Indulge In A Self-Care Day With These 21 Personal Care Products

A marshmallow whip maker
"Fun, easy to use. Makes facial cleanser last much longer! I use a sensitive skin cleanser that doesn’t foam, unless I use this fun thing! Foams right up with only a squirt of my cleanser. Easy to use, easy to clean. Makes washing my face fun!" — Beanie11
An Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask
"I have very few skincare items I buy more than once. I LOVE this mask. It bubbles up upon application and the tiny bubbles bursting itch and tickle, but stick out the 10 minutes. The first time I used it, after washing it off you could literally see the junk and oil sitting on top of my skin as it had been pushed to the surface.
The next morning my skin glowed. Def will be buying more." — Alice D.
A bottle of The Face Shop facial cleanser
"I've tried several first-step oil cleansers over the last several years and this is my favorite. Removes waterproof mascara and sunblock so easily. Great texture, turns to 'milk' with just a little water and washes off beautifully. Does not over-strip skin." — Christie
A smart stone
: "I've been using this gua sha tool for a few weeks now and I'm already seeing a difference in my skin texture and tone. The natural sibin bian stone feels luxurious and the red light therapy has helped reduce my acne and inflammation. The customizable heat and vibration settings make it easy to personalize my self-care routine.
I have also been a longtime user of gua sha on my shoulders for whenever I feel overheated. Using the smart stone’s vibration and red light makes me feel even more relaxed! Overall, I'm very impressed with this product and would highly recommend it to anyone looking to elevate their self-care game!" — The Amazonian
A shampoo scalp massager
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
also swears by hers. Here's her rave review: "I own one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A breathing owl
"I just got my owl today. Used it for only five minutes and realized how quickly this meditation guide made me very aware of my breathing and stress even when not actively using it.
I loved it so much I bought two more for family members. Really wonderful to find a rare, but useful item that doesn’t cost a fortune but is invaluable. Use this before bed and throughout the day to reduce anxiety and apparently reduces blood pressure when used consistently." — D Willis
A stainless steel rainfall showerhead
"This is a beautiful showerhead, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The shower head has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever.
Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a showerhead?" — Sadda Reddy
And a box of SKIN1004 Zombie Pack face masks
"Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says.My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." — Samantha
A butt sheet mask
"I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a mask for the butt lol, but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness! I would recommend trying it, but I will be purchasing more for sure. 👍" – Lauren
An Esarora Ice Roller
"I went to a high-end spa that used one of these on my face. It felt so good so I ran home and found this on Amazon. This tool is the best. I use it for a thigh issue that needs to be iced frequently. It's so easy – no bags of ice? Just use the freezer roller! I use it for headaches and on my face to feel good!
I can't say enough good things about this product — everyone should have one! My boyfriend loves it too!" — Rula
An octopus-shaped blackhead-removing stick
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me.
" — LuckLocust
A pair of moisturizing gloves
"I get extremely dry, flaky skin seems like all times of the year but I love nail polish and having my nails done. These gloves are amazing. A sticky tab for all size hands, an outer cover that allows me to use my phone, and just the right amount of product make for a perfectly convenient use with divine results." — Rescue Dog Mom
A microwavable deep-conditioning cap
Glow By Daye
"Upon just recently finding out that I have low porosity hair, I was informed that I need to deep condition with heat to assist with moisture. I love this cap! I love that it allows me to do other things while deep conditioning. I’ve used it twice since purchasing and it will be a staple in my routine!
Also, thank you for the plastic caps that were included!" — L.N.
A bottle of Cosrx snail mucin essence
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
swears by this. She writes: "I use this on my skin and definitely have noticed results! While it didn't help completely kick my stubborn pre-period hormonal acne, it has done wonders with reducing redness on my face, particularly around my nose, and in dealing with my pores.
Since I started using it, my primer and foundation goes on a whole lot smoother, and I'm struggling a whole lot less to cover my pores.
After using it a few weeks, I read the advice of one reviewer to put this on when your face is slightly moist from washing
: "Recommended from a dermatologist, which is very important when choosing skincare. I use it in the morning after toner then follow up with a light moisturizer, vitamin C, then SPF, and my skin is glowing. I’ve received many compliments after incorporating this into my routine
." — E. Rice
An acupressure mat and pillow
"Honestly a friend sent me a TikTok video on this item. I was like for $20 I'll try it, and oh my god, I have lower back problems and 20 minutes lying on this spiking mat helped relieve pressure
. I work remotely and am sitting down for 8–10 hours a day, so tension builds up and this totally worked. So many ways to try using the mat." — Arlington Ink
A self-care weekly tracker
"I’m a fan of these types of lists, so when I saw this it was a great reminder to be more intentional with my own self-care. Even in small ways, setting goals for time to be mindful is a good idea, so having a plan for my week is helpful! Thanks for the assist!!" — Suz
A face steamer
"After having seen my esthetician for a few months, I asked her for a facial steamer she'd recommend for home use. She suggested this one and I have been using it nightly since receiving it.
It is VERY user-friendly and certainly is making my skin look healthy and therefore, makeup looks better when I go out for the evening, etc. I highly recommend this product and as I use it with a towel over my head in order to keep the steam more focused on my face, it's a complete joy and immensely relaxing." — Antonia O.
A heating pad
"This is the best heating pad I have ever bought. It is the perfect size and so soft. The 12 levels of temperature control are perfect. In the past I have had heating pads that are either surface of the sun hot or you can't tell they are even on. I would absolutely recommend this one!" — Kim Deal
And a heated massager
"I have horrific tension headaches and migraines. This thing melts them away so quickly. You can adjust the pressure by pulling on the handles or lay back into it. The heat is just enough to relax. I went around and around trying to decide if something like this was worth it and I finally just decided to try it. Trust me; buy the massager!" —Kelly Dyer
Shower steamers
"I originally bought these when I was sick with a cold, but now I love them anytime! The scent is unbelievable and makes you feel like you're in a spa. I close the bathroom door and make the room super steamy... pop one of these into the tub and let the water run over it. They last much longer in the shower than I expected. Would be nice in a gift basket I think too." — Wanda G
A Saem hydrating eye stick
"I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad.
It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed.
" — HeartsUnfold