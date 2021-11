The protection of a broad spectrum sunscreen without the stereotypical feel

The Glowscreen by Supergoop is the most luminous way to shield your skin from the sun and prevent premature aging. It's even in Marino's daily product lineup. "I wear this SPF every single day as my last step of skincare and first step of makeup.The formula is hydrating and contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 to keep the skin hydrated and balanced. SPF 40 is obviously protective enough for the sun and environmental stressors, however it also helps prevent blue light damage to the skin," Marino said."I recommend my patients applying sunscreen in two layers," Gonzales said. For this reason, she recommends Shiseido's oil-free sunscreen because it has a lightweight texture that easily blends in and "protects your skin with broad-spectrum coverage against both UVA and UVB." It also contains peony root extract to help minimize the appearance of pores.