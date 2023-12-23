Target Joseph Joseph Milltop salt and pepper mill set

You may think that grinding fresh pepper onto your home-cooked dishes is an unnecessary step — but pre-ground pepper can be “stale” and “less pungent,” as private chef Brittney ‘Stikxz’ Williams previously told HuffPost. “Using a pepper mill ensures that you’re not losing any of the aromatics of the peppercorns themselves.”

If you’re looking to add freshly ground flavor to your dishes in the new year, know that reviewers love the highly rated Milltop salt and pepper mill set from cult-favorite kitchen imprint Joseph Joseph. It’s stylish, functional and available at Target website for $39.99. Beyond simply looking good, this sage-colored set addresses some common issues these condiment dispensers often have.

First off, the inverted design means that any excess salt and pepper grounds fall back into the mill rather than on your kitchen table. Refilling is also a breeze, with a simple twist off cap (no unscrewing or funnels needed, thanks to a ceramic grinding mechanism that does not include a central spindle). Using the grinder is as simple as twisting the base to dispense the salt and pepper, and rotating the stainless steel top to adjust the grind size if desired.

This salt and pepper set has several glowing 5-star reviews from customers like Susan, who notes that “Not only is the design functional, but the colors are perfect. Love the fact that they are designed to keep salt and pepper from getting all over the countertops.” Other reviewers call out the “non-slip texture,” “fab colors,” and the fact that they’re “very easy to fill.” Plus, who doesn’t need fancy salt and pepper mills? We’re bookmarking these for future holiday gifts, housewarming gifts, wedding gifts — the list goes on. Overall, the set has a 4.6-star rating across 37 reviews, making this set of tools feel like a must-have addition to any kitchen.