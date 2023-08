An under-the-sink water filtration system so you can drink straight from the tap

It has a two-step filter that removes 99.99% of contaminants, and it comes with direct connect hoses to hook right up to the standard 3/8" valves in US kitchen sinks.Available in two styles."We have town water and it seems they are putting more and more chlorine in it every year. We should be getting used to it and tasting it less and less, not more! The refrigerator filters are super expensive and weren't cutting it. Every time I put a glass to my mouth it smelled like a swimming pool. I searched the internet and decided to give this a try due to the positive reviews and affordability. Wow! Easy install (I'm an avid DIYer). And the taste!I love that the filter replacement procedure is basically the same as a fridge. Just twist and remove. We love it so much I teed off the fridge line and put a dispenser at our sink as well.My parents have a three-chambered, name brand filter at their house. It was expensive, the replacement filters are expensive, it is a pain in the petunias to replace the filters, and the flow rate is pathetic! But guess what!I just can't say enough. Love, Love it! You will too!" — BJ