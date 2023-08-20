Popular items from this list:
A lock bag to keeping important papers safe
This is even fire- and waterproof. Available in two colors.Promising review:
"I'm loving my new safe storage for important documents. I now have a place to keep passports, my wedding license, car titles, mortgages, and wedding photos. If disaster happens I can have my mind at ease.
I love that it has a fireproof zipper, a code lock design, and a strong handle that adds storage security and carrying safety." — Jenn A
A handy Souper Cubes freezer tray for storing soups and sauces
This is BPA-free and dishwasher safe.Promising review:
"LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned half-cup and one-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy.
There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time, but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." — Kate
A bestselling, versatile bag clip to hold your purse or backpack and keep it clean
Available in eight styles.Promising review:
"I have a very heavy, large purse that is a bottomless pit. One time I put my purse on the back of my chair at a cafe and the whole chair flipped over, that is how heavy my bag is. I was looking for something so I could hook my purse on things so it wasn’t sitting on the floor and was more accessible. I love this little gadget. I have used it on everything from bathroom stalls to tables to grocery carts. This thing really grips.
All of my girlfriends love it and have gotten it for themselves." — Jennifer
A quick-drying, roll-up drying rack
Roll this on top of the sink when in use and tuck it away in a drawer when the dishes are done. It's made with metal grates covered in soft silicone to help prevent scratches. Available in four sizes.Promising review:
"This is very sturdy and it allows air into cups, pans, etc. to dry easily – unlike a drying pad.
It holds heavy pans with no problem. The color is soft and goes great with my white and gray countertops and it's extremely functional. It's easy to clean, just roll it up and store it under the sink.
Highly recommend. 👍🏻" — Denise
A TubShroom for keeping your drain hair- and clog-free
Available in six styles.Promising review:
"I can't say enough good things about this product. I have a family of four and would frequently have to snake our shower drain, but with this it appears I won't be having that problem ever again.
I even give my dog baths and this collects the hair. It does not seem to slow down the flow of water down the drain significantly. I'm very impressed. You don't know how much hair you wash down your drain until you use this!" — Aaron Morlock
A set of 12 magnetic glass spice jars to stylishly tidy up your kitchen
Promising review:
"I am in love with my magnetic spice jars! I recently moved to a small apartment and don't have the counter or wall space to store spices or a spice rack, so magnetic jars it was! I love how these have a decorative feel while providing a secure way to store the spices.
Unlike other magnetic spice jars I feel that these add an extra flair to displaying your assorted spices." — rae.m.wri
A bestselling rust-removing gel spray
Promising review:
"We have a VERY high iron concentration in our well water at home and it ends up slowly turning our shower, sink, and toilet a deep orange color over time. Have tried a ton of products to try to fix this issue but nothing works nearly as well as this product. Smells absolutely terrible but works AMAZING. A few spritzes of this and you can watch the orange dissolve away before your eyes.
I use this formula for the sink and inside of the shower and use the powder formula for inside the toilet as that seems to work better there. As stated earlier, the smell is awful and lingers until you rinse everything down so definitely have windows open when using this product." — Samantha
An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached six-plug power strip
This way, your furniture can actually sit directly against the wall. Available in seven styles.Promising review:
"This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more
to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" — Jay
A pack of spin hair pins to hold your hair tight no matter what
One of these coils promises to be as strong as 20 (!) standard hair pins.Promising review:
"I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds.
I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." — Tina
An under-the-sink water filtration system so you can drink straight from the tap
It has a two-step filter that removes 99.99% of contaminants, and it comes with direct connect hoses to hook right up to the standard 3/8" valves in US kitchen sinks. It's designed to be installed in under three minutes.
Available in two styles.Promising review:
"We have town water and it seems they are putting more and more chlorine in it every year. We should be getting used to it and tasting it less and less, not more! The refrigerator filters are super expensive and weren't cutting it. Every time I put a glass to my mouth it smelled like a swimming pool. I searched the internet and decided to give this a try due to the positive reviews and affordability. Wow! Easy install (I'm an avid DIYer). And the taste! The chorine taste is just gone! No more overpriced fridge filters for us.
I love that the filter replacement procedure is basically the same as a fridge. Just twist and remove. We love it so much I teed off the fridge line and put a dispenser at our sink as well. The flow on this thing is just amazing! And the water tastes great! Don't waste your money on the expensive, complicated ones.
My parents have a three-chambered, name brand filter at their house. It was expensive, the replacement filters are expensive, it is a pain in the petunias to replace the filters, and the flow rate is pathetic! But guess what! Our water from this filter tastes just as good as theirs at a fraction of the price, plus it's way more convenient, plus the flow rate is way better.
I just can't say enough. Love, Love it! You will too!" — BJ
An easy-to-use can of fire extinguishing spray
Promising review:
"I bought one for beside the grill, one for beside the stove, one for the laundry room, and one for the car. I think the intuitive, easy-to-use design is fantastic. We already have the muscle memory for using a spray can.
In an emergency, it's so much easier to grab this and use it, and turn a small fire into a non-fire. I don't have time to remember a three step method of fire control when my bacon has gotten out of control on the stove. I'm not a firefighter! I'd really like to have one in every room. Think about it. Isn't it better to immediately contain a small fire than deal with a big one? This could save your life, and your house.
" — K. Zander
A handy bumper sticker remover
It comes with an adaptor for you to attach to your drill. Available in two styles.Promising review:
"Bought a used car to get back and forth to work. Only problem being the back was covered in bumper stickers. Eleven to be exact. I don't like bumper stickers. At all. This removed all of them in 25–30 minutes total no problem.
Still has probably half the wheel left so I stuck it in my garage toolbox in case I need to eradicate any bumper stickers in the future." — PrestidgeSouthside
A garlic rocker to easily mince garlic
I cook with a shocking amount of garlic and I always hated dealing with my old garlic press. This one-piece solution is SO much better than the old school tool! You simply place your peeled garlic under and rock at an angle, it minces just the same. This also comes with a (TBH very cute) scraper and a silicone sleeve that'll help you peel your cloves in an instant. Available in two colors.Promising review:
"I like garlic very much, so I use this garlic press every day. It works very well, is easy to use, and easy to clean. Compared with the garlic press I used before, this is more labor-saving and comfortable
." — Jessica
A bottle of makeup brush shampoo
Promising review:
"Well, I can happily say that this cleaner does a bang-up job! My brushes were saturated with old color, to the point that I thought I might need to spring for a new set. Aside from just looking bad, though, all that old color was probably affecting pigment and application any time I used them. A little of this cleaner, a handful of seconds working it in and rinsing, and my brushes look practically as good as the day I bought them!
Saved me a ton of money in new brushes, and it didn't take away from my being-lazy time!" — ysar
A box of washing machine cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"Our new LG washer gets a stinky smell every so often so I bought these tabs. I put one in on the clean tub setting and it eliminates the odor.
I just made a T-chart with a permanent marker on the box for the months and add an X when I put the tab in for the month. This way I don't miss a month and my washer runs great." — akkeber
A fabric defuzzer that'll clean up sweaters, sofas, and other pilling fabrics
The battery-operated model requires two AA batteries
, not included. Available in two styles and six colors.Promising review:
"Okay, I don’t normally rave about things like this. I bought this on a whim in a last attempt to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil' baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh. Hi, I’m obsessed.
I can’t stop. I should send this back. I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything depilled. I’m going to buy one of these for everyone in my life. Everyone needs to own this. Take it away from me." — Sydney Jensen
A stainless steel cleaner to wipe up grease, stains, and fingerprints
It also comes with a handy microfiber cloth.Promising review:
"This cleaner doesn’t leave a residue and actually works! Highly recommend!!" — Courtney B.
Some Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamps
Promising review:
"I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference
. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." — Janet
A game-changing cutting board
These efficient, personalized boards include a clever divot for housing chopped food and an extra piece to push the prepped food off the board. Available in two colors and 14 styles.
Business owners Aaron and Casey make their heirloom quality pieces in Largo, Florida. Browse the Left Coast Etsy page
to find leather goods and woodwork for just about every kind of occasion. Promising review:
"So happy with this piece we bought for our friend's engagement! Thank you so much!" — Jacy Johnson
A laser leveler so your artwork will look its very best on your wall
The laser leveler has one 360-degree horizontal beam and one 140-degree vertical beam. Available in three styles.Promising review:
"This laser is a fantastic addition to the product line as it combines a VERY BRIGHT and VISIBLE green laser for both 360-degree horizontal, another vertical laser line that can provide you with a true and accurate 90-degree line, as well as a RED laser plumb dot! This is one of the most useful lasers I have ever come across!
Having a contrast between the red and the green laser gives you easily readable reference lines and points. This unit is an excellent deal and would rival lasers eight to 10 times its price. Finally, the unit has a metal cover providing extra protection for the 360-degree horizontal laser against possible bumps. If you want a great laser — JUST BUY IT! You won’t be disappointed!" — Rob H
.
An AirFly wireless transmitter to connect wireless headphones to your airplane's screen
It doesn't even require Bluetooth to work! Available in three variations and two colors.Promising review:
"You don't know it yet but you need this.
A friend recommended this and I decided to try it. It works well in flight. Huge improvement in comfort and sound quality over the airlines headphones. Also used for various tours when traveling. Again far more comfortable than the typical tour listening equipment." — PJ14
A culinary blow torch to use on your desserts and sweet drinks
Promising review:
"Didn't want to like this torch but man, this thing is awesome. I'm used to buying torches from the bodega but no more. Super easy to fill. It has a metal tip so no there are no melting parts. The flame is immense yet adjustable so you get the right flame every time.
If you're on the fence, just order it. You won't be disappointed." — KSD
A kneeling chair that'll give your aching back some major relief
The clever design helps you sit upright, gives your lower back a break, and helps your blood flow. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"This chair has the tilted seat, which you need to truly benefit from a kneeling-style chair. It is also adjustable both on the seat height [and] on the knee height making it highly customizable for people short and tall. I have chronic hip and lower back pain despite being young and healthy and this has saved me when I need to sit and work at the computer.
I have a standing desk with a balance board as well but you can't stand all day for some kinds of work, so this chair has been great." — Jaime Bauer
A cute foaming hand soap
Pump down once and the vertical foam applicator places a picture perfect flower on the palm of your hand.Promising review:
"I will admit, I first saw this soap on TikTok
and thought that it would be a nice soap to try since I do seem to be washing my hands all the time these days. I was so excited when I received it to give it a try, really just to see the pretty foam flower. I was very pleasantly surprised when I pushed down (twice) to get the foam to come out. Not only is the flower cute, but the foam is thick and luxurious and makes your hands feel totally moisturized after you wash them. The smell is very pretty and not overpowering at all
. My teenager loves it too and is now finally washing her hands more like she is supposed to. I bought them for every bathroom in the house as well as the kitchen. I almost don't want to recommend it so they don't run out of stock!" — Audra Williams
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard
Available in 11 colors.Promising review:
"I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this
." — dee