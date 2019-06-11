Sandra Bullock’s college years are set to hit the small screen as the subject of a new Amazon series.

The title has yet to be revealed, but according to Variety and Deadline, the dramedy will take place in the 1980s American deep South “where one darkly off-beat young woman defies expectations and sets out in search of love, community, and most importantly, an identity of her own.”

Bullock will serve as the show’s executive producer alongside John Legend and Akiva Goldsman ― all three of whom have won Oscars. The show’s concept emerged from discussions between Bullock and Goldsman, who then looped in writer and director Marja-Lewis Ryan and Legend’s production company, Get Lifted Film Co., Variety reported. Ryan, who is heading up Showtime’s “L Word” revival, will act as a consulting producer.

Born outside of Washington, D.C., in Arlington County, Virginia, Bullock studied drama at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, graduating in 1987. According to Deadline, while a student, she became involved in theater, performing in productions including “Three Sisters” and “Peter Pan.”

The Amazon series wouldn’t be Bullock’s first production venture ― she has also worked as an executive producer on ABC’s George Lopez show. In addition, Bullock helped to produce films in which she has played starring roles including “All About Steve” and “Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous.”

Neither Amazon nor Bullock’s representatives immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.