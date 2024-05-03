Calling All Hot Sleepers: Cooling Pillows Are Under $50 In Brooklinen's Sitewide Sale

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Getting a restful sleep regularly is an integral part of our overall wellness, but that doesn’t mean everyone has an easy time achieving it. If you’re a hot sleeper or have other challenges resting comfortably in bed, then you may want to hop over to Brooklinen to grab the beloved Marlow pillow. The firmness-adjustable cooling pillow is finally under $50 in Brooklinen’s rare sitewide 25% off sale which ends on May 6.
For hot sleepers, the pillow features cooling-infused memory foam and breathable mesh to maintain good airflow. The pillow also has a tiered zipper design — similar to the ones that come on expandable luggage — that makes its height and firmness adjustable. The flexibility of the Marlow style also makes it an ideal choice for various sleeping positions whether you rest on your side, stomach or back. While it’s 80% filled with memory foam, the remaining 20% is polyester fiber to help strike a balance of firm yet plush support.
“The zippers on the side really do make a difference,” wrote one reviewer on Brooklinen. “We are a mix: my husband is a back sleeper and I am a stomach sleeper, and there’s just enough fluff for the both of us! SUCH an upgrade from the products that we’ve had before. So go ahead and take the plunge.”
Promising reviews:
“Can’t say enough about the comfort of this pillow. It keeps cool, it’s firm, yet soft and comfortable. I’m a stomach sleeper and this pillow seemed to have been designed with stomach sleepers in mind! I won’t buy any other pillow.” — Michael O.
“So cool and comfortable, can’t imagine sleeping without it anymore!” — Chad L.
“I am not a memory foam person (or at least I wasn’t). But these pillows are a game changer. I bought them because I thought they would be good for a guest bedroom (guests could choose their preferred pillow firmness). But honestly, we have been using them ourselves. They also stay very cool which is a great perk! I’ve yet to find a Brookline product that I haven’t loved.” — Stephanie P.
“Best side sleep pillow I have had. My neck is not sore every morning like before. Recommend the Marlow pillow protector for ultimate cool sleep.” — Jessica M.
“While I gave the sateen sheets one star and sent them back, I kept all four of these pillows. With the zipper system, it has been easy to experiment with the firmness. They are exactly what the site promises: supportive, cool, and easily adjustable. They work especially well for someone like me who sleeps on both their side and back.” — David S.