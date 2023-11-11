'I Didn’t Even Realize It Was A Common Thing': People Are Revealing Behaviors From Loved Ones That Can Actually Indicate Abuse

Hispanolistic via Getty Images

"Telling a child how they should feel: 'You should be grateful.' 'You should be happy.' 'You should be sorry.' It shows the child just how little the parent actually cares about their feelings. The child is just a doll to them that they think they can control. I remember my cat’s leg and tail were broken, and my dad told me: 'You should be happy because I didn’t shoot her.' I will never forgive him for that."