Scars are a normal and important part of the skin’s healing process, but they can also be more noticeable than we would like sometimes, prompting us to search for products that can help them fade or diminish. Depending on the type of scar you’re trying to address, dermatologists say there are over-the-counter solutions that can treat new and existing scars and also prevent them.

As board-certified and New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose explained, scarring can cause color and textural changes of the skin, resulting in what she refers to as post-inflammatory hypo- or hyper-pigmentation.

Although most scars are flat with the skin on top developing a slightly wrinkled appearance, Murphy-Rose said that there can be different types of scars: hypertrophic, which adopt a raised appearance; atrophic, also called depressed scars, that heal with a sunken appearance; and keloid scars, which develop when extra and darker-looking tissues extend beyond the original injury area.

Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist also based in New York City, said that blemishes or acne can often leave behind discoloration and hyperpigmentation, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are a scar.

“While not technically a scar, hyperpigmentation can last for a long time, which might make it seem like a scar,” he said.

Because the formation of scars can depend on a variety of factors —including everything from location to depth and severity of the wound to genetics —addressing their appearance might not always involve the same methods.

“Hypertrophic and keloid scars are more challenging to treat, and often

require in-office treatments. These include injections with corticosteroids and laser treatments to reduce their size and appearance,” Camp said.

Post-inflammamatory hyperpigmentation, on the other hand, can be treated with care, according to Murphy-Rose.

Both experts said that with the consistent use of collagen-boosting skin care actives like retinoids, the textural irregularities from more superficial scars can also be slightly improved, though Murphy-Rose said in-office laser treatments can be a more effective option.

You can explore some of the readily available non-laser skin care options in the list ahead, which includes ingredients and products suggested by these two dermatologists and helpful information from HuffPost’s most recent reporting on scars.

