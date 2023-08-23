What Fox News *Should* Ask GOP Debate Candidates Tonight — But Won't

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Republican presidential debates have been a circus ever since Donald Trump started participating. At tonight’s debate, the first of the 2024 campaign cycle, we’ll find out whether things get even more chaotic in his absence.

Trump — who has opted to air an attention-sucking interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the same time instead of joining the debate — is way ahead in the polls and, by all appearances, the heavy favorite to win the nomination, despite four sets of criminal charges.

The eight candidates who gather on the stage in Milwaukee at 9 p.m. Eastern time can’t exactly ignore Trump: If nothing else, they need to address how they, as president, might handle their precedessor’s unprecedented multiple indictments.

But if one of them does become president, they will have to deal with a variety of issues, which is to say they’ll have to make choices about their principles and priorities, and how they’d handle real-world trade-offs. Those nitty-gritty questions are way harder — but way juicier — to have to answer than just giving candidates space to attack an opponent.

With that in mind, we asked HuffPost staff what they would ask the candidates if they were in charge in Milwaukee tonight. A few that came to mind were things like, If one of your kids told you that he/she was transgender, queer or nonbinary, would you support them?

and, Do vaccines cause autism? Show of hands.

or, Would you pardon Jan. 6 defendants?

See some of our other burning questions below.

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waits for the start of the GOP primary debate Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Win McNamee/Getty Images

