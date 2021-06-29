Sharon Stone Offers Last Word On 'Basic Instinct' Scene With Cheeky Instagram Post

Sharon Stone paid homage to her best-known movie role with a delightfully self-referential Instagram post that drew praise from many of her famous pals.

Stone on Monday winked at 1992’s “Basic Instinct” by rocking a T-shirt emblazoned with an animated sketch of Catherine Tramell, her character in the movie. The actor notably appeared to be pantless in the image ― perhaps alluding to the fact that Catherine was shown without underwear in that film’s most controversial scene.

“Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt,” wrote Stone, who is holding makeup instead of a cigarette in the photo.

Andie MacDowell, Debra Messing and Lisa Rinna were just a few of the stars to sound their approval of the photo in the comments section.

“I want your thighs. And 100 other things,” Messing wrote. Actor Angie Harmon added: “And STILL… the gams go forever!!”

Meanwhile, artist Glen Hanson said he’d had his “mind blown” after seeing Stone, who he called a “kickass goddess,” wear a shirt he’d designed.

Stone opened up about filming “Basic Instinct” in her memoir, “The Beauty of Living Twice,” which contains candid anecdotes about her rise to fame.

Columbia TriStar via Getty Images Michael Douglas (left) and Sharon Stone in 1992's "Basic Instinct."

In an excerpt of the book that appeared in Vanity Fair, the actor said a member of the film’s production team urged her to remove her white underwear before shooting the scene because it was “reflecting the light.” She went on to note that it wasn’t until she saw the final cut of the movie that she realized she’d essentially been duped into baring all.

“There have been many points of view on this topic, but since I’m the one with the vagina in question, let me say: The other points of view are bullshit,” Stone wrote. “I went to the projection booth, slapped [director] Paul [Verhoeven] across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer, Marty Singer. Marty told me that they could not release this film as it was. That I could get an injunction ... Whew, I thought.”

Ultimately, Stone said she acquiesced because “it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it.”