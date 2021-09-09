HuffPost Finds

30 Products That'll Help Organize Hidden Messes

Life is a giant mess — but these products are here to help.
Daniel Boan, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Hidden messes are so real. For example, maybe you or a family member is a proud owner of a gaming console and all of your little game cards are left strewn around the house. Perhaps you’ve accumulated a collection of reusable water bottles over the years (same) and could benefit from having a space where you neatly store all of them together. Or maybe you’re just tired of having to waste an opened bottle of wine simply because you don’t have enough space to stand it upright in your fridge. Whatever the case may be, we have you covered. Hidden messes are now a thing of the past.

1
A nifty shelving unit
Amazon
Made specifically for the unruly collection of water bottles you've accumulated over the years. This will make it much easier to grab the one you want for the day and put it back once you wash it.

Promising review: "I have a bad habit of buying reusable water bottles. This one is cute, this one has this feature, this one has that. What resulted was a cluttered cabinet, a ton of water bottles falling on me every time I went to get one, and I was only using the handful right at the front. This is a great solution! It keeps the cupboard organized and I can see what I have and quickly grab the bottle I need. As a bonus, it also creates a built-in limitation on how many water bottles I can have at any given time. Really recommend." —Miki

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four sizes).
2
A lid holder caddy
Amazon
Because finding the matching top to your Tupperware container shouldn't feel like an impossible task.

Promising review: "This does exactly what it says it does. It holds a variety of lid sizes and fits nicely inside the cabinet. It is so nice to be able to find the exact lid you are looking for without having to rummage around inside the cabinet. I would recommend this product." —shelby2289

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two colors and two sizes).
3
An adjustable rack
Amazon
It'll neatly store your pans, muffin tins and pie trays so you can quickly grab what you need and get your bake on.

Promising review: "Loved it so much I bought a second one immediately! Works great for circular pans, 9x13 cake pans, heavier pans, jelly roll pans, awkward collapsible colanders, cutting boards, whatever you want. Having nonskid feet is a big plus." —Organization Freak / Hobby Cook

Get it from Amazon for $15.32.
4
A space-saving wine rack
Amazon
Perfect for anyone whose fridge is a bit too small for storing them upright. It's perfect for pretending you have your very own wine cellar right in your fridge.

Promising review: "This was exactly what I was looking for. A low profile yet stackable storage solution for my wine in the fridge. My bottles don't roll around anymore and I can identify the wine with ease." —Rikster

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $25.99.
5
A handmade organizer for plastic storage bags
JC SignCraft/Etsy
So you can grab whatever size you need without the bulky boxes getting in the way. JC SignCraft is a small Etsy shop based in Winter Garden, Florida.

Promising review: "This is amazing! Organizes all my Ziplocs and allows a much better utilization of drawer space. Love it!!" —jph8989

Get it from JC SignCraft on Etsy for $49+ (available in two sizes).
6
A set of bestselling dividers
Amazon
They'll keep your sock drawer from becoming a bottomless pit of mismatched pairs. Now you can just open your drawer, grab what you need and go about your day.

Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson

Get a set of four from Amazon for $15.87 (available in seven colors).
7
An automatic toothpaste dispenser
Amazon
So you can stop fumbling around with a crusty tube of Colgate when you've barely wiped away the crust from your eyes. It'll keep your toothbrushes, toothpaste and other bathroom necessities in their proper place.

Promising review: "Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps, insert your favorite brand in the dispenser and voila! Simply press your brush against lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid! Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." —Jen

Get it from Amazon for $16.94+ (available in three colors).
8
An innovative yogurt holder
Storage Theory/Etsy
It'll let you slide yogurt cups onto the side of your fridge instead of letting them take up valuable shelf space. Storage Theory is a small business based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $10.99.
9
A hanger with perfectly sized hoops
Hand and Frame/Etsy
So you can organize your tangled pile of scarves and easily pick a new one for every day of the week. Hand and Frame is a small Etsy shop based in Cobleskill, New York.

Promising review: "Such a wonderfully functional idea. I love this hanger as I get to free up some drawer space and hang my winter scarves next to my coats. The white one is indeed very classy." —Roberta L.

Get it from Hand and Frame on Etsy for $16 (available in five colors).
10
A hanger stacker
Amazon
It might just make you look forward to hanging up your clothes. If you're constantly searching your closet rack for unused hangers, this stacker will be a major time-saver.

Promising review: "Working in retail for a million years, I know how amazing these can be in keeping your life less chaotic! I put off ordering for months, and I'm mad at myself that I did, because these beat a box of hangers hands-down! I ordered two — one for dress/shirt hangers and one for skirt/pant hangers. They arrived today, seem to be made of the same metal that I've used in retail stores, appear to be sturdy, and are super easy to assemble!" —KatieLee333

Get it from Amazon for $21.33.
11
A spinning cosmetics organizer with adjustable shelves
Amazon
Perfect for all your everyday essentials that will instantly make you feel like a glamorous beauty vlogger with an immaculate vanity. Tati Westbrook is quaking.

Promising review: "I love this thing! My husband got me a new vanity for my birthday so I ordered this to go with it. It holds all my makeup and I put everything in order of when I use it so I just spin it, use what I need, then spin it again. It makes my morning so much easier." —MB

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).
12
An expandable shelf
Amazon
It'll help you make the most out of that awkward space under your sink. It's fully adjustable, so you can easily fit it around your sink's pipes.

Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small. Under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall." —Jennifer Mowry

Get it from Amazon for $24.87 (available in three finishes).
13
A can dispensing rack
Amazon
It'll add some order to the ridiculous amount of canned veggies and soups you panic-bought during a buy one, get one free sale at the start of the pandemic.

Promising review: "We have a storage cabinet in our garage that I like to keep stocked with nonperishable food since we never know when we'll end up on a two week quarantine these days. I was having a hard time keeping up with what we had and it was just a jumbled mess. My rack came today and it's so much more organized. It's super sturdy and it only took a couple of minutes to put together. I filled it up and I was able fit 44 cans since some are tiny... 5 stars!" —Kimberly C.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three finishes).
14
This helpful "couch buddy"
Sephora
It features special spots for various beverages and a center caddy for remotes, coasters and other random essentials.

Promising review: "Very functional and was just what I was looking for my pit lounge/sofa. It has just the right amount of pockets and deep enough for your accessories, standard size width coffee cups and soda can size width drinking cups. Very sturdy and with little movement when placed where needed even on couch/sofa/bed." —50s Dreamer

Get it from Amazon for $44.97 (available in two colors).
15
A set of sheet keepers
Sheet Keeper/Etsy
They're so simple, yet so genius. These will keep your sheets together in a perfect little bundle so you can stop searching every drawer just to find a matching set. Sheet Keeper is a small Etsy shop based in Los Angeles, California.

Promising review: "SO HAPPY!! I was going to buy these months ago and never pulled the trigger. I'm so glad I finally did. My sheets are organized and perfectly stacked in the linen closet. It's the little things. Treat yourself and buy these." —Jackie

Get a set of two from Sheet Keeper on Etsy for $13.99 (available in four sizes).
16
A game-changing pan and pot lid organizer
Amazon
Because reaching for your favorite cookware shouldn't feel like playing a game of Jenga in your cabinet. You can use it upright or on its side.

Promising review: "I was tired of stacking my frying pans on top of each other and was looking for something to both organize my pans and give me easy access to them. Before this organizer, I would have to unstack several pans in order to get to the middle pan that I needed. Now, I can just reach in and immediately get the frying pan that I need without having to unstack. The quality of this organizer is pretty good." —L

Get it from Amazon for $16.87 (available in three finishes).
17
An organizer tray
Amazon
Because not every drawer should be a junk drawer. The slanted, stacked design will also add so much extra space.

Promising review: "I loved this so much I bought one for the bestie who just bought a new house. My silverware drawer is organized for the first time in forever!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $21.24.
18
A can dispensing rack to hold all your favorite sodas
Amazon
It's finally time to ditch those flimsy cardboard boxes.

Promising review: "We purchased two of these stackable racks for our beverage refrigerator. They are quite sturdy and well made. Together, they hold 24 cans, 12 in each rack. The cans roll easily from the top of the rack down to the bottom where they sit in a little cradle waiting to be used. You pull out a can and another rolls into its place. Really beats rooting around in the refrigerator knocking over other cans and bottles, cartons of milk and what have you." —Nancy Pearson

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $21.87 (available in four finishes).
19
A tea bag organizer
Amazon
Because tea time is supposed to be a relaxing, orderly experience. You'll save so much space once you get rid of those unnecessary boxes.

Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes which I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.

Get it from Amazon for $24.85.
20
A K-Cup organizer
Clendenin3DPrinting/Etsy
It'll allow you to store your precious capsules of caffeine goodness underneath your cabinets (or above your coffee cups!) and make more room for snacks. Clendenin 3D Printing is a small Etsy shop based in Watertown, South Dakota.

Promising review: "I was looking for a way to get the K-Cups off of the counter. And these were a perfect and sleek way to do so! Way better than expected!" —Mel N.

Get it from Clendenin 3D Printing on Etsy for $5.79 (available in 11 colors).
21
A super useful caddy
Amazon
It'll add some storage pockets to the side of your couch. No more frantically searching for your remote or AirPods when its time for yet another Zoom meeting!

Promising review: "I bought this for the sole purpose of keeping all our remotes in one place. (Let's face it; has a universal remote EVER worked?) So, we now have the remotes each in their own pocket and can grab the one we want right away. Nothing gets lost, the table doesn't get scratched from tossing the remote on the table, and due to the color you barely notice it's over the arm of the couch. This is well made of sturdy fabric, and long enough to tuck under the couch cushion." —Kathy

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in four sizes and 26 colors).
22
A two-tiered turntable
Amazon
So you can spin all of your spices and canned goods instead of taking them out one-by-one just to find what you need.

Promising review: "This turned a mess of a cabinet into an organized cabinet. We use A LOT of spices and it was always a nightmare to find the right one. Now I just spin to find what I want. It’s a nice height too and allows for different size bottles to be placed on the racks." —Vegmom

Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 14 colors).
23
Or a set of spice-gripper clips
Amazon
Because your kitchen is way too small to not be utilizing literally every single inch of space inside your cabinet.

Promising review: "OMG, I love these things! Such a simple idea; how did I ever live without them? ... They hold all different circumferences of spice bottles. If some spices are too big to place all in the same connected row, you can cut off a tab and separate them. It doesn’t really affect the items on the shelves; you just have to push them back a little (maybe half an inch or so), so the spices have clearance when the door is shut." —Bridget D.

Get a set of six strips from Amazon for $9.97.
24
An over-the-door shoe rack
Amazon
Perfect for the person with a heel collection to rival Carrie Bradshaw's. The racks easily fold in if you need a little extra space for your rain boots and super tall pumps.

Promising review: "Me and my boyfriend recently moved in together and one of my main concerns was our combined shoe storage. We just installed this last week and I felt compelled to write a review because it is THE BEST shoe storage solution I have ever come across. I've tried under the bed, over the door pockets, shelves, stands, you name it... but this one is just the most organized, most logical storage ever." —Kathleen

Get it from Amazon for $34.58.
25
An adjustable wrap stand
Amazon
So you can easily find your plastic wrap and aluminum foil — because be honest, you usually just throw them in a random cabinet and hope you remember where you put them later.

Promising review: "Just what I needed! Great product! It stands perfectly well with or without boxes in it. It is a real game-changer for my cupboard because now my boxes are organized and not all mumble-jumbled falling out when I open the door!" —Bethay

Get it from Amazon for $18.90.
26
A storage strip
Amazon
It'll keep your brooms and mops off the floor and free up some much-needed space in your utility closet. It might even convince you to clean more, but no promises.

Promising review: "I have had sticky hooks hanging on my laundry room wall to hold my cleaning devices but they keep falling down. This holder is much better. It anchors right into the studs and not only holds all my mops and brooms and such but also has some hooks to hold my cleaning cloths. It’s a great organizational item and is sturdy along with being a great space-saver. Great purchase." —SpedTeach

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two colors).
27
A cartridge holder
Trophy Bit/Etsy
It clips right onto your Switch's dock so you can display your games while always having easy access to them. Trophy Bit is a small Etsy shop based in Wooster, Ohio.

Promising review: "Amazing quality! Love the way you can still see most of the cartridge but it’s fully protected and easy to get out!" —Morgan

Get it from Trophy Bit on Etsy for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
28
An expandable shelf
Amazon
It'll make it easy to stack all your coffee cups and bowls. The shelf itself is easily stackable, so you can buy a few and create multiple levels.

Promising review: "I really needed something to store my big pots and pans in the cabinet. I have other racks in which I have stored small- to medium-sized pots and lids but for big ones I needed something different. I just took a chance and ordered this. I was worried that this is going to be very flimsy. I was wrong. It's very strong. I have expanded the rack and put two big pots/pans on top and two big on the bottom. It's amazing how much space my cabinet has now. This is really a good buy." —Mrspjr

Get it from Amazon for $16.87 (available in two colors).
29
A hanger specifically made for belts
Amazon
Because you're too grown to be throwing them over your closet rod and hoping they don't fall down.

Promising review: "I was aware that there were belt hangers out there but I had never seen one like this! It's perfect! I have a load of belts but I just had them rolled up in drawers until I needed the space so I just went to Amazon (doesn't everyone?) Couldn't believe my luck when I saw this - it's amazing and amazingly simple! Who knew?" —PattyK92

Get it from Amazon for $14.49.
30
And an over-the-cabinet storage shelf
Amazon
So you'll always have an easy way to store your cutting boards and smaller pans instead of mindlessly throwing them in and hoping for the best.

Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile — hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry

Get it from Amazon for $14.87.
