Sha'Carri Richardson Gets Tense With Flight Crew In Clips: 'You're Harassing Me'

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson recently recorded herself on an American Airlines plane and was later removed following an argument she had with a flight attendant, according to clips Richardson shared to her Instagram page.

Richardson revealed that an American Airlines flight attendant asked her to end a phone call before a flight and, after she did so, Richardson remarked that she didn’t like the employee’s tone.

“Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline,” Richardson wrote on Instagram.

Richardson’s clips show a flight attendant leaning into sight of her camera, passengers responding to her comments and attendants informing her that the captain asked for her removal.

“You can’t record,” a flight attendant tells Richardson in one clip.

“You’re harassing me at this point so I think you should stop, I think you should stop,” Richardson said in response.

It isn’t clear what happened before the videos were taken. A spokesperson for American Airlines told NBC News that they were able to “reaccomodate the customer on a later flight and a member of our team has reached out to learn more.”

Richardson’s removal from an American Airlines flight comes after Odell Beckham Jr. got kicked off a flight from the company last year.

The NFL free agent commented on Richardson’s posts about the flight, writing, “TELLL ME U GIT KICKED OFFF THE AMERICAN FLIGHT FOR NO REASON.”