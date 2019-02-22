2 Women Accuse R. Kelly Of Sexual Harassment, Assault When They Were Minors

Two more women accused R&B artist R. Kelly of sexual misconduct during a Thursday press conference in New York City.

Latresa Scaff, 40, and Rochelle Washington, 39, allege that R. Kelly, whose given name is Robert Kelly, sexually abused and harassed the two women when they were minors after a concert in Baltimore, Maryland, around 1995 or 1996, The New York Times reports.

“I am speaking out because I want to encourage other victims who I know must be out there to come forward as well,” Scaff said.

Washington added, “I want victims to know it’s not their fault.”

The two women, represented by attorney Gloria Allred, said they attended an R. Kelly and LL Cool J concert when they were 15 and 16 years old. At an after-party, the two women said Kelly handpicked the girls to come backstage where they were allegedly given drugs and alcohol.

Monica Schipper via Getty Images Rochelle Washington (left), Latresa Scaff (center) and attorney Gloria Allred speak at the press conference as two new accusers of R. Kelly misconduct come forward at Lotte New York Palace on February 21, 2019, in New York City.

Scaff and Washington said Kelly’s handlers invited the two girls back to Kelly’s hotel room. When the two girls arrived, they were so excited to be in Kelly’s hotel room that they called a public radio station while they waited for the singer.

“Many people heard us,” Scaff said, according to NYT.

One of Kelly’s security guards instructed the girls to “pull up [their] dresses,” ﻿The Cut reports. The two women said that Kelly then entered the room with his penis exposed and asked the girls to have a threesome with him.

When Washington, 15 at the time, declined to participate, Kelly allegedly asked, “You’re not gonna please me?” Washington said she hid in the bathroom.

Kelly then asked Scaff to perform oral sex on him, which she did. He later had sex with her. Scaff, who was 16 at the time, said she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and was not able to consent. The age of consent in Maryland is 16.

Kelly did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Latresa Scaff (R) and Rochelle Washington (L) look on as attorney Gloria Allred holds up a picture of them as teenagers on the night they claim they became victims of musician R. Kelly's sexual advances. The two women spoke out during a news conference in New York, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

The R&B singer’s stardom has been marked by dozens of sexual misconduct allegations dating back to 1994, when he married R&B singer Aaliyah when she was 15 and he was 27.

In 2008, R. Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges after a video showed him allegedly having sex with and urinating on a 14-year-old girl. He has agreed to multiple out-of-court settlements with women who accused him of sexual assault, including one who said Kelly had sex with her when she was 15.

R. Kelly’s representatives have continually dismissed the claims as a “conspiracy.”