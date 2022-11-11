Meet Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson (Because Of Course He Is)

What’s in a name? Rainn Wilson will need a minute to explain.

To raise environmental awareness, the former crank of “The Office” is changing his name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels (“And We Have To Do Something About It Now!”) Wilson.

Or something like that.

The actor, who is a board member of Arctic Basecamp, a nonprofit that aims to raise awareness about the risk to the world of the melting Arctic, made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter (still at @Rainnwilson) on Wednesday amid the UN climate change conference COP27 in Egypt.

Wilson visited the “Arctic Risk Name Generator” website, which encourages visitors to become an “Arctic name changer.”

He also insisted the name switch-up was “not a joke,” explaining: “I’m as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks including extreme weather events around the globe.”

(On Thursday, Wilson tweeted that he was actually changing his name to “Nn.”)

Check out the initial tweet below. Just don’t Rainn on his parade:

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022