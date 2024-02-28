Richard Lewis, Beloved Comedian And ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Regular, Dead At 76

Richard Lewis, the critically acclaimed stand-up comic known for his droll delivery and brutal candor, has died. He was 76.
The actor revealed in 2023 that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, recommitting himself at the time to working on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” alongside his longtime friend Larry David, the show’s star and creator.
The comedy series, now in its 12th and final season, will likely feature posthumous appearances by Lewis, who had refrained from appearing in the majority of Season 11 as he dealt with several surgeries.
His publicist, Jeff Abraham, told The Associated Press that Lewis died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack.
Lewis starred in the TV show “Anything but Love” (1989 to 1992) with Jamie Lee Curtis and also played in the films “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” (1993) and “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995). He also regularly appeared on “The Late Show With David Letterman” and “The Howard Stern Show.”
Lewis, who dubbed himself the Prince of Pain, wrote a 2000 memoir titled “The Other Great Depression.”
“I’ve devoted my life to comedy and my sobriety the last almost 27 years. I’m overwhelmed with joy right now. I never learned how to keep joy in my head for more than a minute, but I’m breaking all records for my life today,” Lewis told Variety in 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky.