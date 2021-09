30 Products That'll Help Organize Hidden Messes

A super useful caddy

It'll add some storage pockets to the side of your couch. No more frantically searching for your remote or AirPods when its time for yet another Zoom meeting!"I bought this for the sole purpose of keeping all our remotes in one place. (Let's face it; has a universal remote EVER worked?) So, we now have the remotes each in their own pocket and can grab the one we want right away. Nothing gets lost, the table doesn't get scratched from tossing the remote on the table, and due to the color you barely notice it's over the arm of the couch. This is well made of sturdy fabric, and long enough to tuck under the couch cushion." — Kathy