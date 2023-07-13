A Man Made 1 'Gaseous' Move Following 'Ridiculous' RFK Jr. Press Dinner Moment

A former gossip columnist hosting an event meant to support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly cut the cheese in a “prolonged” move in New York City on Tuesday.

The event, a press dinner for the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist’s 2024 presidential bid, devolved into a “shouting match over” the climate crisis after host Doug Dechert called the threat to the planet a “hoax,” according to Page Six.

Art critic Anthony Haden-Guest – who recently hosted his own funeral which he referred to as a “dress rehearsal” – went on to blast the host as a “miserable blob,” adding that he was “fucking insane” and “insignificant.” The writer is described as Dechert’s longtime friend of three decades.

RFK Jr., who was in attendance, reportedly “watched calmly” as the verbal sparring broke out at the event.

Dechert later resorted to a “loud, prolonged fart” as he yelled out that he was cutting one loose at the event.

The former gossip columnist later reflected on the flatulence-filled act, Page Six noted.

“I apologize for using my flatulence as a medium of public commentary in your presence,” said Dechert, adding that he has “zero tolerance for the climate hoax scam nonsense in any venue that I am personally funding.”

The gas-laden episode arrives roughly one month after a poll found RFK Jr. with 15% support and 21% favorability among Democratic primary voters.

“The room, which included a handful of journalists as well as RFK Jr.’s campaign manager, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, was stunned, seemingly unsure about whether Dechert was farting at Haden-Guest personally or at the very notion of global warming.” https://t.co/Va7FTAGWgf — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) July 13, 2023

Dechert has publicly sparred with media figures in the past, reportedly threatening to punch a former Gawker editor in the face in 2008 and a fight with a former Page Six’er at a book party in 2006.

Haden-Guest, who told Dechert that he’s “done” with him before clarifying that he would talk to him again, told Page Six that it’s not his first time getting into it with the ex-columnist.

“We are not quite the same politically, but that doesn’t affect relationships in the UK. But I thought this was pretty ridiculous,” said Haden-Guest.