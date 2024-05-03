Calling All Hot Sleepers: Cooling Pillows Are Under $50 In Brooklinen's Sitewide Sale

“Can’t say enough about the comfort of this pillow. It keeps cool, it’s firm, yet soft and comfortable. I’m a stomach sleeper and this pillow seemed to have been designed with stomach sleepers in mind! I won’t buy any other pillow.” — Michael O.

“So cool and comfortable, can’t imagine sleeping without it anymore!” — Chad L.

“I am not a memory foam person (or at least I wasn’t). But these pillows are a game changer. I bought them because I thought they would be good for a guest bedroom (guests could choose their preferred pillow firmness). But honestly, we have been using them ourselves. They also stay very cool which is a great perk! I’ve yet to find a Brookline product that I haven’t loved.” — Stephanie P.

“Best side sleep pillow I have had. My neck is not sore every morning like before. Recommend the Marlow pillow protector for ultimate cool sleep.” — Jessica M.

“While I gave the sateen sheets one star and sent them back, I kept all four of these pillows. With the zipper system, it has been easy to experiment with the firmness. They are exactly what the site promises: supportive, cool, and easily adjustable. They work especially well for someone like me who sleeps on both their side and back.” — David S.