A concealer that won't crease and an eyeliner that won't budge

The creamy texture and nearly imperceptible appearance of Makeup Forever's HD Self-Setting concealer is a go-to for Hurkman "because it stays all day and doesn't dry out the under eyes or other places you apply. It is self-setting so technically you don't need to use a powder after." The chlorella in this formula can reduce the appearance of dark circles, and hyaluronic spheres keep the skin looking fresh. "It's a medium- to full-coverage concealer so it's perfect for a natural makeup look and versatile enough to achieve a glam look as well," Hurkman added."One/Size truly understood the assignment of creating the longest-wearing pencil liners. These do not move or transfer and that is a hard thing to find with pencil eyeliner," Hurkman said of the Point Made 24-hour gel eyeliner. This eyeliner has a silky texture that can glide on for a precise look or be smudged out for a smoky end result.