cheapest and best investments that I have made for my relationship!" — HayleyShay

Get it from Amazon for $10.64.
A tiny Magic 8 Ball that'll make decisions on the spot
Amazon
No more going back and forth about eating pasta or pizza for dinner, because this little gadget will tell you what to do.

Promising review: "I'm having a blast with this miniature Magic 8 Ball. It sits on the table by my recliner for easy access. With it, I'm now free of the majority of decision-making in my life which relieves me of any stress, anxiety, or uncertainty that might come over me at any moment. I no longer have to take any responsibility for my actions; I can just blame it on the 8 Ball. It fits easily into almost any sized pocket, so, if I'm going out, I can take it along and let it play the same role in my life. This ability to take my new decision-maker with me in smaller form is great! It's a nice return to my childhood, inexpensive, and a much-needed reprieve from the stress of our contemporary society. Everyone should have one and have some light-hearted fun!" — ALW

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
A dual-thickness comforter
Amazon
The days of stealing covers from each other are over. This comforter has a warm side and a cool side that'll keep you comfortable in bed.

Promising review: "This comforter is a game changer. He’s always cold and I’m always hot, finally a comforter that works for us both! Looks great in our duvet and no one can tell that it has two thicknesses." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in four colors and two sizes).
A pocket-friendly shower curtain
Amazon
You and your S.O. can stash soaps, hair products and shaving essentials into nine (yes, nine!) roomy pockets.

Promising review: "I love this shower curtain. I have been buying this curtain for the past 6 years. If you have a shower that doesn’t have a lot of ledge room for all your 'stuff,' this shower curtain will be your best friend. You can fit so many things inside the pockets! I honestly only use like 4–5 of the pockets. You can also use this as a liner and have another more decorative shower curtain on the outside but I personally use it as a shower curtain. I usually change it every 6 months because it does start getting a little soap scummy on the bottom. The best shower curtain/liner money can buy!" — DAtkins

Get it from Amazon for $18.67.
A soothing scalp massager
Amazon
Make shower time more relaxing by applying shampoo and giving each other scalp massages. You can say goodbye to build-up while you enjoy this soothing hair treatment together.

Promising review: "Love this product! About five days before I received it I dyed my hair at home. As some of you may know who do the same, it’s difficult to get the hair dye out of your scalp. I scrubbed my hair for days with my fingers and it seemed like everything was gone because the water ran clear. When I received the product I was excited so I am immediately jumped in the shower to use it. To my surprise a ton of hair dye that was stuck on my head came off. Not only that, but my scalp feels breathable and clean. Definitely not greasy 24 hours later like regular shampooing would do for me. I would recommend this product." — Lisa Agro

Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in three colors).
A Dracula-inspired garlic crusher
Amazon
This small tool easily chops up garlic, nuts and veggies, so you don't have to worry about ingredient prep issues (like dull knives). It'll be a big help when you both are hungry and want to eat ASAP.

Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes.
Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." — L

Get it from Amazon for $19.
A stainless steel ring that's also a fidget spinner
Amazon
Wear this durable piece of jewelry on your finger — and if you're having a rough day, just slip it off and spin it for some stress relief.

Promising review: "I've had this ring for about two weeks now and just had to write a review. I've had the nervous/bored habit of picking at my fingers since I was a kid. I can't remember the last time I've not had at least one nail bed torn up and bloody. For people with similar habits, I can't recommend this ring enough. It's a great, non-distracting way to redirect fidgety behaviors. I've worn it every day since receiving it and for the first time in years I have intact nail beds! Every time I catch myself starting to pick at a dry patch of skin or uneven cuticle on my finger, I rotate the ring a few times and the impulse disappears." — KGL

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in sizes 4–12 and 10 styles).
A TheraFlow dual foot massager
Amazon
If you're on your feet all the time, you'll get sweet, sweet relief from this massager with acupressure nubs. No more asking each other for foot rubs.

Promising review: "I’ve been having so many issues with my feet the last few years. My feet hurt so bad, it’s made me become a hermit. I’ve had tendinitis in both and now plantar fasciitis. I get foot cramps all the time. After just one day with this under my desk at work, I feel a huge difference. My feet no longer feel tight and painful. They feel tingly — in a good way. I look forward to being able to go for a walk and not have to rest along the way. I know it’s meant for feet but I may try it out on my calves. I also love that it’s small, looks nice and doesn’t slide around. I highly recommended this for anyone, foot issues or not, if you sit a lot. Nice way to keep the blood flowing when stuck at a desk." — Vanessa Thomas

Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in two styles).
And a microplane foot file
Amazon
Rough heels are no match for this tool, which will help make your cracked feet soft again. You won't be feeling each other's scaly heels when cuddling in bed.

Promising review: "This thing is pretty amazing. I was skeptical for sure, since I've tried all kinds of lotions, balms, and stone-based products, none of which helped my heels whatsoever. I've worn socks to bed for years, because if I don't the sheets hardly last a week before they have holes rubbed through them. My wife ordered this thing that looks like a mini cheese grater, lol, and after two minutes — two minutes! — of rubbing it on my heel, it's a complete 180. I never would've believed it until I tried it myself. This is well worth double what it costs." — LBK

Get it from Amazon for $14.98.
A TubShroom hair catcher
Amazon
Avoid a clogged drain — and debating who is going to clean gross hair clumps from the tub again — with this handy tool.

Promising review: "No seriously — this is amazing. I have long hair and recently had a baby. It's a wonder I still have any hair based on the clumps I see falling out on a regular basis. This means the poor tub drain is getting clogged all the time, and we're spending ridiculous amounts of time trying to clear it out. I figured if this even worked to catch half of my hair then it would be worth its salt. Holy moly. When they say it catches every hair they aren't kidding. We clean it off about twice A WEEK! And when they say it's easy to clean, they are right again. A swipe with toilet paper and the hair blob comes right off. I've already told so many people about this product because I love it so much. Fantastic!!!" — sasamo

Get it from Amazon for $12.45+ (available in six colors).
An Instant Pot Duo
Amazon
This gadget has nine appliances in one! It can be used as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, egg cooker and yogurt maker, and it has the ability to sauté, steam, sterilize or warm up meals.

Promising Review: "Perfect addition to the Instant Pot family. This little pot does the same incredible job as its bigger brother and sisters. Great for making the side dishes or smaller main dishes. If you haven't gotten on board the Instant Pot train, do not hesitate! Can you tell I'm completely smitten with this little appliance?! It proudly sits on my counter and is used nearly every single day." — Prairie Princess

Get it from Amazon for $69+ (available in three sizes).
A bottle of Poo-Pourri
Amazon
Sharing a bathroom won't ~stink~ as much, thanks to this toilet spray that'll help keep gross odors at bay.

Promising review: "We are a family of six in a small one-bathroom house. This is, to put it lightly, a horrific nightmare — particularly after my teenage son spends some time in the bathroom. After a couple of weeks of gentle encouragement, he started using it regularly. The bathroom is much less disgusting now after he leaves." — Supa D

Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in five sizes, five scents, and in packs of two).
And a Squatty Potty
Amazon
No more "Hey, are you done yet?" when you really, really need to use the bathroom and your partner is taking forever.

Promising review: "I cannot recommend this enough. This little shelf has changed my life. I've been having bowel issues since my teenage years — I wish this had come into my life sooner. Every time I step off the toilet now I feel lighter, fresher, and like a new person." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
A Revlon one-step hair dryer & volumizer hot air brush
Amazon
Dry and style your hair in minutes, so your partner will be less likely to ask "are you ready yet?" when you're both in a hurry.

Get it from Amazon for $40.97+ (available in four colors).
A sound machine/night light
Amazon
It's a night light, sound machine and alarm all in one device, making it easy for your little ones (and partner) to get a good night's sleep and wake up on time in the morning.

Promising review: "I love this lamp/white noise machine. I bought a second one, and now everyone in the family wants one (the adults and teen alike!). The options for lamp brightness/dimness, noise volume, and types of white noise are great.We were able to drown out fireworks for my son that were going off right over our house. The touch option for on/off is great; there is a toddler lock feature we love; you are able to program green-to-rise for kiddos to stay in their rooms until it turns a certain color and I love being able to control it from my phone." — H.P.

Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
An iRobot Roomba E5 vacuum
Amazon
Sit back, relax and let this gadget clean up messes around the house. It's controllable via the iRobot HOME app and runs up to 90 minutes before automatically returning to its charging dock.

Promising review: "This product is worth every penny. My dog has fine, short hair and sheds horribly. This device worked amazingly on hardwood floors! The extra suction power for pet hair makes a huge difference. Even on our area rugs, the Roomba does a great job. If you are debating on whether or not to get this device, it makes life a whole lot easier with dusting and sweeping. The battery life is great — we keep ours on the charger while we aren't using it. Setup and controlling the Roomba is very simple. It can be controlled straight from your phone. When the Roomba is done with its job or low on battery, it automatically returns to the charging port while sending you a notification of its movement. Overall, great product! Would recommend this to everyone." —Amelia

Get it from Amazon for $299.99.
A pack of item finders
Amazon
Stick one of these receivers to your keys, phone and wallet so you both can avoid a stressful search party for an item that's been on your dresser, desk or kitchen counter the entire time.

Promising review: "I purchased this Key Finder and I liked it so much I got a second one after I gifted mine to my daughter (she always loses her keys and causes lots of problems with her husband). This vendor is the coolest ever and they will stand by their product, so rest assured that if you don't like it (can't imagine why) or if the product stops working this company has your back. This is a simple solution to find things, I have one on my remote, one in my wallet and my keys — three things I'm always looking for." — Amazon Customer

Get a 4-pack from Amazon for $16.99.
A Drillbrush power scrubber to cut cleaning time in half
Amazon
This tool quickly removes grime from every nook and cranny, including tile, grout and bathroom surfaces. You'll both be relieved that it didn't take hours to clean the shower.

Promising review: "I have NO idea why this product would ever have less than a five-star review. It is a great brush set — I used all three in an effort to get some mildew stains off the grout in my shower. NOTHING worked, but a bit of Soft Scrub (bleach) and these brushes worked like a charm! I then used the larger brush on the floor of the shower, and to remove some soap scum from the glass shower doors. WOW! Where has this been all my life?!" — SomeGirl

Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in five colors).
A dishwasher magnet
Amazon
If you're on dishwasher duty, you'll immediately know if your plates, cups and utensils are clean or dirty.

Promising review: "I love this!!! I had a bad problem with my family stacking dirty dishes up in the sink when the dishwasher was empty...or not emptying it when it was clean. Well since buying this we all have been keeping up on the dishes so much better!!!" — Megan Vead

Get a 4-pack Amazon for $7.99 (available in three styles).
An Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
This virtual assistant can help you make grocery lists, tell you the weather forecast and play music.

Promising review: "I have friends and family who have made fun of me for using the Echo Dot around my home. Well, I gave a few as gifts. 'Why would I ever need something like this' turned into love within the first hour! The music, the information, and the whole Alexa experience made her a huge believer. The same thing happened with my sister and my niece. They loved it. Now we also 'drop in' to talk to one another. I'd say it was a huge hit and based on my personal experiences plus their enthusiastic acceptance, I have to give Alexa and the Echo Dot five stars." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in four colors).
A game of "Toilet Tag"
Amazon
Leave a fun note or fill-in-the-blank prompt for your boo while you poo.

Promising review: "I’ve only had this game for about a week so my roommate and I have gotten through about 7–8 pages, but flipping through this thing I can tell we are in for a treat. We’ve never laughed so hard while going poo. I used to get on my phone immediately in the bathroom but this game is now the priority. Each page only takes 10–20 seconds to complete, so don’t worry you’ll still have time to scroll Instagram but you definitely won’t want to as much because you’ll learn some crazy new things about your roommate. This is a must have if you live with someone." — Tom

Get it from Amazon for $25.
A subscription to Trade Coffee
Trade Coffee
Always have coffee on hand and try new blends every month with a Trade Coffee subscription. This site will ask you some questions — like "how do you usually make your coffee at home?" and "what is your coffee experience level?" — and then select a coffee based on your beverage needs. You can choose "The Classics" subscription, which gets you one or two 12-ounce bags per order, or "The Hookup," which gets you one pricier 12-ounce bag of coffee.

Get it from Trade Coffee starting at $12.50.
And anti-snoring nose vents for fewer sleepless nights
Amazon
Promising review: "I purchased this product for my husband as I am a light sleeper and his snoring tends to prevent me from falling asleep or wakes me up from my sleep. We have tried numerous options and these nose plugs have worked better than any others. He wasn't super stoked about sticking something up his nose for the entire night but he said they fit comfortably which makes him forget they are even there. The snoring has decreased and my sleep has increased which has done wonders for us — no more grumpiness or one of us moving to the couch." — Amazon Customer

Get a 4-pack from Amazon for $21.99.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

