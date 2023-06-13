Republican Group To Run Blistering Anti-Trump Ad On Fox News During Prime Time

A Republican group opposed to Donald Trump is giving some of the former president’s biggest supporters an unfiltered look at the charges facing him.

The Republican Accountability Project said its latest video will air on Fox News during prime time on Tuesday, after Trump is indicted on 37 federal charges in Florida.

While most of the right-wing cable network’s hosts have tried to justify, excuse and downplay the former president’s actions, the new ad bluntly lays out some of the accusations.

“Even his allies and lawyers say it was wrong,” the narrator states:

NEW AD: No one is above the law, not even former presidents.



Airing on Fox News primetime next week. pic.twitter.com/ob7pxRp4pM — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 9, 2023

“No one is above the law ― not even former presidents,” the spot concludes.

The Republican Accountability Project said it was spending nearly $500,000 to run the spot.

“Donald Trump is a unique threat to American democracy and the rule of law,” Sarah Longwell, the group’s executive director, said in a news release. “This latest indictment is just one more reminder of his rampant criminality. He must be held accountable, and we’re sending the message that he is not above the law.”

The Republican Accountability Project has been creating videos ― some running on Fox News ― attacking Trump and his enablers in Congress, especially those who have supported or excused the Jan. 6 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.