Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Quietly Welcome Their First Child

It appears Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have become a family of three.
According to multiple outlets, including People and Entertainment Weekly, the “Batman” star and his fiancée subtly confirmed the arrival of their first child this week when they were spotted with a baby carriage on a walk in Los Angeles.
Paparazzi snapped photos of the couple on their outing, which appeared in the Daily Mail. They were accompanied by Waterhouse’s mother, Elizabeth.
Representatives for Pattinson and Waterhouse did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
The couple haven’t confirmed the child’s gender or birthdate.
Pattinson and Waterhouse were first romantically linked in 2018, and they made their red carpet debut at a 2022 Dior fashion show in Giza, Egypt. Sources told People they got engaged in December of last year.
Waterhouse, an actor and singer best known for her portrayal of Karen Sirko on “Daisy Jones & the Six,” confirmed her pregnancy while performing at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival just weeks before.
Taking the stage in a sequined pink dress, Waterhouse told the crowd she’d opted for an “extra sparkly” ensemble because she “thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.”
“I’m not sure if it’s working,” she quipped, as seen in viral footage of her performance.
A source told People in December that Pattinson and Waterhouse, who have rarely spoken about their relationship in interviews, were excited to become parents.
“A baby coming is an absolute joy for them,” the source said. “They are thrilled beyond words. ... Even though they are both professionals who work a great deal, this is something they want. They know their lives will change, and they are excited.”