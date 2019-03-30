Rolling Stones Postpone Tour For Mick Jagger's Medical Treatment

The Rolling Stones are postponing their North American tour because of medical treatment needed by frontman Mick Jagger.

The band delivered the announcement on its website and social media Saturday, apologizing to fans for the inconvenience and urging them to keep their tickets for rescheduled dates.

The specifics surrounding Jagger’s health remain unclear, but doctors expect he will “make a complete recovery,” the group said.

The singer offered his apologies on Twitter too.

“I really hate letting you down like this,” he wrote, adding that he’s “devastated” over the canceled shows, but “will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 30, 2019

The No Filter Tour was set to kick off in Miami on April 20, with stops in 10 states in addition to Washington, D.C., and Ontario, Canada.