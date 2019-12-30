Sharon Stone’s basic instinct drove her to Bumble for romance, but the dating app temporarily rejected her.

The actor tweeted Sunday night that Bumble had closed her account after “some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!” She also posted the official notice she received.

“Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary?” she wrote. “Don’t shut me out of the hive.”

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

Hours later, a Bumble rep informed Stone that her account had been unblocked and promised her it wouldn’t happen again. “Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey,” Bumble editorial director Clare O’Connor quipped.

AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won't happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.🐝 — Clare O'Connor (@Clare_OC) December 30, 2019

But in the hours that Stone was excluded from the dating platform, Twitter users had some humorous takes on her Bumble struggle.

Let's see here.

Overly successful woman who is revered beyond her personal accolades can't find a man secure enough to date her while constantly being in her shadow. I'm shocked. #malefragility — Ace Robinson (@akeliah) December 30, 2019

My God, if Sharon can’t get on a dating site what hope do the rest of us have??? — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) December 30, 2019

hello sharon



if youre ever in buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with mustaches my dms are open



also own a car so willing to drive (up to 25 miles) even if ya just close by



talk to ya soon — StachesStashes (@StachesStashes) December 30, 2019

Sharon, let’s meet to discuss this urgent matter. pic.twitter.com/teANXXp3JI — kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) December 30, 2019

Stone, a 61-year-old mother of three, was linked to real estate mogul Angelo Boffa in 2018 but told People in October of that year that she didn’t mind not having a partner.

“I think somewhere in the back of your mind you think maybe one day you won’t be a single parent,” she said at the time. “Then, eventually you realize, I think it’s better. I’m no longer hoping for someone.”