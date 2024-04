If You Have Big Boobs, Here Are 30 Bras Reviewers Swear Are Actually Comfortable

A ribbed bralette

I own two of these bralettes and they are one of my favorite pieces to lounge in *or* throw on in the morning under a hoodie to go walk my dog. As a 46 DDD/F, I was pretty sure I'd never find a bralette that fit well without any spillage or simply just letting my boobs hang on the inside, and THIS IS IT. There's support on the inside with a little padding and it's comfortable! My back doesn't hurt after wearing it for awhile, and sometimes I have to readjust, but that's par for the course with a bralette that doesn't have distinguished cups. Definitely recommend! I ordered a size 3!"I don’t normally write reviews but when it’s something so incredibly comfortable I bought 6 more of… you can bet I’m writing a review. Long hours on my feet and I hate wearing wire bras to work. I saw this bra on my email and figured I’d try it. II ordered a size 2 since I’m a 40DDD and I could’ve done a 1 but like I said I want to be comfortable at work. I swear you won’t regret getting this super comfortable bralette" — ShiraB32