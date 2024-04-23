If You Have Big Boobs, Here Are 30 Bras Reviewers Swear Are Actually Comfortable

Popular items from this list include:
- A ribbed bralette to keep “the girls” high with the help of lightly padded cups for shape and support.
- An updated balconette underwire bra by Lane Bryant featuring zoned padding that moves with you for a customized fit that feels practically made for your shape.
- A sheer demi underwire bra designed with breathable mesh cups that allow for a supported, natural-looking lift.
A Goddess Keira underwire bra
Promising review:
"This is one of the most comfortable bras I have ever owned.
I have always had trouble finding one with the right band and cup size and this bra is right on at a 34I. The 'girls' are finally where they should be!" — Kathy V
"This has been the ONLY bra I've ever owned that actually fits me. Puts the girls where they are supposed to be and the shoulder straps fit perfect. It may not work for some depending on your build. (I've had two kids; age and gravity have taken over if you know what I mean! Lol!!!) Not all bras are made the same, nor are all women's breasts, and this bra has been the ONLY bra that has helped raise my confidence. No uni-boob, doesn't spread them out to your armpits, and puts them RIGHT up and to where they feel comfortable ALL DAY!!!
" — Amazon customer
A ribbed bralette
I own two of these bralettes and they are one of my favorite pieces to lounge in *or* throw on in the morning under a hoodie to go walk my dog. As a 46 DDD/F, I was pretty sure I'd never find a bralette that fit well without any spillage or simply just letting my boobs hang on the inside, and THIS IS IT. There's support on the inside with a little padding and
it's comfortable! My back doesn't hurt after wearing it for awhile, and sometimes I have to readjust, but that's par for the course with a bralette that doesn't have distinguished cups. Definitely recommend! I ordered a size 3!
"I don’t normally write reviews but when it’s something so incredibly comfortable I bought 6 more of… you can bet I’m writing a review. Long hours on my feet and I hate wearing wire bras to work. I saw this bra on my email and figured I’d try it. It's comfortable and supportive! The lining has cups sewn in so I don’t look flat chested like I do with other bralettes I’ve tried.
I ordered a size 2 since I’m a 40DDD and I could’ve done a 1 but like I said I want to be comfortable at work. I swear you won’t regret getting this super comfortable bralette" — ShiraB32
An updated balconette underwire bra by Lane Bryant
Promising reviews:
"The rings are everything!!! Having circular rings that hold the straps instead of the ' - ' that always turns in to ' / ' and winds up making the entire fit WAY OFF, is perfect. 44DDD here, and this bra stays in place, doesn't let the straps get wonky and is as comfortable as a bra can get." — jfenk
A sheer demi underwire bra with breathable mesh cups
Promising reviews:
"This instantly became my favorite bra, which is a shock. I am very large chested and usually need something with a lot of holding power. This was purchased since it was cute, but it's also really functional! My boobs don't feel heavy in it.
The straps are comfy and everything stays in place. Great purchase!!" — Mandie
"I love this bra! I am 136 pounds and wear a 34F/34DDD and this bra is so supportive. And it makes the girls look good too which is a plus because some bras make your boobs look weird lol. This bra is so comfortable too and it has three hooks instead of two, which is a big deal for me.
I’ll definitely buy more." — Chelsea Belcher
A lacy underwire bra
Promising review:
"You have no idea how hard it is for me to find a decently priced bra that FITS!
This is so perfect! I'm 36G and the middle actually touches me. It's so comfy! I'm ordering one in every color!
I'm very happy with this!" — Aurora
A wireless sports bra
Promising review:
: "This was a recommendation from a fellow large-chested friend who works out a bunch and runs a bit. This is so comfortable and I can wear it throughout the day, including on the days when I don't end up working out and just sit in loungewear instead.
When I go for a run, I just clip the cross in the back and immediately have great support." — Nik
A Natori underwire T-shirt bra
Promising review:
"I have gotten so picky when it comes to wearing any kind of bra with a wire however, as a 32 DDD I feel like I don’t really have a choice and this bra is the ultimate for comfort, shape and look
. It’s my repeat purchase. Have found it to wash well on delicate and I hang dry it. I have two of this brand and wear them constantly. Definitely recommend if you hate underwires, but due to your size you need to wear them. 😜 (This is my daily wear and would not be enough support for any type of exercise other than a walk)." — WLofthouse
A vintage-inspired balconette bra
Promising review:
"I cannot express how thrilled I am with this bra. I'm 4'10" and wear a 38J in UK sizing and a 38M in US sizes (not that I can find 38Ms in the US. Grr.). At these sizes, it's extremely hard to find a decent bra at all, and most of what's available are full coverage bras. It's been literally years since I've owned a bra that was as cute and low cut as this one. I ordered the 38J and it fits beautifully!
There's no spillage whatsoever and the fit is smooth enough that it doesn't show through even under really thin shirts. It was surprisingly comfortable too, even on the first day that I wore it.
I could not be happier with this purchase, especially at the price! I absolutely recommend this bra and plan on purchasing at least two more in the near future." — Ashley
An under-$20 unlined lace bra
Promising review:
"I am in love with these bras and will definitely buy them again. They are soft and gorgeous. I cannot believe the price and quality. I am a 34DDD, and these bras fit PERFECTLY and comfortably. In addition to these bras, I purchased two very expensive Wacoal bras. I like these so much more." — T. Morrisroe
A front-closure T-shirt bra
Ohhhh, I LOVE this bra! I have spent many years trying to make front-close bras work for me. Usually, there's tons of spillage, the closure digs into my skin, or the bra simply doesn't fit right. But, finally, just finally, have I found a front closure bra that works for me and my DDD/F bosom. I love it, so easy to take on and off, and so comfortable to wear! The back strap is super wide and supportive, while still being smooth underneath my tops.

Promising reviews:
"I have six of these bras. I love them. The front closure, the back support, the comfort.
Fits true to size and hope they never stop making." — JJJJJJJJJJ20
"I have three front close bras from Torrid. I love them all. But this one is my absolute favorite because the back covers all of my back fat. It’s like a sports bra in the back and a regular bra in the front. So I have a little cleavage in the front and full coverage in the back. It’s comfy to wear on laid back T-shirt days and supportive enough to wear when I’m going out with friends.
I’ll be ordering a black one next." — Jane1995
A classic underwire sports bra
Promising review:
: "I am large-chested (36FF) and it is SO hard to find sports bras made for larger busts that are supportive enough. I run and do a lot of HIIT, and this sports bra is fantastic for keeping me in place during my workouts!
Plus, it is very comfortable and made of a soft material. I highly recommend this sports bra." — Chilaquiles
A Gossard sheer bra
Promising review:
"With a larger chest, I have never found a cuter, more supportive, unpadded bra. It works well with every shirt I have, it's the only bra I will ever buy again!" — lyndseybakes
A longline bralette
Promising reviews:
"I’ve bought this bralette a couple of times now and I adore it. I’m very busty (42H) with a very small waist in comparison. It’s hard to find cute, lacy bralettes at all in my size, but when I do they’re usually either too small in the bust or too wide in the band. This hits all the marks. The band is tight and wide so it offers a little support, and the cups are wide enough to hold the girls.
Cute enough to add a little interest under a cami or a crop top. I still mostly wear it at home but I’ve worn it out a few times and didn’t feel uncomfortable, which busty gals know is huge. Love!" — Delalune
"So comfortable that I have even slept in it.
It has just enough support that I don’t mind wearing it with tees, and I have worn it bartending several times, and haven’t had any issues. Definitely have three colors now. I normally wear a 1 in tops, but get a 2 in bralettes (somewhere between a 38D and 40C)." — HMBroadW
An lace underwire push-up bra
Promising review:
"For all my natural big breasted sisters... get this bra!! This is by far one of the best bras I have ever owned. This bra is super comfortable and attractive.
I totally recommend. Can't beat it for the price." — Amazon Customer
"I'm a 36 E/F. Which is hard to find so next best thing is a DDD. I was happy to see the padding wasn't thick and it only had two snaps for the back which is nice since larger breast bras usually have 3-4. It was super comfortable, kept everything high and I love it.
" — Jessika L.
A contoured, racerback tank–sports bra hybrid
Promising review:
“Such a comfortable bra — again, GC did not disappoint. True to size and doesn't ride up at all. It does give me a bit of side boob, but I'm a 34F and find it sexier than anything. I use this in my trampoline workouts and feel secure and comfortable.
Love, love, love the color as well.” – Kirsty B.
A Wingslove full-coverage bra
Promising review:
"After reading the reviews on this bra, I did as suggested and ordered mine one cup size smaller. This bra is super comfortable and the fit is amazing!
I usually wear a 44G so it's hard to find a bra that fits just right. Most bras at this size are made for women with ridiculously long torsos, or the straps dig, or there's at least one thing uncomfortable about them. Not this bra! I love it! So much that I bought seven more!" — PurpleSyn
A wire-free bra
Promising reviews:
"Best bra I ever bought! Soft, comfortable and no wire!
I bought 4 and will be buying more in future. Truly a great fit. I highly recommend for anyone any size." — FlowerPotKM
"I bought this bra thinking it would go in the reject pile as so many other bras do, since it's hard to find a comfortable bra when you're a bigger girl. But, it's been really good! It's comfortable, holds everything in, and it doesn't hurt my shoulders like other bras I've tried.
I got bra extenders just in case I needed them but I don't have to use them on this bra because it has a few different choices of adjustment." — Nicolozolo
A floral lace bra
Promising review:
: "I love this bra. I have a large chest and like bras with no padding. This bra is really comfortable and not itchy. It fit as expected. It is full coverage on me and I do not spill out of it ever, even bending over.
I have been wearing it for a few months now, seriously like five days a week at least, and washing it very often (in a garment bag/hang dry) and it still looks/feels great. I will definitely buy another one when this one is out of commission." — Shannon
The Smokin' Mirrors bralette by Thistle and Spire
Promising reviews:
"Love it! Felt super sexy in it, but it was also very comfortable and supported the girls nicely. As a bigger chested gal, it's hard to find all that in one place." — Rebecca B.
"So high quality and beautiful! Fits true to size. There are a lot of adjustable options for the straps which is really nice. Just an FYI that the flames do not quite cover your nips! I wanted to wear this out but it is just a little too revealing, with some pasties I think it will be fine. It's just really nicely made, definitely the nicest piece of lingerie I own." — Chloe
A lightly-lined full coverage underwire bra by Aerie
Some reviewers say the bands run small for this brand, so make sure to check the size chart and possibly order up!

Promising reviews:
"I bought this a few months ago, and wear it almost everyday! It’s super comfy and light!" — MelD
"I love this bra. It's cute, comfortable, supportive, and true to size. I'm 34DDD and very thankful that Aerie carries my size, unlike many other places. One of my favorite things about this bra is that the fabric is sooo smooth and soft." — Alicia
A wireless high-impact sports bra t
Promising review:
: "I've been on a sports bra search for years and years, and I've finally found one I'm happy with. I usually wear a 42-44DDD bra, and I ordered the 42F, which fits perfectly. I could literally do jumping jacks.
THIS IS THE FIRST TIME I'VE EVER ONLY HAD TO WEAR ONE BRA! YOU KNOW WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT! I even did a 10K in this thing with no problem.
" — RW
A wire-free minimizer bra
Promising review:
: "I'm a 36H and as you can imagine, it's been a real struggle finding the right bra. Whether it's a case where I have an overflow, or the bands dig into my shoulders or sides, I can never find the right one: not to mention the ridiculous prices. So I went on Amazon and searched and this bra seemed to be good. Good reviews, reasonable price. Man, was I shocked when I got it, tried it on, and it was the BEST bra I've ever worn in my LIFE. It literally felt like I had nothing on
. It holds everything in and it is sooo comfy. I'll definitely be buying more from this company, because they have thoroughly surprised me and gained a customer." — Akilah15
An unlined lace bra designed for full coverage
Promising review:
"I’m gonna gush about this bra so hear me out. This is seriously a bra that was sent down from the titty goddesses. They banded together and decided that all those earthlings with ginormous tatas have suffered enough. This bra is perfect! The shoulder straps are wide so as not to dig into the skin, but have a pretty lace on them. It has underwires, but I have been wearing my bras practically every day for a couple of months now and nothing has poked through.
I love that it’s a beautiful lace bra with absolutely no padding at all. I ordered another one immediately after putting this one on and plan to order more." — Violet
The Bombshell Everyday strapless underwire bra
Of course, it does come with removable, convertible straps that are adjustable and can be worn in different ways to suit your outfit needs!

Promising reviews:
"The bra is very well made. It has silicone to help the bra stay in place.
It has good coverage so you don't feel like your gonna spill out with moment." — WVMoutainMama
"A strapless bra that is actually comfortable!!!!
I have been looking for a strapless bra for a while and could never find one that is comfortable. This one I can wear all day without it pitching or digging into me and it keeps the girls in place!!!!" — Annie0325
A very chic full-coverage bra
Some reviewers say the bands run small for this brand, so make sure to check the size chart and possibly order up!

Promising reviews:
"I'm normally a 36DDD but sized up to my sister size of 38DD based on reviews. It fit nicely, although the cups might be a touch small, but this might depend on how bloated I am that day. This bra is smooth and soft. I forget I'm wearing it.
The lace will sometimes fold up throughout the day but I don't feel it. This is a good everyday bra." — reeree
"I normally wear a 32H and struggle to find bras in my size. I saw the reviews saying the band on this runs small, so I took a chance on 34G. I am so happy I did! The band fits on the second to last hooks, so a 32 would have been wayyyyy too small. The cups are just about right. The design is so pretty as well, and the lace is soft rather than scratchy. I’ll be buying a couple more." — PPmomx2
A Glamorise front-closure underwire bra
Promising review:
"This is the first front closure bra I’ve ever purchased and now I’m obsessed. Super comfortable and holds up the girls well. I’m a size 44G." — Erin M.
A no-wire full-coverage bra
Promising reviews:
"Comfortable and supported. The fabric isn’t itchy and it’s full coverage. It’s comfortable to lounge in." — Lisa26
"Love this bra because it’s so comfortable, supportive and fits great!
It’s not hot to wear, which I’m glad since it’s summer! I got this on sale and I’m not sure, but it might have been the last one in a 46DD. I could only buy one. If they bring this back again, I’d buy 2–3 because of the comfort and fit! It’s the best fitting bra I’ve bought at Lane Bryant!!!!" — IrishGirl1666
A medium-impact underwire sports bra with adjustable and convertible back straps
Promising reviews:
"This is so supportive and comfortable you can sleep in it.
Feels like its not even there no pressure points at all. Amazing fit. Hope it never goes away. I have one for each day. Line dry only. It keeps beautifully." — HappyGoLucky627
"These are the best of the Torrid sports bras. No uni-boob and excellent support. This sports bra can also be a racerback bra if needed.
I owns three of these and they work for yoga and walking. I wear a 44DD in Torrid bras and these are true to size." — KellyBrignon
A floral lace bra
Promising review:
"I was skeptical at first but I'm looking to buy more! I wear a size 32 G and the only bras that I've found to work for me have been $50+ each and are bland styles. HOWEVER, this one is not only comfortable, but it's pretty too! I feel like I can take on the world and wear it all day!
The straps are *chef's kiss* and are perfect for my small frame but it's adjustable - so as it goes through wear, I'll be able to keep adjusting it for a while. It's also breathable but still covers everything. My favorite thing though: It feels like I'm not wearing a bra but the support is still there! 12/10!
" — Ruth Asmarzadeh
Skarlett Blue's Minx bra
Promising reviews:
"I have a full bust and have a hard time finding bras that fit well. This fit was surprisingly lovely! Comfortable at the rib cage, enough support, not bulky, no chunky straps, very pretty. I tried this in a few sizes, and I did size up both in band and cup compared to the bras I own: I usually wear 30G, but 32H was the match for me.
It's unlined, but it actually looks fine under a t-shirt, although I will likely get some Nippies
to wear with it." — marionalva
"It's definitely difficult to find beautiful bras in large cup sizes when you want to feel sexy or have pretty lingerie on. This bra is very comfortable and the cuffs fit perfectly.I am 32H and the band is like bar and the cups are very soft.
I wouldn’t hesitate to try this bra if you are on the fence. Also I gave me beautiful lift and a smooth bra line." — TiaOrd