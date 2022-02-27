2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet: See All The Best Looks

Award show season felt like it officially kicked off with the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, as the nominees and attendees were dripping in glamour for the in-person red carpet.

The event, staged at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, felt like a novelty amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was also a complete departure from the Golden Globe Awards, which took place in January to nonexistent fanfare — the ceremony wasn’t televised, there was no red carpet to speak of, and winners were simply announced on Twitter.

For the SAG Awards on Sunday, guests had to present full proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend, which led to one notable cancellation but didn’t seem to present a problem for most of Hollywood. Attendees also had to show a negative lab-based PCR test within 48 hours of the event, as well as a negative antigen rapid test on the day of.

“Orange Is the New Black” star Laverne Cox, a two-time SAG award winner herself, helmed the E! News red carpet alongside actor Yvette Nicole Brown and E!’s trusty Glambot.

Check out all of the attendees’ looks below:

Laverne Cox

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Julianna Margulies

Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Daveed Diggs

Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

HoYeon Jung

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

Piper Perabo

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Hannah Einbinder attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Hannah Einbinder

Carl Clemons Hopkins

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Madeline Brewer

Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Janina Gavankar

Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Kim Joo-ryoung

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

J. Smith-Cameron

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

Amanda Brugel

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Amy Ryan

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown

PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

Karen Pittman

Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Ross Butler

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Saniyya Sidney