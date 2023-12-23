Ryan O'Neal's Cause Of Death Revealed

“Love Story” actor Ryan O’Neal died of “congestive heart failure,” according to his death certificate.
For years O’Neal suffered from cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle, The Blast reported Friday after obtaining the certificate issued by Los Angeles County.
No other cause was listed.
The star was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012 and chronic leukemia in 2001.
O’Neal died on Dec. 8 at age 82 after a legendary life in Hollywood. He had an Oscar-nominated role in the 1970 tear-jerker “Love Story” and starred in two movies with Barbra Streisand (“What’s Up Doc?” and “The Main Event”).
He also starred in the con-artist comedy drama “Paper Moon” (1973) with his daughter Tatum O’Neal.
His well-chronicled romantic life included a longtime relationship with Farrah Fawcett.
O’Neal later became known to younger audiences in a recurring role over the 2005-17 run of the Fox crime drama “Bones.” It was his last credit listed on IMDB.
According to the death certificate, O’Neal is buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park near UCLA. It’s the final resting place for many celebrities including Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon, Dean Martin and Natalie Wood.