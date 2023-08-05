Ryan Gosling's Viral Song From 'Barbie' Makes The Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Ryan Gosling has made his Billboard Hot 100 debut with a now-viral song from the “Barbie” movie.

The actor’s “I’m Just Ken” song from the movie’s soundtrack album, “Barbie: The Album,” hit the Hot 100 chart at No. 87, Billboard reported on Thursday. It also made appearances on other charts, including Hot Rock Songs, Hot Rock & Alternating Songs and Digital Song Sales.

Though “I’m Just Ken” is Gosling’s first entry on the Hot 100, he has appeared on other Billboard charts for his performances in the 2016 film “La La Land,” the publication reported.

Gosling, who showcased his singing and dancing skills as a cast member on Disney Channel’s “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” as a child, apparently had the idea to perform “I’m Just Ken” in the movie, which premiered on July 21.

Mark Ronson, executive producer of the soundtrack album, told Vanity Fair in an article published last month that Gosling asked to perform the song in the movie after hearing the demo.

The music producer, who co-wrote “I’m Just Ken,” said he was impressed by Gosling’s performance.

“He really got [that] it had to walk this line of not being funny or parody,” Ronson said. “But obviously, the song is also kind of ridiculous at times. So he was really amazing, and when he really did start hitting the big notes, I was like, this dude is a vocal powerhouse!”

Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” performance likely only further proved to director Greta Gerwig that he’d been the right casting choice for Ken.

Gerwig told Rolling Stone in July that the role was “only ever” for Gosling.