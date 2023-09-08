Summer may not be officially over yet, but pumpkin spice season seems to have kicked off in full swing. Starbucks’ iconic pumpkin spice lattes returned to menus around the world on Aug. 24, and even amid a September heat wave in some parts of the country, drugstore aisles are already filled with decorative gourds and other autumn fare.

To usher in this flavorful time of year, the folks at Google Trends took a look at the many pumpkin spice foods that are trending across the U.S. Specifically, they put together a map revealing the most uniquely searched pumpkin spice foods in every state and the District of Columbia.

Google

It turns out the folks in Arizona are interested in pumpkin spice Spam, while those in California are thinking about pumpkin spice Red Vines.

The Google Trends team also identified some overarching categories of searches across multiple states, like cereal. Indeed, pumpkin spice Cheerios was the winner in five states, while pumpkin spice Special K dominated in Washington, D.C.

Google’s “uniquely searched” data refers to food items with the phrase “pumpkin spice” that showed a higher volume of searches in a given state compared to the country as a whole thus far in 2023.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, most states’ top unique searches involved something in the baked goods category, with pumpkin spice donuts and a variety of pumpkin spice cakes getting a lot of interest in places like Texas, New Mexico and Tennessee. There’s something about fall that makes people want to cuddle up at home and bake something delicious and aromatic.

